Seadrill: Some Promise In Latest Earnings, But Struggles Still Await

On Thursday, August 24, 2017, offshore drilling giant Seadrill Ltd. (SDRL) announced its second quarter 2017 results. Much to the surprise of analysts, yours truly included, the company posted quarter-over-quarter revenue growth. The company has certainly not recovered from its struggles, however, as the market appeared to realize by pushing its stock lower on the news. This is because, despite the revenue growth, both Seadrill's operating income and reported EBITDA declined quarter over quarter.

As my long-time readers are no doubt fully aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company's earnings report before delving into an analysis of those results. This is because these highlights serve as a background for the remainder of the article and provide a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from Seadrill's second quarter 2017 earnings results:

The company brought in $577 million in revenue during the second quarter. This compares to $569 million in the first quarter, representing a 1% increase.

Seadrill reported an operating loss of $100 million during the second quarter. This compares quite unfavorably to the $83 million in operating income that the company earned in the first quarter of 2017.

The company reported an EBITDA of $264 million in the second quarter of 2017. This represents a 9% decline compared to the first quarter's reported EBITDA of $291 million.

Seadrill achieved an impressive economic utilization rate of 97% in the second quarter 2017.

The company reported a second quarter net loss of $158 million. This works out to $0.28 per diluted share.

While the company's quarter-over-quarter revenue growth made the headlines upon the release of this report, it is not as good as it may seem. This is because the reported revenue growth was entirely due to one-time items that will not recur in the coming quarters. The first of these was due to a contract change on the West Freedom drilling rig. This jack-up began work off of the coast of Venezuela for Cardon IV Venezuela, which is a joint venture between Italian oil giant ENI (E) and Spanish oil giant Repsol (OTCQX:REPYY), in September 2013. The original contract term was for 30 months with an option to extend the contract for another six months. During the second quarter, Seadrill reached an agreement to release the rig from this contract effective June 30, 2017. The company recorded a one-time revenue increase of $18 million due to this. In addition, the company reversed a previous decision that it made regarding the recognition of revenue from the West Gemini ultra-deepwater drilling rig. This resulted in a one-time revenue boost of $21 million. Neither one of these revenue boosts will occur again in future quarters. This is important for investors to realize as the company's revenues would have decreased by 6% quarter over quarter if these one-time revenues are excluded.

The second thing that previewing these highlights will reveal is that Seadrill not only had a steep quarter-over-quarter revenue decline but actually reported an operating loss in the second quarter of 2017. This is not necessarily as much of a cause for concern as it may otherwise appear. We see this when we look at the cause of that loss. As with many of its peers, Seadrill has been actively working to streamline its fleet, both to cut costs and increase the dayrates that it will receive in the next upcycle by reducing the supply overhang plaguing the industry. To this end, the company scrapped or sold three rigs during the second quarter. These three rigs are the West Triton, the West Resolute, and the West Mischief. Due largely to the oversupply of drilling rigs, the value of these rigs was considerably less than even the depreciated value that Seadrill was carrying them at on its books. As a result, Seadrill was required to recognize a $166 million loss in the second quarter to account for this. It is worth noting that this was a one-time non-cash loss. Therefore, no money actually went out the door as a result of this loss, and it is not necessarily a sign of things to come in future quarters. Therefore, the actual impact to the company should be relatively minimal. With that said, however, the company would have had an operating income of $66 million if these one-time writedowns are excluded, which still represents a quarter-over-quarter decline from the $83 million that the company earned in the first quarter of 2017, so it still represents a deterioration in the company's business.

In previous articles, I discussed Seadrill's extensive cost cutting efforts since the downturn began. These efforts were reversed in the second quarter, and this accounts for the remainder of the operating income decline. During the quarter, vessel and rig operating expenses increased by $15 million, and general & administrative expenses increased by $27 million. The reason for the increase in vessel and rig operating expenses is due to upfront stacking costs and certain supplier rebates. While providing supplier rebates is a normal part of business even in good times, the increase in stacking costs is not a good sign. Three of the company's rigs, West Tucana, West Saturn, and Sevan Louisiana completed work on their contracts. Of these, only West Saturn has been awarded a new contract, which will be discussed later in this article. Therefore, it seems likely that the other two are the rigs that the company intends to stack, although Seadrill has not explicitly stated this. As the reason for stacking is to reduce costs on inactive rigs, these costs should decline going forward (and these upfront payments are a one-time expense). The increase in general & administrative expenses was almost exclusively due to costs related to the company's restructuring efforts. While the company's restructuring efforts should certainly be of concern to investors, we will not be able to determine the impact until the company formally reaches an agreement with its creditors.

Seadrill has a long history of minimizing the downtime experienced by its rigs and the latest quarter is no exception. As I mentioned in the highlights, Seadrill achieved an economic utilization rate of 97% in the second quarter. This is evenly split between the company's floater fleet and jack-up fleet, with each achieving a 97% economic utilization rate. The combined rate is comparable to what Seadrill has typically achieved and as such is something that should please the company's investors. This is because this rate essentially tells us the uptime of the company's rig fleet over the given period. Offshore drilling rigs only generate dayrate (revenue) during those periods when they are actively working and not during periods of downtime such as that incurred for maintenance or repairs. As rigs will always require some amount of maintenance like all machines, the fact that the company's economic utilization rate is so high tells us that Seadrill has been doing an excellent job at maximizing its revenues from its current rig contracts.

As investors, we are more concerned with a company's future than with its past. Thus, when considering a potential investment in Seadrill, we need to look at where it is headed. The company's second quarter 2017 results present some clues to this effect. From all signs, the company's fortunes might be beginning to turn. This is most evident in the numerous contracts that the company secured in the second and third quarters 2017 thus far. These include the following:

The West Freedom secured a one well contract with Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) in Columbia.

In April 2017, North Atlantic Drilling (NADL), Seadrill's subsidiary, was awarded 10-year contracts for the West Elara and West Linus from ConocoPhillips (COP) for work in the North Sea.

In April 2017, Statoil (STO) extended the contract for the West Elara until September 2017.

The West Cressida secured a 90-day contract with PCPPOC in Malaysia.

The West Telesto was awarded a two well contract by Petronas in Malaysia. Petronas also has an option to make this a five well contract.

North Atlantic Drilling secured a one well contract for Seadrill's West Hercules from Siccar Point Energy. The rig will be working in the United Kingdom.

The West Saturn was awarded a one well contract by Statoil for work in Brazil.

The West Neptune secured a three well contract extension from LLOG in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico.

The West Phoenix was awarded a one well contract by Wintershall for work on the Norwegian Continental Shelf.

In numerous previous articles, I stated that the offshore drilling industry has begun to recover, albeit slowly. This is evidenced by the steady increase in tendering actively, which is shown here. Clearly, Seadrill has received far more contract awards in the past few months than what it has been receiving since the current downcycle began. This is quite promising for the company's future. With that said, however, as long-time followers of the industry may notice, these contracts, especially those for the company's floating rigs, are for significantly shorter periods of time than the contracts that oil companies were awarding earlier this decade. In addition, the dayrates that the company will be receiving under these contracts are barely enough to cover the costs of operating the rigs. Thus, they will most likely not significantly increase Seadrill's profits or free cash flow. Nonetheless, they do show an increasing willingness on the part of oil companies to explore the world's offshore regions. This could be beneficial for Seadrill over the long term but it will continue to struggle in the short term.

