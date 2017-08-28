Mogo Could Be An Acquisition Target

Cash flow is an issue as its spends on average 10% of its cash each quarter.

The Big 6 Canadian Banks do not have a mobile platform like Mogo, making Mogo an acquisition target.

The Profit numbers are still negative but it is improving.

More than a year ago, I had written about Mogo (OTCQX:MOGOF) as a company still trying to figure itself out. In my last article on Mogo, the stock was trading at about $3.14 (CDN price).

Fast forward to today a lot has changed. The business has improved and its membership numbers has jumped to 450,000 members (almost doubling from a year ago). With the business improving, I can see it become an acquisition target by one of the major banks in Canada.

Overall Business is Improving:

The company is still losing money every quarter but its profit position has been steadily improving:

It has launched a number of new products in the past year and has recently launched its platform in Eastern Canada:

The company has also made an active effort to increase the quality of its revenue by driving sales from its long term loan products rather than its short term loans. This shows in its financial numbers where loan fee revenues (loans that are 14 days to a month) have been steadily decreasing while loan interest revenues (longer term loans) have been rising:

Its provision for loan losses has been dropping as well, and this past quarter has been its 5th quarter of improving gross margins.

The company is still losing money but a lot of improvements are being made, and it is being reflected in the financial statements.

Backed by Dragon Den's Co-stars:

The company also has some big name shareholders invested in the company. These investors include Jim Treliving (owner of Boston Pizza (OTC:BPZZF)), Joe Mimran (founder of Club Monaco and Joe Fresh), Manjit Minhas (owner of Minhas Breweries) and Michele Romanow (co-founder of BUytopia). These are all successful business people in their own right. To have them all invest in Mogo shows there is some merit in Mogo's business plans.

Takeover Target - Mogo:

Based on the EY Fintech Adoption Index, the researched showed that Fintech users are generally young and are high income earners. In its respective line of business, Mogo is one of the notable Fintechs in Canada. Its user base is rapidly growing and its adding new products to its portfolio. These kind of additions to the market place do not go unnoticed and I am sure Canadian banks are starting to see it.

Canada's banking industry are largely dominated by the big 6 banks: CIBC (CM), Bank of Montreal (BMO), TD Bank (TD), Scotia Bank (BNS), National Bank (OTCPK:NTIOF), Royal Bank (RY). Mogo's real value to the banks is its membership. Most of Mogo's members are young (the 20s and 30s age cohort) and these people will eventually need a mortgage, a loan, and investment advice.

Click into any of the big 6 banks website or download its mobile app, and it becomes clear the traditional banks do not have a coherent strategy to attract new clients.

In the past, the typical growth strategies for these banks are to acquire - and that makes Mogo an excellent acquisition target. Currently the banks are starting to build out its mobile platform capabilities but it will take time to scale and match what Mogo offers.

Even if an acquisition doesn't materialize, at the least, I believe a partnership with one of the big 6 banks will happen. Mogo has always been open to partnerships, it has partnered with Financial Post and RateSupermarket.ca). A collaboration with one of the major banks could be a possibility, and it could bring Mogo into the big leagues.

Cash Flow Risk:

The one big set back for Mogo is its cash. Looking at the cash burn rate and you will realize the company spends a lot of money each quarter, about 10% of its cash each quarter.

This past quarter, the company was able to secure a further $15 million from selling convertible debentures at 10% interest rates. In today's relatively low interest rate environment, 10% is expensive cash.

Mogo reported $25 million in cash in its Q2-2017 reporting, but as I mentioned before its cash burn rate remains high:

If Mogo faces a cash crunch the company can't go to the equity markets to raise funds because its stock price is too low, and borrowing seems a bit expensive at 10%.

Mogo needs to start making a profit and it needs start bringing it in sooner rather than later.

Conclusion:

Mogo is definitely a disruptor in the Canadian banking industry. With the entire cast of Dragon's Den investing in Mogo, this is a good sign that the business is doing something right, even if there hasn't been any profit numbers to show for it.

Although the cash burn rate is a concern to me, there is still some merit to investing in this startup. The stock had hit a floor at $1.30 and is starting to show some rebound in the last few months. I think there is now upward momentum. My recommendation is a speculative buy.

