Short Squeeze Coming In Marrone Bio Innovations?

MBII's recent Q2'17 financial results showed GAAP revenues up 28% and gross margin up for the quarter compared with the same quarter in 2016.

Background

Marrone Bio Innovations (MBII) got onto our radar back in June when the company announced that three of their active ingredients are now legal for use on cannabis crops in the California market. With that said, Marrone Bio Innovations is far more than just a pot stock.

MBII is focused on the discovery, development and promotion of biological products for pest management and plant health. The company's products help cultivators operate more sustainably while controlling pests, improving plant health, and increasing crop yields. Whether you're growing marijuana or something else, they've got a solution for you.

After digging through the recently released Q2'17 financial results and looking into upcoming catalysts and short interest - we have reason to believe there could be a short squeeze coming.

MBII data by YCharts

Marrone Bio Innovations as a Pot Stock

As stated above, MBII is far more than just a marijuana stock. While Wall Street has fixated on Scotts Miracle-Gro (SMG) due to its positioning in the hydroponics space, Marrone Bio Innovations is another noteworthy picks-and-shovels company operating in the ancillary cannabis space.

Inclusion of the 3 ingredients developed and owned by MBII on California Department of Pesticide Regulation's newest posting of "Legal Pest Management Practices for Cannabis Growers in California," officially made four MBII products with proven track records in many of California's conventional and organic food crops, available to cannabis growers in California.

In the same announcement, Dr. Pam Marrone, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Marrone Bio Innovations mentioned that MBII is "currently working with industry experts around the country to develop cannabis-specific 'special local need' labels in states where it is currently legal to market and sell medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. Where allowed by state governments, these labels will provide product use information that is more detailed to cannabis cultivation practices."

A move like this could propel the company further into the rapidly expanding legal marijuana space.

MBII's Q2'17 Financial Results

On August 14th, MBII reported its Q2'17 financial results for the period ending on June 30th, 2017. While EPS was still negative, major improvements in revenues and more made it a winning quarter in our book.

MBII data by YCharts

Some of the key highlights of the quarter included:

GAAP revenues grew 38% to $10.6 million in the first half of 2017, compared to $7.7 million in first half of 2016. GAAP revenues increased 28% to $6.5 million in the second quarter of 2017, compared to $5.0 million in the second quarter of 2016.

Product shipments grew 51% to $12.1 million in the first half of 2017, compared to $8.1 million in the first half of 2016. Product shipments increased 36% to $5.7 million in the second quarter 2017, compared to $4.2 million in the same year-ago quarter.

Gross margin increased to 41.3% in the first half of 2017, compared to 30.2% in the first half of 2016. Gross margin increased to 38.8% in the second quarter of 2017, compared to 38.2% in the same quarter year-ago.

Other Noteworthy Recent Developments

Besides MBII's recently announced Q2'17 financial results and the acceptance of their products for use on cannabis plants, there were a few other things that brought this company to the center of our attention.

In late June, MBII was added to the Russell Microcap Index. This is a big deal since there's over $750 MM in AUM tracking the index through the iShares Micro-Cap ETF (IWC). Beyond Blackrock's ETF, there's even mutual funds devoted to this same micro-cap space such as the Royce Micro-Cap Fund (RYOTX).

In late July, MBII made its first product shipment to the continent of Africa. The shipment was made to Morocco for a biofungicide product called REYSANA which will be used by growers on tomatoes, grapes and cucurbits. This shipment represents just the beginning of what is currently an under-tapped market for the company.

Last, but not least... institutional ownership has been on the rise. According to Whalewisdom, a site that tracks 13F filings, 11.886 MM shares of MBII were held by institutions as of June 30th, 2017 compared to 8.983 MM shares held by institutions as of March 31st, 2017. This represents an increase of over 30%. Just last week, the company presented at the Southern California Investor Conference in Newport Beach, CA which increased Wall Street awareness even more.

MBII Short Squeeze Coming?

As of August 15th data, there were 1,223,763 shares of MBII held short. Based on an average daily volume of 54,458 - it would take over 22 days to cover. With just over 31 million shares outstanding as of the recent filing, that's just under 4% of all shares outstanding held short. Looking at the chart below, we can see that a large percentage of those shares were sold short as the company's shares dipped below $1.25 per share.

MBII data by YCharts

Any technical analyst could tell you that the bullish action seen this past Friday may be a signal of what's to come. A breakout above $1.25 could mean game-over for the shorts.

Upcoming Catalysts

A catalyst to some, a meaningless press release to others - MBII will be presenting on September 2nd at the Educational Symposia for Growers in Honduras and Chile on Research and Modern Agricultural Production Techniques. Whether or not this increases share price - it should boost product awareness at the very least.

Conclusion

Whether or not you think there's a short squeeze coming for MBII, these are the reasons we're beginning to focus more on the company.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.