3 Things You Need To Know As Valeant Gets Sued For $80 Billion

Lord Abbett boasts on its own blog about how its pros had the capability to get above $175.

It is very hard to attribute stock market losses to particular events or instances of misconduct.

I’m not a lawyer. I also hold Valeant (VRX) stock so I might be biased. But I’m not very impressed with the Lord Abbett suit for $80 billion. It will be very hard to connect the losses with any fraud established under RICO. It will be hard to stick the charges under RICO, and Abbott’s own strategist publicly berated the suckers who held on beyond September 2015 when the stock was still $175.



Stock market losses





It is undeniably true that if you bought Valeant at $300+ and didn’t sell you suffered an impressive loss. However, how the market values stock is far from an exact science. Many factors play a role in the decline. The FED started tightening, health care regulation has been in focus. Valeant itself started approaching a critical date for loss of exclusivity on several strong moneymaking drugs. You tell me how to attribute losses to events.



RICO abuse

Again, not a lawyer here, but I understand RICO was misused a lot and there has been an amendment. Subsequently it wasn’t even possible to file a claim under RICO against defendants who claimed to have conspired with Bernie Madoff - who ran a complete ponzi scheme which the defendants were allegedly aware of:



Plaintiff MLSMK Investment Company, a trading partner for Madoff’s market-making business, lost its $12.8 million investment when Madoff was arrested and his assets seized on Dec. 11, 2008. Thereafter, MLSMK brought suit in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York asserting several state law claims against defendants JP Morgan Chase & Co. and JP Morgan Chase Bank NA. MLSMK also brought a federal RICO claim alleging that the defendants had conspired with Madoff to defraud his victims. MLSMK contended that, prior to Madoff’s arrest, defendants had undertaken a due diligence investigation into Madoff’s business activities and learned that his investment business was a fraud, but nonetheless continued to trade with and provide business services to him. MLSMK thus asserted that the defendants were liable for conspiracy to violate RICO by aiding and abetting Madoff’s fraudulent enterprise. The district court dismissed MLSMK’s complaint in its entirety. On appeal, the Second Circuit affirmed by summary order the district court’s dismissal of MLSMK’s state law claims. See MLSMK Investment Co. v. JP Morgan Chase & Co., No. 10-3040-cv, 2011 (2d Cir. June 6, 2011). The Second Circuit also affirmed the district court’s dismissal of MLSMK’s RICO claim, concluding that the claim was barred by Section 107 of the Reform Act. Section 107 of the Reform Act, often referred to as the “RICO amendment,” provides that “no person may rely upon any conduct that would have been actionable as fraud in the purchase or sale of securities to establish a violation of [18 U.S.C. §] 1962.”

We saw it coming but lost anyway

On March 24, 2016 Lord Abbett published a blog by its investment strategist Brian Foerster, CFA, called The Growth Investor: Lessons from the Valeant Struggle. Emphasis is mine:



But for all the glamour around such successes, there can be a dark side within the high-growth universe, as evidenced by the occasional posers, false hopes, and Ponzi schemes that propel 24-hour news cycles. These are companies that professional managers look out for and strive to avoid (but sometimes can’t early on), which brings to mind the recent, wild trajectory of Valeant Pharmaceuticals. We don’t know yet whether Valeant is the long-term transformational company that a handful of hedge fund managers believe it is, or whether it is similar to other companies that imploded in years past. But one thing we do know, putting fundamentals aside, is that there were some loud and clear signals based on technical analysis of Valeant’s stock that some investors did not heed prior to its recent dive.

Here, a Lord Abbett employee berates those who stayed in, as there were loud and clear signals that it would implode. The blog post continues:



As for the unfolding Valeant story, a lesson for investors goes beyond just one stock. In fact, we see this type of flameout on a regular basis in the high-growth space. In our view, technical factors (a key focus of Vernon Bice, Lord Abbett Portfolio Manager) would have alerted an active manager to cut holdings of this stock last summer when the stock broke below its 50-day moving average on August 20 and 150-day moving average on August 24. The price went from $263 on August 6 to $200 on August 24. The signal to completely sell out of the stock came in September, when the stock failed to hold above its 50-day moving average on September 21 and then fell through its 200-day moving average on September 25, said Bice, citing WONDA price data.

He calls "this type of flameout" something that regularly happens in the high-growth space. And boasts the firm had the capability in-house to cut the stock above $200 and to sell out of it above $175. Most of the decline from the highs occurred after these dates.

VRX data by YCharts

Before August 1, 2015 there were no stock market losses in sight. Definitely not to the extent that would justify a claim of $80 billion in damages. The chart below shows the development of Valeant's market cap prior to August 1, 2015:

VRX Market Cap data by YCharts

The article then goes on to cite another Lord Abbett manager, who specializes in fundamental analysis, and demonstrates how a fundamental investor is able to differentiate between organic growth and acquisition-driven growth.

As for the fundamentals around Valeant stock’s swoon, Tom O’Halloran, Lord Abbett Partner & Portfolio Manager, who oversees several growth strategies, commented recently that “organic growth is superior to acquisition-driven growth, especially when the acquirer cuts out the heart of the acquired companies. And although such manufactured growth can fool the market for a while, when the market figures out the falsehood, listen to the market, and get out!”

It wasn't exactly a secret Valeant heavily relied on acquisitions. In fact this was the celebrated strategy of the company at the time.



If all those professionals within Abbott were aware of Valeant’s deficiencies how can it claim $80 billion in damages?



Valeant isn’t exactly a poster boy for corporate America but with this suit Abbott seems to be pushing it. Even a suit against companies allegedly aiding Bernie Madoff didn’t stick. Then there’s the glaring blog post on Abbott’s blog, boasting about the firm's capabilities to identify disastrous investments like Valeant, that really turns this into a comedy.

I’ll hang on to my Valeant stock.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VRX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.