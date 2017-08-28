Stay In The Secular Bull Market For Cannabis Stocks

The main message with the cannabis stocks is maintain portfolio holdings. Even if changes to individual positions are justified, retain your overall weightings.

Each passing week brings us one week closer to the bottom. Bulls can profit. Bears can profit. Even hogs can profit. Only chickens miss out.

The cannabis group is in a secular bull market and investors should realize outstanding long term gains. The last 10 months have been disappointing but don't lose your nerve now.

Secular bull markets can last for decades and produce well above average returns. But there can be corrections along the way as the charts show. Don't get shaken out now.

Given the events surrounding the Canadian cannabis companies and the related common stocks over the past 10 months, I think it is appropriate to describe different stock market cycles and how the cannabis stock cycle relate. This will give us a better perspective on the cannabis stocks at the present time.

This chart shows the Dow Jones Average since 1900. The picture illustrates what J.P. Morgan or John D. Rockefeller replied when asked what he expected the stock market to do - "It will continue to fluctuate." My favorite description of the stock market is "a random walk up a 9% grade" which is a play on the title of economist Burton Malkiel's classic erudite book 'A Random Walk Down Wall Street.' (click here for more information) In other words, the old adage says the stock market will go up around 9% per annum over the long term but how it will do that is random and virtually impossible to predict.

To try to make sense out of this data, stock market mavens use some terminology.

Long Term Return: is a reference to the estimated return from owning stocks over many years based on a stock market index such as the Dow Jones Average taking into account both the ups and downs in stock prices. The return is often separated into two component parts: capital appreciation and the collection and reinvestment of dividends. The following chart shows the long term return for the past 100 years based on the Dow Jones Industrial Average is +5.1% per annum based only on capital gains and +9.7% adding the impact of reinvesting dividends.

Secular Bull Market: this is a trend that lasts a very long time often measured in decades during which stock prices generally move higher together based on growing investor confidence and optimism. Secular bull markets generally last longer than secular bear markets and produce larger overall price changes. This is why the long term charts measuring stock prices trend upwards.

Many pundits define the period from 1980 to 2000 as a secular bull market. For example, based on the Dow Jones Average the return between July 1982 and December 1999 was +16.4% per annum based only on capital appreciation and +20.2% per annum including reinvested dividends. The return during secular bull markets is higher than the long term return because it includes shorter periods of declining stock prices but excludes prolonged periods of flat to lower stock prices.

Bull Market: is a shorter period of time often in the three to five year range during which stock prices move higher together based on growing investor confidence and optimism. Bull markets generally last longer than bear markets and produce larger overall price changes. This is why the long term charts measuring stock markets trend upwards. For example, the chart below shows the period from July 1982 to August 1987. This is a part of the secular bull market defined above and produced a return based on the Dow Jones Average of +26.1% per annum based on capital appreciation alone and +31.9% per annum including reinvested dividends. The return during bull markets is higher than the return during secular bull markets because they do not include any periods of generally declining stock prices.

Secular Bear Market: last a very long time but normally less than secular bull markets and are often measured in periods of a decade or more during which stock prices move lower together based on lack of investor confidence and pessimism. Secular bear markets do not last as long as secular bull markets and produce smaller overall price changes. This is why the long term charts measuring stock markets trend upwards. Many pundits define the period from 2000 to 2010 as a secular bear market. For example, based on the Dow Jones Average the return between November 1999 and March 2009 was -4.7% per annum based only on capital depreciation and -2.5% per annum including reinvested dividends. The return during secular bear markets is substantially lower than the long term return because it includes some shorter periods of rising stock prices but excludes prolonged periods of higher stock prices.

Bear Market: last a shorter period of time often in the one to three year range during which stock prices move lower together based on diminishing investor confidence and rising pessimism. To qualify as a bear market, many analysts require the index to be down over 20% from high to low. Bear markets generally do not last as long as bull markets and produce smaller overall price changes. This is why the long term charts measuring stock markets trend upwards. For example, the period from June 2007 to March 2009, a part of the secular bear market defined above, often referred to as the 'Global Financial Crisis,' produced a return based on the Dow Jones Average of -29.9% per annum based on capital depreciation alone and -28.0% per annum including reinvested dividends. The return during bear markets is lower than the return during secular bear markets because they do not include any periods of generally rising stock prices.

Using these concepts enables us to define the stage of a typical stock market cycle we are in with respect to the cannabis stocks. We believe we are in a secular bull market for cannabis stocks that could last for 20 years based on international growth and medical discoveries that fuel and influx of new investors. So far using the Let's Toke Business Marijuana Composite Index from its inception to the present, cannabis stocks have returned over +70% per annum or a more than sevenfold increase in value. In general terms, given the international trend in legalization, this represents a positive start to a secular bull market in Canadian cannabis stocks.

Since the peak of 1073.45 set January 27, 2017, however, the LTB Index is down -23.3% as shown in the chart below. As we have seen with the overall market, declines of this magnitude are not unusual during secular bull markets. Also if this was a bear market, the overwhelming investor psychology would be an extreme level of pessimism that simply does not exist today.

In addition, to qualify as an official bear market, the LTB Marijuana Composite will have to decline far more than the 20% standard applied to other stocks because the marijuana stocks are more volatile than average. A bear market in cannabis stocks would probably have to surpass a decline of -40%. As shown in the chart below, a bear market in cannabis stocks occurred between March 21, 2014 and December 12, 2014, when the LTB Index declined -62.2%.

Looking back over twelve months, my conclusion is this is not a bear market in cannabis stocks but simply a correction that may continue a little longer until the secular bull market resumes.

The appropriate portfolio management strategy regarding cannabis stocks at present is:

Avoid emotion-based panic-selling at current levels because I think today's prices will prove to be very attractive shortly. If a company's results are disappointing then selling may be warranted but the proceeds should be reinvested in well researched cannabis companies. If the cannabis group is underrepresented in portfolios, the next few weeks will be the time to build positions at advantageous prices, in my opinion. The most important message is stick with it. You don't want to have come all this way only to be talked out of the cannabis group at this point. Of the licensed producers I like Emerald Health (USOTC: OTCQX:EMHTF) and Organigram (USOTC: OTCQB:OGRMF) that I have written on recently. I still like Canopy Growth (USOTC: OTCPK:TWMJF) and Aurora Cannabis (USOTC: OTCQX:ACBFF) as well. Of the smaller companies I continue to favor Lexaria (USOTC: OTCQB:LXRP) and Namaste (USOTC: OTCQB:NXTTF) along with Radient Technologies (USOTC: OTC:RDDTF).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.