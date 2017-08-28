Time To Start Scaling Further Into Gold

As I write in early morning on the 28th of August, gold (NYSE:GLD) is trading at $1,297 an ounce and silver is $17.15 an ounce. I wrote an article last week stating that I felt it was more than probable that we had seen gold top out (in its first daily cycle top within this new intermediate cycle) at $1,307. However I must say that gold's recent trading behavior has changed to the extent that the yellow metal now seems able to rally alongside a rising stock market. In fact, we seem to be in the initial innings of either a daily or intermediate cycle in stocks as long as the $2,420 lows in the S&P 500 hold (which we had on the 18th of August).

This means that the stock market is potentially only on day 6 of a brand new cycle whereas gold (which bottomed on the 7th of July) is on day 35. This is why I called a daily cycle top in the yellow metal last Monday. With gold late in its current daily cycle and stocks potentially at the beginning of theirs, gold looked like it would trade inversely to equities for a while. However gold bucked the trend last week and rallied alongside equities. Therefore if we get a stretched cycle in the precious metals complex, we may surpass $1,307 an ounce on the gold chart before rolling over into a daily cycle low. We are already long a small silver (NYSE:SLV) position at present but this new trading behavior may warrant a larger position as we head into September.

The risk in waiting for a daily cycle low to ensue is that it could easily for example take place in Europe or the east which would make it difficult to trade. In fact, if we look at a long term sentiment chart, we can see that we are still nowhere near the high optimistic readings we usually see at intermediate tops. Now that gold has taken out its previous intermediate high, there seems no question that a new intermediate cycle has begun. One could just hold long positions until we see the next intermediate cycle high which should be another 8 to 10 weeks or at least until the present cycle becomes right translated. What's confusing traders is the short term sentiment levels in gold. Usually gold cools off after a big run up but that has not been happening of late. The first daily cycle of an intermediate cycle always seems to be the most powerful and is continuing its grind to the upside. That is why we continue to hold a small position and will add in case this first cycle stretches on a bit.

Source : Sentimentrader.com

Gold's 5%+ move over the past 6 weeks has resulted in the weekly slow stochastics becoming overbought. When the stochastics get overbought like this, it usually is a sell signal as profit taking normally accompanies overbought technicals especially over a longer time period. However if we look at the same technicals in the early part of 2016, we can see the slow stochastics remained overbought for a considerable period of time before price rolled over. We could easily be in for the same fate this time around as current traders who are waiting for a pullback could easily join the rally when they see no pullback is forthcoming. Surprises in bull markets take place to the upside and considering recent action and the higher highs gold has been making, the most probable movement in this asset class at present definitely seems to be to the upside.

Therefore as the miners - Market Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) - seem to be playing ball in this cycle, the most prudent action at present is to buy this complex. We are not going to use any leverage due to how late we presently are in this cycle but we still want more of a position. They should be aided by the tailwind we are seeing in the stock market.

Premium subscribers received this article before the article went live on the main site. If you liked the article, consider following our work or joining us in our premium service - Elevation Code. The portfolio is up 17% year to date.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GDX, USLV.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.