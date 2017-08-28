Adams Resources Is Cheap Enough To Wait

There still are a lot of paths to value, and the company is starting to take some (very) modest steps in that direction.

I've been skeptical of Adams Resources (NYSEMKT:AE) for quite a while now. On its face, AE looks like a great value play on an oil & gas rebound of any type. The company closed Q2 with no debt and $103.7 million in cash - about $24.58 per share. At Friday's price of $33.44, the business is valued at about $37 million, or less than $9 per share, despite the fact that it earned a combined $11.71 per share in 2012 and 2013. Any sort of rebound in U.S. oil & gas at some point would seem to set the stock up for reasonable upside: even a high-single-digit multiple to $2 in EPS, a fraction of peak levels, would value the stock above $40, 20%+ upside from current levels. Meanwhile, the cash balance and a 2.6% dividend both offer seemingly significant downside protection.

The problem, as I've argued for years now, is that 2012-2013 wasn't a cyclical peak. In retrospect, it looks like an outright aberration. Spreads exploded amidst the shale boom, driving Adams' marketing margins significantly higher - and to unsustainable levels. At the same time, Adams built out its Transportation business to meet petrochemical demand - only to see that industry shrink rapidly, and its profits follow. And a small O&G exploration business has done little but provide a drag on profits.

But with AE falling from $42 to $33 in the past month, the bull case is starting to get a lot more interesting. That move seems to be coming in concert with an overall oil sell-off, with servicers like Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB), Halliburton (NYSE:HAL), and Baker Hughes, a GE Company (NYSE:BHGE) and producers like Apache (NYSE:APA) and Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) all falling over the past few weeks. But AE's move suggests a whopping ~50% haircut to its enterprise value. And the same argument against AE on the way up - that its profits weren't tied to the absolute level of oil prices in the way that some investors thought - buttresses AE on the way back down. $100 oil is better for Adams than $40 oil - but from a fundamental perspective, it's the unit spread that counts.

The recent haircut has moved Adams' valuation to a point where it might simply be too cheap - and to where history suggests AE offers a buying opportunity. Meanwhile, the company is taking steps - albeit small steps - toward a bit more focus on shareholder value. There is a lot of value to be unlocked here, and I'm not yet ready to argue that there's a grand strategic change underway at the traditionally conservative, family-owned company. But the combination of a lower price (in fact, an 11-month low) and a slow pivot sets up an interesting low-risk and potentially high-reward play in AE.

The Numbers Look Better...

Adams' first quarter results looked like more of the same for a company still adapting to the new shale environment. Purchase volumes in the Marketing segment (where Adams basically gets crude from the wellhead to the end user, taking a cut for its trouble) fell almost 25% year-over-year, per the 10-Q. Adams disclosed a further narrowing of unit margins in that filing, and "field level operating earnings", a non-GAAP figure that excludes inventory valuation and derivative effects, fell 37% against Q1 2016.

Meanwhile, the Transportation business, where operating profit declined for the fourth straight year in 2016, actually flipped to a loss in Q1. The oil & gas business continued to provide little, and in April Adams actually put the business into Chapter 11. Adams posted a net loss in the quarter, even adjusted for the non-cash inventory and derivative impacts.

But in Q2, the news looks a little better - at least in Marketing. Sequentially, volume actually rose modestly, though it did fall 12% year-over-year. There's typically some seasonality in the results, meaning Q2 isn't proof of a bottom. But after second-half 2016 volumes were in the 60-61K/day range, first-half levels of 66K+ look like an improvement. And Adams, in the Q2 10-Q, did write that "by the end of June 2017, we began to see an increase in volumes as activity in our marketing areas has increased in recent months".

Notably, while volume fell 12% year-over-year, field level operating earnings only declined 4.4%. That implies an improvement in margins in the segment - for the first time in recent memory. The 10-Q still cites lower unit margins (i.e., spread per barrel), which appears to suggest that cost-cutting helped overall FLOE margins (i.e., operating profit per barrel). And depreciation, driver commission, and fuel all fell sharply year-over-year.

But there is some evidence that the long post-peak squeeze on margins is starting to end:

Source: Author from AE filings. Margin calculation is profit per barrel, based on field level operating earnings and per-day volumes supplied by Adams Resources. 2017 figures YTD.

And stable is good enough for the Marketing business. Depreciation has sharply outpaced capex the past two years, in particular, with D&A in the segment totaling over $20 million and capex barely $3 million. A profitable Marketing business, even at currently depressed levels (probably ~$8 million in FLOE this year, based on past seasonal patterns) throws off enough cash flow to justify the $37 million enterprise value. If this is the "new normal", it further strengthens the case for some sort of floor under AE in the low $30s.

In Transportation, the outlook still seems rather bleak - but Q2 was modestly better on a sequential basis. Revenue declined 2.2% year-over-year excluding fuel costs, not a terrible performance in a tough environment. The segment managed to eke out an operating profit, though it remains breakeven on a YTD basis and almost certainly is heading for a fifth consecutive year of decline. The one big piece of good news is that capex in the business is pretty much nonexistent: $10K on a gross basis in the first half, and (I believe) $200K on a gross basis. Overinvestment in the past - per the 10-K, Transportation capex was greater than that of Marketing capex over the past five years, despite its EBIT being a fraction of the larger segment - has at least given Adams a new terminal in Houston and a new fleet of trucks. That's allowing the business to contribute cash flow itself this year despite the lack of reported earnings.

Meanwhile, in a move for which I've long argued, Adams is exiting the upstream business, with an agreement to sell its AREC subsidiary for $5 million. That not only provides a bit more cash, but removes the earnings drag off the P&L. As a result, adjusted EPS jumped to $0.34 in the quarter, a reversal from a $0.02 loss last year, according to the Q2 release. And AE's EPS through Q2 of next year (as the deconsolidation occurred in April) should similarly benefit.

To be clear, one quarter doesn't establish a bottom, and Q2 doesn't negate the long-term concerns here. The Transportation business, in particular, is worrisome and Marketing still has to compete with in-house operations from giants like Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) and ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). But fundamentally, there is the sense that things likely won't get much worse, barring another leg down in US production (particularly in Texas). Meanwhile, strategically, Adams is starting to make some small moves that might hint at a broader plan to better focus on shareholders going forward.

...And The Strategy Might Be Changing

Adams Resources is 47% owned by descendants of founder "Bud" Adams, including CEO Tommy Smith. And it's run like a family-owned company. To be fair, compensation is extremely low by public standards, so it's not as if the business is run for the benefit of the family as opposed to minority shareholders. But disclosure is limited, IR is pretty much impossible to reach in my experience, and there's been little, if any, emphasis on shareholder value.

What's frustrating is that there appear to be relatively easy moves to make that could boost the share price. The cash balance of over $100 million sounds nice from a value/risk standpoint. But there's really no reason why Adams needs $100 million in cash. All of that is not excess; the sheer amount of oil that Adams buys requires cash in the bank. But the balance has risen from $47 million at the end of 2012 - at the same time the collapse in oil prices should necessitate far less cash to run operations.

Yet while that cash has accumulated, AE hasn't even increased its dividend, which last was raised (to $0.22 quarterly from an annual $0.62) in 2013. From a cash flow perspective, the business hasn't been bad enough to need to protect the balance sheet. Free cash flow was -$1.5 million in 2016 - but that was driven largely by working capital changes, with timing a huge mover given how much volume Adams moves. And in a low interest-rate environment, given that Adams' cash is tied up (literally) liquid crude oil, one would think the company could use a low-interest revolver to manage day-to-day operations, freeing up the cash for a sizable dividend. (Given a 4.2 million share count, a buyback probably doesn't make a ton of sense here.)

It may very well be that the controlling family - whose wealth comes in larger portion from the Tennessee Titans, founded by Bud Adams as the Houston Oilers - doesn't want the taxes associated with that type of distribution - and that's fine. But the 'status quo' nature of the business, save for an odd and since-ended detour into medical billing, undercut the bull case over the past few years. Having $15 or $20 per share of cash on the balance sheet isn't a good thing on the whole. It might limit risk - but it also limits reward, and returns.

I don't know that I expect that issue to change (though a dividend hike of some sort, at some point, would seem in order). But there are some moves around the edges under new CFO Josh Anders that imply a modest change in attitude. The Q2 release, for the first time, included an adjusted earnings figure, in which Adams translated its field level operating earnings from 10-Q and 10-K filings into adjusted EPS figures to be included in the quarterly release. In the Q4 release - the first under Anders - Adams included an "operating cash flow before changes in working capital" measure for the first time.

The oil & gas business has been sold, which was a long time coming. And an 8-K this week mentions the departure of an executive in the Transportation segment under a "company-wide voluntary early retirement program".

Again, these aren't major changes, by any means, and I don't mean to suggest that they imply Adams will put itself up for auction over the next few months. But the adjusted figures are helpful toward appreciating the one-time impacts on quarterly numbers in the Marketing business (a business many retail investors, in my experience, have misunderstood badly). The divestiture of the O&G business isn't driving some sort of leveraged recapitalization, but a focus on cash might in turn imply a more aggressive dividend policy. They're not huge changes, but relative to Adams' history, they are changes. And they seem to at least increase, if modestly, the chances of larger moves down the line that are aimed to unlock some of the value that might be in the business.

Risks And Valuation

Purely from a fundamental standpoint, AE does look too cheap. Tangible book value is about $35 per share, and liquidation value probably isn't far below $30, depending on how one choose to calculate it. Historically, a price below book has generally provided a buying opportunity for AE:

Even adjusted EPS this year probably is going to come in somewhere around zero, assuming $8 million from Marketing, ~zero from Transportation, and $8 million-plus in corporate expense. But based on capex needs, that still implies $5-8 million in free cash flow this year, or a double-digit yield on an enterprise basis. It's reasonably easy to argue for a mid-30s to high-30s valuation, at least:

Free cash flow: ~$5-8M at 10x plus cash: $36-$42

EBITDA: ~$15M at 5-6x: $41-$45

Book value: $35+/share at 1-1.2x: $35-$42

With the stock below tangible book, and nearly $25/share in cash, the downside here seems reasonably protected - even with sentiment obviously bearish toward the O&G space. At $33, "dead money" looks like close to the worst outcome. This isn't a company, at least based on its history, that's going to spend $80 million or $150 million in a debt-fueled takeover of a rival. If Adams does get a bit more aggressive from a shareholder value standpoint and/or O&G sentiment changes (or at least the impact of that sentiment on AE moderates), a normalization back to $40 over twelve months hardly seems like a huge move either fundamentally or technically. And that's 20%+ upside against what looks like pretty minor downside. At this point, if enterprise value drops to zero, AE falls about 26%.

The one potential risk is the same potential benefit: a change in strategy. Adams does look like it's trying to fix the Transportation business by moving away from petrochemicals. Subsidiary Service Transport Company recently announced the establishment of a dry bulk division on its home page. The 10-Q cites an interest in "grow[ing] in new or existing areas" in the Marketing business. The Transportation move might make some sense; the business appears to have excess capacity both in trucks and its relatively new Houston terminal. For the Marketing business, I'm not sure exactly where the company plans to go, given the existing presence in Texas and surrounding states, plus offices in North Dakota and Ohio.

So the mid- to long-term risk is that Adams is doubling down (or something short of that) on businesses in long-term decline - and, potentially, businesses where Adams just doesn't have enough scale to compete. But, for now, that risk seems worth taking if only because Adams likely won't spend all that much to enter those businesses. It's not buying $20 million worth of trucks to build out a dry bulk division; it's using the trucks already sitting idle. Any expansion in Marketing likely would use existing barge and storage assets.

Medical billing aside (and the spend there was less than $5 million), this isn't a company that's going to make a big move. And from a downside standpoint, that seems a plus at this point.

All told, then, there's a case for low-risk, medium- to high-reward for AE. There really isn't much justification for the 20% decline in shares over the past month. A price below tangible book and an enterprise value of $37 million both imply downside protection. The business still is generating positive free cash flow, and capex needs should be relatively low beyond this year, given early-decade spend. Spreads look they're stabilized, and while that might not support a share price of $50+, it's enough to support $40+.

It's an intriguing combination for patient investors, particularly with a 2.6% dividend yield on top. I still have my concerns about Adams, but as bearish as I've been I think it's getting close to priced in at $33.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in AE over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I plan to buy AE this week.