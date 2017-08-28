Best Buy: Waiting On The Sidelines

Best Buy (BBY) is set to report second quarter earnings before the bell on Tuesday, 8/29. We believe the quarter was quite good, and that the numbers will underscore the secular BBY growth story. The stock, however, is up more than 45% year-to-date, the valuation is a point of concern, and other Amazon (AMZN) proof retailers have sold off this quarter despite strong quarterly numbers. Consequently, we think BBY will beat estimates, but remain cautious on the stock.

Retail had an unusual quarter. The dinosaur mall/teen retail stocks that were left for dead in the wake of Amazon's takeover of retail all the sudden started showing signs of life. Urban Outfitters (URBN), American Eagle Outfitters (AEO), Tilly's (TLYS), Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF), and Express (EXPR) all reported much better than expected quarterly numbers which together signaled that things may have bottomed out in the space. Those stocks have all been jumping.

But the Amazon-proof retailers haven't been so lucky this quarter. Home Depot (HD) and TJX Companies (TJX) both beat top and bottom line estimates, but the market has failed to materially bid up the stocks since the numbers hit the tape. Meanwhile, Lowe's (LOW) actually missed both revenue and earnings estimates and has slid ever since. Also, the once untouchable Costco (COST) is now getting butchered by Amazon concerns.

There is a shift in the market right now. The overbought Amazon proof retailers are falling, while the oversold dinosaur retailers are rising.

That doesn't bode well for BBY stock, which is one of the overbought Amazon proof retailers. Nonetheless, we do think BBY did have quite a good quarter. Search interest trends haven't been great, but web traffic trends are positive.

Home in general had a solid quarter. Many of the department store giants highlighted home as a strong area this past quarter. Meanwhile, Home Depot said comparable sales rose 6.3%, while Lowe's reported a 4.5% comp gain.

These trends bode well for Best Buy, which has benefited from its home segment recently. More specifically, Best Buy has been getting a big boost from the connected home segment. We believe strength in connected home continued this quarter given the strong read on home furnishing sales coupled with the fact that the housing economy is more powered by Millennials now than ever before. Look at Toll Brothers (TOL) data. Millennial households represent 23% of signed housing contracts year-to-date.

Younger consumers are more inclined to buy connected home products than older consumers. So as younger consumers start moving into new homes in greater numbers, the connected home space should be a natural winner.

All in all, BBY likely had a great quarter. But we aren't convinced that a great earnings report will translate into material stock price gains for BBY given how HD and TJX reacted this quarter. It also isn't comforting that the valuation is near a 3-year high, implying that it may be due for a natural pullback.

On the flip-side, BBY stock does only trade at 6.7x trailing EBITDA whereas other Amazon proof retailers trade between 8.5x and 12.5x trailing EBITDA. That does imply BBY has a long ways to go before being overbought like its Amazon-proof peers.

Overall, we think BBY will beat top and bottom line estimates, but aren't convinced the stock will head significantly higher as a result. Consequently, we will wait on the sidelines with this one.

