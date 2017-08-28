Activision: The Momentum Is About To End

Back in June, we released an article about Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) called Activision Blizzard: The Pullback Is On Its Way. If you read that article, you’ll see that our major concern was about the explosive growth of Activision price in the last few quarters and how its shares are in the overbought territory at the moment. During summertime Activision’s stock hadn’t moved much neither up or down, despite a strong earnings report for Q2, and we believe that the momentum that holds the current price levels is about to end and the pullback that we predicted at the beginning of June is about to start in the foreseeable future.

When we take a look at Activision’s lineup of video games for the upcoming months, we will see that the company plans to release two major titles during autumn. The first one is Destiny 2, a sequel to the original Destiny game, which received average ratings, and it seems that the second title of the series might also have a poor launch. If we take a look at the overall ski-fi genre, we will see that so far two of the biggest games in that category - Mass Effect: Andromeda and Halo Wars 2 - failed to make substantial gains for its publishers and showed poor sales performance. And if we take into the consideration the fact that another game from the sci-fi genre Star Wars Battlefront 2 also is expected to be released during the holiday season, it will be hard for Activision to gain competitive advantage in the sci-fi category and the release of Destiny 2 could disappoint a lot of investors as the success of its launch is under a question.

The second major game that Activision plans to release in the next few months is Call of Duty WWII. Based in the mid-20th Century in Europe, the game gives players the opportunity to play as soldiers of the Western Front during the Second World War. Such a move to shift the franchise focus from the advanced warfare of the future that dominated the series for the last couple of years shows us that the publisher is desperate to try new concepts as the sales numbers for Call of Duty is on a steady decline for the last few years.

Going further, Activision’s other publishing house Blizzard doesn’t have any major games to be released in the upcoming months and its focus stays on improving its already exciting titles, primarily Overwatch and Hearthstone. It will help the company to keep its current users engaged, but the acquisition rate of new customers is going to decline. As for Activision’s other initiatives, eSports starts to be referenced more and more during the company’s conference calls as the management prepares to establish a stronger foothold in the competitive gaming arena. However, despite acquiring live streaming service MLG in 2015 and hosting its own online tournaments, a number of competitors, primarily Amazon’s (NASDAQ:AMZN) Twitch, already have a strong and loyal user base in this field and it’s highly unlikely that Activision will outperform its rivals in this soon to be $3 billion market.

While Activision showed solid earnings performance in the previous quarter and beat analyst estimates, it didn’t raise its guidance for the full year, which made a number of shareholders to close their positions in the company. Looking at the insider trading alerts that different financial platforms provide, we could see that in the last few quarters there is a selling pattern among major hedge fund managers. For example, George Soros in the previous quarter almost fully liquidated his shares in Activision, while Steve Mandel is also slowly closing down his massive position in the company.

Source: gurufocus

From a financial standpoint, Activision’s performance was very volatile in the last few years. In 2014, the company’s revenue was down by 3.6% on an annual basis, while in 2016 the revenue was up 41.7% Y/Y. Considering the fact that there are not many AAA titles scheduled to be released during the rest of the year and the success of their launch also is under a question, it’s unlikely for the company to show extraordinary returns for fiscal 2017 and this could be one of the reasons why the management didn’t raise their outlook and why the stock is at the top right now.

In order to find out the fair value of Activision, we decided to create a DCF model that will help us to understand why the stock is overbought and see if there are any short opportunities available at the current price levels.

The table above represents our financial forecast for Activision for the upcoming years, while the table below goes into the details of our model. In our opinion, the implied value of Activision is $52.54 per share, which represents a discount of 16% from the current price of ~$62.70 per share. We also implied that its WACC is 1.50%, which is the same as was used in our other article on Activision’s competitor Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA).

In addition, we took a look at the competitive analysis that showed the fair value of Activision to be $60.83 per share. The valuation here is higher from the valuation of our DCF model mostly due to the fact that its sales are priced at the higher multiples that the industry’s average.

Since both methods are showing us a discount from the current market price, we decided to put both of them in the final valuation, but the DCF model will have more weight in it due to the fact that it has more financial backings.

As we could see from the table above, the final price of Activision in our opinion is $54.62, which represents a discount of ~13% to ~15% from the current price level. Considering the fact that the publisher doesn’t have a lot of AAA titles expected to be released in the upcoming months and a number of big shareholders are starting to liquidate their long positions in the company, we could be pretty certain that Activision’s stock is near the top and the pullback is about to start. We continue to hold our short position in the company and consider it as a safe short-term trade due to the fact that the bearish thesis is much stronger than it was a couple of months ago and there are no major catalysts that might push the stock higher.