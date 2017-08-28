The DIY Battle: Home Depot Or Lowe's?

Since the Global Financial Crisis, housing sales have been on a solid uptrend calling for an equal spending ratio on home improvement and hardware solutions. The DIY (Do It Yourself) industry has exploded in recent years and is expected to continue improving throughout the upcoming decades. (That is, until machines take over our day to day lives.)

A look at the housing starts recovery shows a healthy trend alongside slight wage growth and strong employment figures. These will further aid higher spending on home improvement and hardware solutions and products.

Both Home Depot (NYSE:HD) and Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW) have reported solid growth over the past several years in both sales and profits following better home sales and an increasing DIY (Do It Yourself) approach to home improvement. A look at both companies shows a certain trend that has us favoring one over the other for the long term investment.

Home Depot

The company has had an extraordinary run over the past several decades following solid housing figures and rising incomes with its 2,282 locations in the United States, Canada and Mexico. A look at the company's sales shows solid growth closely following a strengthening economy.

Home Depot's major investment strategy in its integrated retail segment, and one aiding its overall growth, has avoided physical asset investment and focused on online sales growth and buy-online-pick-up-at-store, which offers a smooth shopping experience for customers and doesn't abolish store traffic. With online sales accounting for over 7% of its revenue, the company expects to continue and invest in this sales stream and increase overall revenues.

The company's Pro segment for professionals is outpacing its DIY segment with innovations and a push for outstanding customer service. Home Depot also provides professionals with referrals to DIY customers which pushes them to favor the company over its peers. These 2 segment's constant innovations and the push for online margins have led the company's bottom line up significantly in the past several years, outpacing its peers.

With profits closely following its revenue growth as the company continues its investments in margin expansion strategies we expect the company's further cost savings and operational efficiency to continue its solid trend upwards.

Lowe's

Lowe's, similar to Home Depot, has an impressive market share in the home improvement and hardware industry. The company has 2,141 stores around the United States, Canada and Mexico, with similar revenue streams as its closest rival Home Depot.

The company's solid revenue growth is coupled with extensive promotional activity and rapid store expansion, creating a slower profitability growth environment then its peer. The company has increased its promotional activity to offset store traffic decline and has invested a lot into its online offerings to increase online sales percentage to boost margins and profitability.

The company's efforts to raise sales in the overall home improvement market are working, however, but a lot slower than its peers. The effort of physical asset expansion and high promotional activity has the company susceptible to online sales woes and may take longer to turn over its overall growth prospects in the years to come and are at risk to losing more market share to its peers.

A key risk: Millennials

With everything going for younger generations, housing affordability is not one of them. Younger generations are growing further and further apart from the owning of owning a home and thus poses a risk for home product companies such as Home Depot and Lowe's. This does not mean that in the long run housing starts and project development will decline with the eventuality of supply dealing with demand to bring down prices, but it's something to keep in mind for the companies' long term overall growth prospects.

Overall: Solid growth and a clear winner

In the long run, we believe that Home Depot's digital investments and new product offerings will push the company's sales and profits higher then broad market benchmarks and its industry peers like Lowe's.

We expect Home Depot's margins and profitability to remain favorable over Lowe's in the long run and a continued effort on shareholder value to increase over the upcoming years with improving cash flows and margins.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.