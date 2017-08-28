Tencent's 'Honor Of Kings' Will Cannibalize International Sales Of 'League Of Legends'

I expect European, North American, and other international versions of Honor of Kings to cannibalize micro-transaction sales of League of Legends.

Unfortunately, Honor of Kings is a mobile copycat version of Tencent’s top-grossing PC MOBA game, League of Legends. It’s going to easily attract many PC gamers to switch to the mobile version.

Tencent needs new markets to maximize the revenue from Honor of Kings. Honor of Kings is the world’s top-grossing mobile game. It generated $150 million in revenue June.

Chinese government’s criticism required Tencent to set a severe daily limit on how long young people can play Honor of Kings in China.

After its huge success in China, Tencent’s Chinese mobile MOBA game, Honor of Kings, is now getting international versions.

Tencent’s (OTCPK:TCEHY) global freemium PC MOBA (Multiplayer Online Battle Arena) game, League of Legends, generated $1.7 billion in revenue last January to November 2016. It also earned $1.6 billion in FY 2015 and $1.3 billion in FY 2014. The micro-transaction sales of League of Legends are likely to be cannibalized by the impending global release of Tencent’s Chinese mobile MOBA game, Honor of Kings. However, I am still in favor of this move by Tencent. Sacrificing its top-grossing PC game’s revenue to improve sales of its top-grossing mobile game is brave and decisive.

Honor of King’s (also previously known as King of Glory) success in China is because it was a perfect clone of League of Legends. As per the most recent report of Super Data Research, the China-only Honor of Kings’ June revenue was $150 million. As of last month, it remains the world’s top-grossing mobile app/game.

The chart above also illustrates that Tencent's League of Legends remains the top-grossing PC game. Like in China, the mobile convenience of Honor of Kings made it more popular than the China-only version of League of Legends. Honor of Kings has 200 million active Chinese players. League of Legends' total global monthly active players is only around 100 million.

Honor of Kings got so excessively popular/addictive that the Chinese Communist leadership’s official newspaper deemed it a poison. Tencent had no choice but to implement daily limits on how long Chinese players can play Honor of Kings. Otherwise, China’s communist/totalitarian rulers would have punished/admonished Tencent's management. Players below 18 years old can only play Honor of Kings for two hours each day. Players below 12 years old are restricted to one hour per day.

Tencent’s $150 million monthly revenue from Honor of Kings in China would likely decline from this time-limited gameplay in China. It was therefore imperative for Tencent to bring Honor of Kings to new countries and maximize its monetization potential.

I do not think Pres. Trump or European Union leaders will call Honor of Kings a poison to people and oblige Tencent to impose player time limits. Going forward, the international versions of Honor of Kings will probably generate a larger combined revenue than what the China version earns now.

Tencent Prefers To Monetize More On Mobile

International versions of Honor of King will hurt League of Legends’ revenue streams from North America, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Latin America. The PC-only League of Legends will probably find it hard to generate $2 billion annual sales now that Honor of Kings is invading countries where it is very popular.

Honor of Kings could lead to stagnant or even negative growth for League of Legends. Europe, South Korea, and North America tout the most number of League of Legends players. Those mentioned territories could be the largest sources of League of Legends’ revenue.

(Source: Unranked Smurfs/Riot Games)

Tencent beta-tested the Western version of Honor of Kings first in Europe earlier this year. It is now officially released as Arena of Valor for commercial operations in all European countries. The North American version is coming soon. Netmarble launched the South Korean version of Honor of Kings, Penta Storm, last March.

Tencent is intentionally releasing Honor of Kings in countries/regions where League of Legends is most popular. It’s a deliberate attempt to attract PC players to switch to the mobile version of League of Legends. This convinced me that Tencent really prioritizes mobile over PC gaming.

It is willing to sacrifice or limit the future growth of League of Legends because Honor of Kings proved that the mobile platform can make very profitable versions out of PC-released games. Tencent’s five-year $15 billion spending program to develop professional e-sports will feature not only League of Legends but also Honor of Kings.

The chart below illustrates that mobile gaming now generates far larger annual revenue than PC multiplayer online games. Mobile gaming now has a total audience of more than 2.7 billion. It makes perfect sense for Tencent to focus more on mobile gaming.

(Source: SuperData)

Newzoo’s recent analysis also agrees with SuperData Research’s assessment that mobile is now the biggest and most important growth driver for video games.

Final Thoughts

I rate Tencent as a buy. Tencent only paid $400 million to acquire 93% of Riot Games in 2011. Riot Games is the developer of League of Legends. Tencent probably spent a little more to acquire the remaining 7% to fully own Riot Games in 2015.

My point is that Tencent already made tons of profit from its early investment in League of Legends. Six years ago, mobile gaming was just a nascent industry and PC and console gaming were the hot platforms.

However, current reality says mobile gaming is the future of video games. Sacrificing the revenue growth potential of League of Legends in favor of Honor of Kings is good business sense.

League of Legends' revenue can drop back to $1.5 billion per year and could probably slowly decline from there. However, the chance of earning $100 to $150 million/month more from the international versions of Honor of Kings is worth this kind of sacrifice.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TCEHY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.