GM May Struggle If SUV Sales Slow

GM's U.S. revenues are heavily dependent on trucks, but would be negatively affected by a decrease in SUV/Crossover growth.

SUV and Crossover sales my not be immune to this downturn.

The auto industry is predicted by some to peak and decrease over the next few years.

Slowdown in the SUV Market

The popular sentiment is that the auto industry is slowing down. Merrill Lynch analyst, John Murphy, even went as far as to predict that the industry will not only peak in 2018, but then experience a decline.

According to an article recently published in the Wall Street Journal, SUV sales may be slowing down as well. Although they have driven the auto industry to new heights over the last decade, current figures suggest that SUV and Crossover sales may be waning.

Mike Colias and Christina Rogers of the WSJ present the following data from Edmunds.com.

In 2012, the average incentive for buying an SUV was $2,000. In 2017, the average incentive was just over $3,000. In 2012, the average day an SUV spent in inventory was 50 days. In 2017, the average day an SUV spent in inventory was 61 days.

According to this data, buying incentives for SUVs are way up in 2017, along with an increase in the average amount of time each vehicle is held in inventory. This is an upward trend that should correlate negatively with SUV sales.

It should also be noted that competition for Crossovers and SUVs will be increasing significantly over the next few years. Analysts are estimating 57 new vehicle launches per year, 35% of those being Crossovers. This means that the number of Crossovers on the market will increase from 78 to 110 in 2021.

It is possible that SUV/Crossover sales growth remains strong, but the current data and future increase in competition requires that the investor at the very least considers the possibility that SUV/Crossover sales are slowing.

GM - SUV and Crossover Sales

Trucks are by far General Motor's (NYSE: GM) most profitable line of vehicles, but SUVs and Crossovers are the clear second. GM gains 180% profit from every truck it sells, 70% profit from every SUV/Crossover it sells, and 30% profit from every car it sells.

This high margin of profitability means that Crossover unit growth will have a significant effect on GM’s bottom line.

Over the last five years (2011 - 2016), GM’s product mix has undergone some volatility. In 2011, cars consisted of 38% of all vehicles sold, trucks consisted of 37% of all vehicles sold, and Crossovers consisted of 25% of all vehicles sold.

In 2016, cars shrank to 29% of all vehicles sold, trucks grew to 43% of all vehicles sold, and Crossovers grew to 27% of all vehicles sold.

Although there was only roughly a 2% growth in product mix, Crossover sales grew by 33% over the last 5 years. This is significant because it is helping truck sales to make up for the significant decline in car sales. Remember that every SUV sold gives GM 40% more profit than every car sold.

GM is also hoping that Crossovers and SUVs will continue to drive revenue growth with the release of the Chevrolet Equinox, Chevrolet Traverse, and GMC Terrain.

Conclusion

GM’s primary driver of revenue is trucks. However, Crossovers are also a significant and growing part of its product mix, helping to replace GM’s shrinking number of car sales in the United States (33% growth over the last 5 years).

If the predictions mentioned above come to fruition, GM could be in trouble. A slowdown or plateau in Crossover/SUV sales could be detrimental to GM’s future sales growth and profitability in the United States.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.