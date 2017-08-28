Procter & Gamble's Newest Tailwind

Photo credit

Procter & Gamble (PG) is certainly one of those multinationals that gets an enormous amount of revenue from outside the US. That lends itself to natural diversification with respect to different economies and currencies, but the latter has created quite the headache for PG in the past. One of the complaints I’ve had with respect to PG in the past few years is not only that it has had a very difficult time growing, but also that its international exposure left it susceptible to pretty sizable currency-related losses. That is the last thing a slow-grower like PG needs but as I shall now demonstrate, those days seem to be over, at least as it relates to forex woes.

Let’s begin with a chart of the dollar (UUP) to get a sense of what it has done over the past couple of years to drive some of the changes in PG’s fortunes we’ll talk about in a bit.

It’s been a big story, so certainly no surprise, but the massive, sharp rally that began after the election in November has completely been demolished and we are testing the lows of last March. The reversal in fortunes of the dollar has been quite something to behold and while there are some businesses that are struggling with it, PG is certainly not one of them. When the dollar behaves like this, multinationals that need to convert their non-US revenue into dollars get a very nice boost to their top line and that has positive impacts on margins and profits implied. So what kind of benefit has PG accrued from its good fortune with respect to the dollar?

This chart is PG’s change from forex as reported in its statement of cash flows for the past five years as its fiscal year just ended in June. The data is courtesy of Seeking Alpha.

We can see that the change in forex was diminutive for the period of 2013 and 2014 but that for 2015 and 2016, massive changes were present. Both years saw negative impacts of at least $380M and combined, the two-year change in forex was a staggering $792M. That is money that PG had to make up in some other way due simply to translating its foreign revenue into dollars. For a company that has had such a difficult time growing revenue and profits in the past, this is a huge undertaking and indeed, as I mentioned above, forex losses certainly contributed to my bearishness. Losses of that magnitude were a virtually insurmountable obstacle for PG and made me much more bearish than I otherwise would have been.

But if we look to the right of the chart at this past year’s data, we can see that the number was just $29M, and while that’s real money where I come from, it is but a rounding error for PG. That is tremendously important for the PG bull case because should it continue to improve, PG could actually see a net benefit from forex translation in fiscal 2018 and that would help drive some much needed revenue increases. In addition, just as forex losses trash margins, when forex gains are seen margins shoot higher as there is no cost associated with achieving the “extra” revenue from forex translation. It is unequivocally positive and that’s exactly what PG needs.

Revenue estimates have come up in the past few months and while 3% is hardly gangbusters, PG has struggled in the recent past to produce anything like that and it has forex translation to thank. A weak dollar is hugely positive for PG and in my view, it is big enough that it changes the conversation between bulls and bears because a sizable negative has flipped to at least become neutral with signs pointing to it becoming a positive.

For some context, PG has about 2.67B shares outstanding right now and the delta between 2016 and 2017 in terms of forex was $352M. That translates to about 13 cents per share and with PG’s current valuation of 22 times earnings, that’s almost three dollars per share on the stock price. The move from 2017 is already priced in but imagine the dollar remains weak and/or breaks support at $24 on the UUP; PG stands to reap some pretty significant rewards and given that virtually no one is bullish on the dollar right now, that seems to be the base case.

Regardless of the exact amount that it works out to for PG, one thing seems very evident to me; the balance has shifted between bulls and bears. PG’s insurmountable headwind has been neutralized at the very least and may become a pretty powerful tailwind at best. That’s exactly what PG needs and I have to think that this is a fairly significant reason why the stock is up so sharply in the past couple of weeks. If the dollar breaks down here at critical support, PG will move higher and with good cause. I’m nowhere near as bearish as I was on PG with forex losses flipping to likely gains for 2018, and given support for PG from the technical picture, it looks like it wants to go higher.