Cisco Systems: The Next Great Dividend Stock

Cisco Systems (CSCO) has long been one of my favorite technology stocks and it's quickly becoming one of my favorite dividend stocks too. Despite near-term sales headwinds, Cisco still has shown the ability to produces significant amounts of free cash flow, which is supporting a quickly growing dividend. Even though Cisco already has a nice 3.69% annual dividend yield, its payout ratio is only 43%. That's low and leaves plenty of room for growth. Cisco also trades cheap (based on my valuation analysis) and I believe now is an excellent time to buy the stock.

Cisco Is A Cash Flow Machine

Cisco is one of the best in the business at turning its revenue into free cash flow. This supports Cisco's growing dividend payment, share repurchases, and cash war chest. What's impressive is that Cisco's revenue has basically been flat since 2013, but free cash flow has consistently increased year over year. This is a result of improving gross margins and restructuring efforts, which has increased profit margins to record levels.

Data provided by Google Finance (all tables).

Cisco's fiscal year end is in July.

Cisco's Exploding Dividend

Cisco only started providing its dividend starting back in 2011, but has quickly increased payments every year and its annual dividend yield now stands at 3.69%:

2011 - $0.06/share

2012 - $0.14/share (133% increase)

2013 - $0.17/share (21% increase)

2014 - $0.19/share (12% increase)

2015 - $0.21/share (11% increase)

2016 - $0.26/share (24% increase)

2017 - $0.29/share (12% increase)

Cisco already has $70.5 billion in cash reserves, which is massive considering its market cap is only $157 billion. This means Cisco is free to put its free cash flow to other things like the dividend, which is precisely why it's been increasing it so quickly. I believe this trend will continue. Based on the table below, Cisco's payout ratio is still only 43%, which leaves a lot of room for growth.

Over the last few years, Cisco has been putting the majority of its excess free cash flow into repurchasing shares. As Cisco increases their dividend payment, Cisco could easily just transfer this capital over to the dividend payment as needed.

Valuation 1: Single-Stage Discounted Cash Flow Model Shows 23% Upside Potential

In such a low-rate environment, dividend stock valuations have been pushed to record levels, but not Cisco, its price is still very reasonable. This is a very simplified single-stage discounted cash flow model that assumes a long-term growth rate of 3%, which I consider very conservative. Cisco's sales have been slumping of late, but they are expected to return to significant growth in the near future.

For example, Reuters has Cisco's long-term growth forecast at 10.2%. Also consider that inflation is generally between 1-3%, so this model is almost achievable for Cisco with no real growth. As a point of reference, if I instead assumed a long-term growth rate of 5%, Cisco would have 83% upside potential in this model.

Risk-Free Rate - I used the yield on a 30-year Treasury bond.

Equity Risk Premium - This figure is calculated every month by Aswath Damodaran, a Stern Business School Professor.

Beta - I used the beta listed on Google Finance.

Required Rate of Return - Calculated by multiplying the Equity Risk Premium by Beta and then adding the Risk-Free Rate.

Value of Equity - Calculated assuming Cisco produces $12.5 billion in free cash flow next year, which is slightly less than what was produced during 2017.

Valuation 2: Market Comparables

For comparables, I used mature, large-cap technology stocks that consistently return capital to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases. Cisco currently trades at discounts across the board, especially EV/Free Cash Flow and PEG ratios. Those are arguably the two most important valuation metrics too. Cisco also has the highest long-term growth rate, which might be surprising to some investors.

Forward P/E, Price/Sales, PEG Ratio, and Yield provided by Yahoo Finance.

I calculated EV/Free Cash Flow by using Enterprise Value from Yahoo Finance and calculating Free Cash Flow from each company's annual reports for the last fiscal year.

LT Growth Rate provided by Reuters.

Conclusion

There's a few reasons why I think Cisco is on its way to becoming a truly great dividend stock:

Cisco has increased its dividend by a minimum of 11% on an annual basis since inception. At the current rate of growth, Cisco could have the highest yield on the Dow Jones in just a few years. Despite having a yield of 3.69%, Cisco's payout ratio remains at only 43%, which leaves plenty of room for growth. Cisco has what I like to call "the Apple (AAPL) problem." This is when a company already has significant cash reserves and produces so much free cash flow every year there's almost a problem figuring out what to do with it all. Cisco has a long-term growth rate of 10.3% (according to Reuters), which will also help support dividend growth.

As I showed in my two valuation examples, Cisco also trades cheap. The discounted cash flow analysis shows 23% upside potential and the comparables analysis shows Cisco trades cheap across all major valuation metrics. Buy Cisco now while it's still on sale.