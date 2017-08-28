All That Glitters Is Not Gold: Growth In The Era Of Passive Investing

“The finance industry has a history of getting carried away by the latest big thing only to grudgingly wake up in due time to the notion that any innovation succumbs to the asset pricing laws that are still unknown."

Passive investing is very much in fashion these days. It is set to soon surpass in popularity active investing for a good reason; a recent S&P Dow Jones Indices study showed that about 90 percent of active stock managers failed to beat their index targets over the previous one-year, five-year and 10-year periods.

Interestingly, active managers cut back on their fees in order to compete with their passive counterparts.

While some of these fees were unjustifiably high, the resources dedicated to guiding, advising and evaluating corporate leadership are also decreasing and corporate governance practices are transformed as a result. Bit by bit, the task of governance oversight is outsourced to the market. Active managers become more inclined to sell a stock rather than enforce a change in the management team they are not satisfied with.

Moreover, the proliferation of the stock-based compensation schemes further strengthens the newfound role of the market as the predominant mechanism of governance oversight. The allure of these incentive plans stems from their connection to narratives about the virtue of “sweat equity”. However, from a method of incentivizing managers, stock-based compensation has sneakily grown itself to a self-existent tool of evaluating management performance. Numbers don’t lie; while in 1990 the equity-based share of total compensation for senior managers of U.S corporations was only 20%, it reached 70% in 2007 and it undisputedly remains ever since the predominant form of compensation.

Remarkably, the combined effect of passive investing and stock-based compensation produces unintended consequences. Passive investing is gradually making the market less efficient at a time when stock performance is elevated as the utmost measure of CEOs’ success. Ironically, the reliance on market outcomes through the excessive issuance of stock options is greater in areas where the market is less efficient. Stock options are mostly popular with the inherently difficult to value high growth tech names.

These consequences are amplified in the current low-growth environment that overwhelmingly favors growth stocks due to their scarcity value.

As more money is pouring into growth funds, partially a result of their outperformance, the typical growth investor/asset manager increasingly influences market outcomes. By relying on revenue growth, for lack of a better metric, to value companies with little or no profit, he also influences management behavior and teaches CEOs to favor growth over profitability. After all, the so-called quantitative funds, that have also become very popular, follow a similar approach. Their algorithms focus on key data points and correlations that overwhelming favor top line growth over any other metric for certain stocks.

However, history shows that whenever the investment process is simplified to a single metric, that metric could be subject to manipulation. When the market grows obsessed with growth, CEOs are incentivized to achieve it at all costs, often to the detriment of underlying value creation. In fact, the more the market rewards this behavior, the more destructive the final outcome becomes, even more so, because stock options amplify the moral hazard problem due to their asymmetric risk-return payoff.

A growth-at-all-costs strategy can be accomplished in many ways: through acquisitions, expansion in unrelated businesses, heavy marketing spending and/or promotional plans. Management is limited only by its creativity and imagination. While in most cases, the pursuit of such value-destroying strategy cannot be easily recognized, a few red flags should give us some pause:

Continuous capital infusions to finance not only capital expenditures but also negative cash flow from operations.

to finance not only capital expenditures but also negative cash flow from operations. Excessive use of stock-based compensation to boost non-GAAP numbers and make operating cash flow seem better, by reducing the cash amount paid for salaries.

to boost non-GAAP numbers and make operating cash flow seem better, by reducing the cash amount paid for salaries. Repeated excuses for missing on bottom line due to increased investments. While some items may be misclassified as expenses instead of investments by accounting standards, this is not the case for most items called out by the management.

Regardless, the next economic recession could mark the endgame of these practices:

First, tighter credit conditions will challenge business models that rely heavily on external capital to fund growth. With growth investors fleeing from broken growth stories, the void may be filled by value investors, but only at significantly lower valuations.

Second, the sharp drop in equity valuations will make compensation plans that rely overwhelmingly on stock options, a liability feeding a negative feedback loop.

Third, the failure of the market as an oversight mechanism will shake the leadership of these companies and lead to a redesign of corporate governance practices.

“Only when the tide goes out, do you discover who is swimming naked.” Warren Buffett.