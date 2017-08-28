Kinross Gold: Time To Buy?

The miner has been an under-performer for several years, but is up 35.5% YTD.

This article was first available to subscribers of the Gold Bull Portfolio, a premium service offered by Gold Mining Bull.

Kinross Gold: Updated Analysis Following Q2 Results

As readers may know by now, I am not bullish on many senior gold producers (loosely defined as miners producing 1-2+ million ounces of gold per year and with a multi-billion dollar market cap). I strongly prefer junior miners. I think a lot of the larger miners have made for poor investments due to various reasons including: highly indebted balance sheets, high cash costs, poorly-timed acquisitions at the top of the last bull market, cost overruns on major development projects, excessive shareholder dilution, or management that does not run the company well with no "skin in the game" other than collecting a large paycheck.

Kinross Gold (KGC) is one such gold miner I've recommended avoiding time and time again. Back in November of 2016, I said to avoid shares at $4.125, and in February of 2017, I re-iterated my bearishness at $3.89. My main reasons for bearishness: poor operating results (high cash costs in particular), reduced production guidance, and not many near-term catalysts.

The company just reported Q2 financial results. Has the story changed at all? Here's a summary of Kinross' Q2 results, followed by my thoughts on the stock.

Kinross produced 694,874 gold equivalent ounces, a slight increase from last year. Kinross expects to be within its guidance range of 2.5 - 2.7 million gold equivalent ounces for 2017, with AISC expected to be within the range of $925 - $1,025 per ounce and capital expenditures of $900 million.

Revenue was $868.6 million, on-par with last year. However, operating cash flow was $179.7 million (which does not include changes in working capital), down quite a bit from $315.9 million in Q2 2016.

The company reported an adjusted net earnings of $54.9 million, or $.04 per share, compared with an adjusted net loss of $9.8 million or -$0.1 per share last year.

Kinross closed its offering of debt securities, which consisted of a $500 million principal amount of 4.5% senior notes due 2027; proceeds, along with cash on hand, repaid its term loan due August 2020. Currently, the company has no scheduled debt repayments until 2021.

Kinross ended the quarter with just over $1 billion in cash and cash equivalents and available credit of $1.43 billion, giving it total liquidity of $2.5 billion. Also note that Kinross has $1.734 billion in long-term debt, unchanged from the previous year.

The company extended the maturity date of its $1.5 million revolving credit facility by one year from August 10, 2021 to August 10, 2022.

Kinross had mostly a decent quarter in Q2 in my opinion. There were no real negative or positive surprises. The company's production and cash costs both came in at expected levels, and it looks like it is on-track to meet full-year guidance.

Kinross definitely wasn't as profitable as it could have been in Q2, however, and I was a bit disappointed to see its debt position remain at the same level. The company produced lower operating cash flow and, when you factor in capital expenditures of $200 million, it was free cash flow negative this quarter.

If you include working capital changes (accounts receivables, inventory adjustments and accounts payable), adjusted operating cash flow was $230 million.

(Credit: Kinross Gold news release)

While most of the capital expenditures were due to the Tasiast Phase I expansion, spending also increased at two other mines and attributable all-in cost per equivalent ounce sold rose from $1,037 to $1,102. This metric factors in Kinross' 90% stake in the Chirano mine, as well as non-sustaining capital expenses and exploration expenses, and additions to property, plant and equipment.

The gain in Kinross' cash balance this quarter was not a result of free cash flow, as this figure was actually negative in Q2 as I pointed out. Instead, it was due to the sale of Kinross' 25% interest in Cerro Casale and 100% interest in Quebrada Seca exploration project in Chile to Goldcorp on June 9, for gross cash proceeds of $260 million (a wise move in my opinion).

Another $40 million is due following a construction decision on the project, while Goldcorp also assumes a $20 million payment that is payable to Barrick Gold (ABX) when production commences at the mine. Kinross also sold 100% in White Gold exploration properties for cash of $7.6 million and shares of White Gold Corp.

On another positive note, commercial production at Tasiast is expected in Q2 2018, with plant construction 55% complete. Also, feasibility studies for a Phase II Tasiast expansion will be completed in September, at which time a development decision will be made. Phase I expands production to 12,000 t/d at a reasonable initial capital cost of $300 million, while Phase II would expand it further to 30,000 t/d. Phase I estimates 409,000 ounces of gold production at $760 AISC, while phase II would boost production to 777,000 ounces at $665 AISC; however, the phase II expansion would cost an additional $620 million, with lower rates of return (17%).

I think investors should be prepared for higher capital expenditures in H2 2017 which will result in higher AISC. Kinross has spent $380 million YTD so an additional $520 million remains to be spent (+/- 5%) with $900 million for 2017 estimated. I would expect higher AISC in H2 2017 as well due to the higher capex spend. Higher gold prices may help offset the higher costs a bit, but I wouldn't look for a big earnings beat in either Q3 or Q4.

Overall, I have mixed feelings here. I'm not as bearish on the stock as I once was - I like the recent asset sales and development of Tasiast phase I is on-track - but I can't get behind shares yet, either. I just don't expect much short-term upside from shares. While a gold rally may boost the stock, I wouldn't expect shares to outperform peers as I don't see any near-term catalysts. This could be a different story next year, however, once the Tasiast Phase 1 expansion has been completed (assuming it's on-time and on-budget, of course). Keep an eye on Tasiast capital costs and the timeline to production in the meantime.

If you want deeper coverage into the gold sector, please consider signing up for the Gold Bull Portfolio. You'll get exclusive access to my real-life gold portfolio holdings (breakdown by stock symbol and weighting), along with exclusive research on junior miners/explorers, and early access to insider buying reports, earnings releases and coverage of non-gold stocks.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.