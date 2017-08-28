5 Questions To Ask Yourself Before The Next Market Downturn

There are a few simple questions that investors can ask themselves to see whether they are likely to withstand the next downturn in stock prices without abandoning their investment strategy.

The absence of a market correction over the past year may have lulled some people into believing they can take more investment risk than will prove to be the case.

The next time the stock market falls 10%, 20% or more, how will you react? It's been over a year since the S&P 500 has experienced even a 5% pullback, and September and October historically have been the most volatile months for stocks. Many of you are confidently telling yourselves that you simply will buy more stocks when prices fall. However, research suggests that while we have some idea of our own tolerance for investment risk, our view of our willingness to take and ultimately withstand risk is often biased. And periods of stock market calm like we've experienced over the past year plus can lull us into a belief that we are more risk tolerant than we actually are.

Our proprietary research of investor behavior has quantified the effects that some basic demographic and behavioral factors seem to have on risk tolerance. We conducted a survey of more than 2,600 adults in early 2015. Respondents answered demographic questions about their household, questions about their investing knowledge and behavior (respondents were asked how much time they spent managing their investments in a given year as well as questions about their financial advisor relationship, if any), and a question about their willingness to take investment risk. In addition to common demographic questions about age, marital/domestic partner status, number of children, education, income, and wealth, each respondent was asked to specify their job title, industry of employment, types of work functions performed, income percentage by source and type, job tenure, whether or not they were self-employed, whether or not they were retired, whether or not they or their spouse/partner was eligible to receive a pension, and how they expected their household income to change over the next three years.

Each complete response also addressed a series of subjective risk tolerance questions for which respondents chose between a guaranteed outcome (such as a guaranteed annual return on a portfolio or some other type of guaranteed payment) and a risky choice where they could earn more than the guaranteed outcome but at the risk of some loss. Through a multiple linear regression analysis, we quantified the demographic and other behavioral factors that were predictive of the responses to these types of subjective risk tolerance questions. Several of these factors demonstrated meaningful differences in the respondents' willingness to take risk and we believe they likely are more stable indicators of your risk preferences than answering the question that opened this paragraph. So ask yourself the following before adding to your holdings of that leveraged S&P 500 ETF:

Do you expect your household income to rise, fall, or stay roughly the same over the next three years?

Your view of your future income likely has very little to do with your outlook on investments unless your income is tied directly to the markets, but it remains a powerful indicator of investment risk tolerance nonetheless. If you expect your income to be roughly the same or lower in the coming years, your risk tolerance generally will be lower than for those who expect an increase. In fact, our data suggests that this factor is twice as important as your actual level of income for explaining risk tolerance. All else being equal, the household with $100K of yearly income that expects an increase will have greater investment risk tolerance than the household that makes $250K and sees their income as holding steady. Speaking of income...

Is your household income at least $75K per year?

If not, our data suggests you may have less risk tolerance than households above this threshold.

What are you doing for a living?

Occupation can be a useful tell for risk tolerance. Many people will sort themselves into professions based upon a general desire for financial risk. Even highly educated people in certain professions with more stable (or at least the perception of more stable) incomes will tend to be able to withstand less market volatility, all else being equal. Our data suggests that you may have less investment risk tolerance if you are an accountant, lawyer, teacher (or professor), doctor, or nurse. You also may have lower risk tolerance if you work in government or in the military. And no matter your employer, job title or responsibility, place yourself in the "risk averse occupation" category if you are owed a defined benefit pension when you retire.

How long have you been in your current job?

Regardless of what you do for a living, how long have you been doing it at the same place? Our research suggests you may be more uncomfortable during a market downturn if you've been in your current job for three years or less.

Do you spend time managing your investments?

This includes activities such as reading about specific investments, reviewing investment accounts, buying and selling securities, speaking or meeting with an advisor, etc. You might have less risk tolerance than you think unless the answer to this question is an unqualified yes.

If your answers to two or more of these questions puts you in the lower risk tolerance grouping, we recommend that you review your asset allocation to make sure your equity weighting isn't too high. Our monthly review of the long-term outlook for financial markets includes an optimal asset allocation for the investor with average risk tolerance and is a good place to start. If you have an average risk tolerance, our current portfolio recommendation suggests a 56% allocation to equity. And this includes a heavy tilt toward more defensive equity sectors. The model portfolio below allocates 33% of holdings to four global sector ETFs including the iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI), the iShares Global Consumer Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ), the iShares Global Telecom ETF (NYSEARCA:IXP), and the iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI). If you prefer broad-based equity funds only (or only have access to such funds in a 401(k) plan, for example), the optimal allocation to equity would be ~48%.

The Model Portfolio for an Investor with Average Risk Tolerance:

Source: Arcpointadvisor.com

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.