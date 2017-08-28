JQC: It Missed The Memo?

Income Idea subscribers received a more detailed analysis along with in-depth thoughts beyond the numbers and implementation ideas.

The fund is managed in house by Symphony Asset Management which specializes in credit securities.

The Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund currently yields a 7.43% income only distribution and is trading at a discount of 10.05% to its Net Asset Value.

I hope everyone was able to enjoy the weekend and perhaps even spent some time doing some due diligence on their investments.

As I have previously mentioned, over the next few articles, I wanted to take some time and complete updates on previously mentioned and researched closed-end funds which have not yet been updated.

In my previous article, we took a look at the BlackRock Utility & Infrastructure Fund (BUI) and determined that it may be time to cycle out of it.

The next fund on the list is one of the more interesting investments on my watch list, the Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (JQC). I previously discussed the fund in the article "Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund: Discount Income And Diversification."

In that article, we described the fund as an alternative for the open-end fund version of this strategy and income investors who would like to add some diversification to their portfolios.

How has the fund performed since our last look nearly a year ago? Did it outperform the broad senior loan ETFs? Is it worth a place in your portfolio? Let's take a look!

Fund Updates

If you have not read the previous article or are not familiar with the fund, please take a look at it, "Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund: Discount Income And Diversification" where we take a deeper look into the fund structure and strategy.

Let's start with taking a look at the current fund allocation.

Source: Nuveen JQC Website

As we can see, the fund currently has about 65% invested in senior loans. This is down from 73% a year ago.

At the same time, the fund's allocation to corporate bonds has increased by 2% to 18.5% from 16.1% a year ago.

Looking next at the top holdings, we can see a lot of the same names such as Sprint (NYSE:S), Ziggo (OTC:ZIGGF), and CenturyLink (NYSE:CTL).

Source: Nuveen JQC Website

The top 10 holdings make up 22% of the fund, so while it is not overly concentrated, the fund is able to take some meaningful positions.

Breaking it down by industries, we can see Media and Telecom make up the top 2 industries, both of which should be resilient in a market downturn.

Telecommunications is also a new top industry in the fund since the previous article.

Source: Nuveen JQC Website

Looking more broadly at the fund, we can see that it is comprised of over 200 holdings, a few more than last year, 23% of which are foreign.

Source: Nuveen JQC Website

The important numbers to look at here, however, is the average effective durations and maturities.

The average effective maturity is 5.26 years. This helps keep the fund a bit more flexible in its reinvestment opportunities and further help maintain a more stable NAV.

The takeaway number on the fund, however, is the effective duration.

The average effective duration of the fund is .66 years. Applying leverage to the fund the duration number goes up to .95 years. What this means is that if the interest rates rise 1%, the fund's NAV should be negatively impacted by about .95%.

Lastly, let's take a look at the fund's credit quality.

Being a senior loan fund, it is to be expected that the fund will be of lower quality.

Currently, about 90% of the fund is rated B or better, mostly B or BB.

Source: Nuveen JQC Website

Performance Update

At the time of our last article, JQC yielded an income only distribution of 7.43% and was trading at a discount of 10.05% to its Net Asset Value. Today, the fund pays a distribution of 7.48% and is trading at a discount of 8.38% to its NAV.

Source: CEF Connect

Over the last year, the fund's NAV has stayed fairly consistent even though the price per share had some movement.

Interestingly, though, while many closed end funds have experienced shrinking discounts and sizeable price per share gains, JQC was not one of them.

Perhaps this is an opportunity? Let's keep looking.

Next, we can take a look at the fund's history of discount or premium to NAV.

Since our last look of the fund, the fund was able to capitalize on its deep discount to NAV and cut it in more than half over a few short months.

Since then, the fund's discount has opened back up to 8.39%, contrary to the majority of closed end funds which kept on decreasing their discounts.

JQC Discount or Premium to NAV data by YCharts

Looking at the Discount/Premium since inception, we can see that it is right in line to where it should be over the long term.

The fund has traded at both premiums and discounts in the past.

Yes, the fund is levered and deals in senior loans of below investment grade companies. If we have a bigger crisis, the fund has the potential to be hit harder. In today's market, however, the fund is still a "deal."

JQC Discount or Premium to NAV data by YCharts

Next, let's turn to performance.

Year to date, the fund is just about flat for the year on a total return basis, being down .16%.

The fund's price per share is down 4.86% while the underlying NAV is down only 2.55%.

JQC data by YCharts

Looking over the last year, the fund has achieved a solid total return of 7.54%, primarily derived from the income stream.

The fund's price per share is exactly flat while the underlying NAV is down 1.08%. What is clearly evident in the below chart is the fairly flat NAV and a more volatile price per share change; further evidence that closed end funds can and should be traded based on the discount/premium to NAV, should the opportunities come up.

JQC data by YCharts

What I am interested in seeing, however, is how the fund has performed against some competitors, such as the open end versions of the fund, the Nuveen Symphony Floating Rate Income (MUTF:NFRAX) (MUTF:NFFCX) (MUTF:NFRIX) (MUTF:NFRFX) and the Nuveen Symphony Credit Opportunities (MUTF:NCOAX) (MUTF:NCFCX) (MUTF:NCOIX) (MUTF:NCSRX) funds.

Furthermore, I would like to take a look at the fund against the PowerShares Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) and the iShares High Yield ETF (HYG).

JQC Total Return Price data by YCharts

Well.... wow.

Year to date, JQC is the worst performing fund on a total return basis, trailing the PowerShares Senior Loan ETF by about 1.5%.

What is interesting for me is the major difference in performance between the open end funds and the closed end fund, much of which I believe is simply the poor performance in the discount to NAV. There is an almost a 4% difference in performance between JQC and NCOAX which are almost identical.

Looking further back to the last year, we get results closer to expectations.

JQC Total Return Price data by YCharts

Over the last year, JQC has mostly outperformed the open end fund. However, it finished out the time frame by 1% when the discount opened up.

JQC has more importantly outperformed both the iShares High Yield ETF and the PowerShares Senior Loan ETF.

Want proof that fixed income managers, even in "high cost" open end mutual funds can outperform fixed income ETFs? Voila.

Looking back over the last three years, we can see the trends hold true. JQC has outperformed, and both senior loan open end funds outperformed the senior loan ETF. HYG did perform well. However, I suspect many high yield bond funds would outperform it too.

JQC Total Return Price data by YCharts

On a five-year basis, we have an interesting situation where once again the open end fund version of JQC outperformed it ever so slightly, largely due to taking less of a hit in 2015. All three have easily outperformed the PowerShares Senior Loan ETF once again; yes, even the high-fee unlevered opened end mutual funds.

JQC Total Return Price data by YCharts

Finally, let's take a look at some long term data.

JQC Total Return Price data by YCharts

Tada!

As expected. JQC followed by the open end fund, outperforming both ETFs even in a decreasing rate environment.

Bottom Line

For as long as I can remember, I have been a fan of Nuveen as a sponsor. One of the primary reasons is that Nuveen, unlike many other fund families that try to do everything themselves, goes out and acquires the best managers in the space.

In the High Yield and opportunistic credit space, Symphony Asset Management is a leader, and fortunately, it is under the Nuveen umbrella.

So... If you followed my previous article, you would have bought the fund at a nice steep discount. If you held onto it since then, you would have done okay, better than many other investments.

Active investors who know to play the discount game would have surely taken advantage of the shrinking discount and locked in some quick gains, only to be presented with another opportunity to buy it back later.

Today, the fund is seriously worth considering as it is one of those funds that seems to have missed the memo and did not astronomically shoot up in price (not NAV) and have its discount evaporated.

This fund, for all of its fees and all, is still a stellar performer managed by a terrific manager who has a history of delivered alpha.

Of course, do note that the fund is still invested in senior loans, and it is levered. It may certainly have another big drop if and when we have another deep crisis.

For more information about the fund, please take a look at the fund's website here.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NCOAX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.