If You Think A Correction Is Underway, Consider Buying And Hedging TZA

We don't make predictions about market direction, but we have identified an attractive hedge for those considering betting against small caps.

In Case A Correction Is Already Underway

One of our favorite Seeking Alpha contributors, Eric Parnell, CFA, argued recently that a correction was already under way. We don't attempt to predict market direction, but for those of you who do and agree with Eric's assessment, we present a way you can profit from a market decline over the next several months, while strictly limiting your risk in the event you are wrong.

The Case For Correction

Part of Eric Parnell's case for a correction being underway was mid-cap and small cap stocks starting to diverge from the large cap-dominated S&P 500 since late July:

Each U.S. market segment has moved with a very high correlation with one another. That is up until just a few weeks ago. For while the headline S&P 500 Index (VOO) continues to make its way to the upside, both mid-cap and small-cap stocks have turned definitively lower. This is a notable deviation across the size spectrum in the U.S. stock market. Zooming in on the recent weeks reveals the magnitude of the situation over the last few weeks. While the S&P 500 Index has held roughly flat dating back to July 25, both the mid-cap S&P 400 and the small-cap Russell 2000 have declined by as much as -5%.

Eric wrote that in an article published on August 16th. Extending a similar chart out to last Friday's close shows a similar divergence, except with the large caps starting to slide a little more into the red.

Profiting If Small Caps Continue To Drop

If you think small caps will continue to drop, one way to profit from that would be to buy shares of the Direxion Small Cap Bear 3x ETF (TZA). Let's pause for a moment to reiterate that we don't make market predictions; our premise here is that you are bearish on small caps. Further, the Portfolio Armor system we use to rank securities isn't currently bullish on TZA or its opposite, the Direxion Small Cap Bull 3x ETF (TNA), for that matter. But if you're bearish on small caps, TZA is a way to make a leveraged bet against them.

The risk, of course, is that if you're wrong, the leverage will work against you. Below is a way to skew the possible outcomes in your favor a bit.

Hedging Your Bet Against Small Caps

Let's say you own 1,000 shares of TZA. Below is the optimal, or least expensive, collar to hedge those shares against a greater-than-15% decline over the next several months, while not capping your possible upside at less than 25% by then.

As you can see above, the cost of the put leg was $970, or 5.54% of position value (calculated conservatively, using the ask price of the puts). But as you can see below, the income generated by selling the call leg was $1,020 (calculated conservatively, using the bid price of the calls).

So the net cost was negative, meaning you'd collect $50, or 0.29% of position value when opening the hedge, assuming you placed both trades at the worst end of their respective spreads.

Conclusion

Hedging limits your risk in a directional bet, but there are a couple of related, potential drawbacks to be on guard for. One is hedging cost. The other is what you might have to do to lower your hedging cost: namely, cap your upside more tightly than you limit your downside. The hedge above avoids both drawbacks: the cost is negative, and the optimal collar gives you more possible upside, at 25.29% (the cap plus the hedging cost) than possible downside, at 15% (the decline threshold takes into account the hedging cost). Something to consider if you're planning a directional bet against small caps.

