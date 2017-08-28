The Silver Lining For Macy's

Macy’s (M) is in trouble, I’ve talked a lot about that. Activist investor Starboard Value though he could help, but ultimately sold at a large loss. The idea was to get Macy’s to spin off its real estate. But there is a silver lining: the rich 7% dividend yield that likely won’t have to be cut. The stock has lost 70% of its value in the last couple years, and is now a deep value retail stock at 8x earnings. But things are usually cheap for a reason.





Still, with that 7% dividend yield, you have some downside protection. Macy’s has fit the typical value trap mold nicely for a while, continuously revising earnings estimates downwards and then seeing its stock take yet another tumble.



Investors have pointed to the real estate for a while; sure, that provides somewhat of a floor, but as Starboard saw, monetizing that real estate takes a long time and remains tedious. With Macy’s now trading at 4x forward EV/EBITDA, it has to be worth a look, right? In truth, Macy’s hasn’t traded for less than 5x EV/EBITDA since 2008.



Online shopping is crushing all the retailers.



Is being the ‘best’ house in a neighborhood that’s getting bulldozed really a great idea? Macy’s is a leader in the department retail space, but same-store sales continue to fall -- every since 2014, posting a 2.8% fall in the most recent quarter. Margins are being squeezed as well; thanks, Amazon (AMZN).



There are some signs of improvement at Macy’s, where same-store sales aren’t as bad as previously and revenue declines aren’t as significant. Net margins are marginally improving and earnings fell by 11% last quarter, compared to the 40% in the previous quarter. Things are turning, slowly, it appears. Investors, however, still aren’t giving enough credit to Macy’s. Management recently reaffirmed its full-year 2017 guidance.



In the end, Macy’s has its real estate portfolio, regardless of whether they can monetize it - Starboard estimated the real estate value at $21 billion. The company's current market cap is just $6.5 billion. It does have $6.3 billion in debt but is only paying out 65% of its earnings on the hefty dividend. The department store is still making nearly $1 billion in cash - which is $3 a share in free cash flow and an impressive 15% free cash flow yield.



Based on Starboard Value’s estimate of $21 billion in real estate -- less its debt load -- Macy’s fair value is north of $48 a share. That doesn’t even take into account its $783 million cash pile, nor its inventory. There’s a lot of safety in its dividend. Couple that with the potential ‘turning’ of its business -- i.e. having found a floor in terms of earnings -- and shares could move closer to the $30 mark in 2018. Granted, owning a retailer in the current environment is scary, but the company isn’t going under, and as the old adage goes, “buy when there’s blood in the streets.” Just know that buying Macy’s for its Class A mall real estate or prized buildings isn’t a valid thesis; it is unlikely the company will be able to monetize that in the current environment. Instead, this is a bet that Macy’s can yet again ride out a right-sizing of the retail industry. Now that the likes of Starboard Value and David Einhorn's Greenlight Capital are out of the stock, management can home its focus on actually managing the real estate portfolio and retail operations.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.