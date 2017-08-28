EURGBP - A Race To The Parity?

Outlook for the UK economy

Consumer and business optimism in the UK remains under pressure, with consumers continuing to cut their spendings following a sharp GBP depreciation after the Brexit vote, and businesses suffering from political uncertainty around the terms of the British exit from the EU (including the status of EU workers in Britain and other regulatory issues) and domestic parliamentary issues. Moreover, a knock-on effect from consumers cutting on their spendings will have a downward pressure on the business prospects in the UK.

While the UK Manufacturing PMI demonstrates some signs of recovery, we do not consider a lower GBP as a powerful engine of export growth in the UK, since, apart from the fact that there is always a certain time lag between pound falling and exporters gaining some cost benefits, many British export companies work in those market segments, where price is not a decisive factor of business success, which was proved several times following a pound depreciation in 2008 or even in 1992. And the UK Services PMI remains virtually flat for three months in a row since May 2017. All these factors support our opinion that the UK leading macroeconomic indicators will deteriorate in H2 2017, having thus an adverse impact on the British economic growth.

The CPI and core CPI figures in July 2017 showed some signs of slower upward momentum, standing at 2.6% and 2.4% respectively. The UK PPI in July 2017 remained unchanged, while economists expected a small increase up to 0.5% m/m. From our point of view, the recent UK inflation readings, and specifically a decreasing pace of their growth, prove a waning impact from the pound devaluation on the national economy.

The unemployment rate in Q2 2017 stood at the level of 4.4%, which is a 42-year low. This is somewhat surprising because the government anticipated a completely different picture in the post-Brexit job market.

The UK Q2 2017 GDP growth has slowed markedly, expanding just by 0.3%, down from 0.7% in Q4 2016. An annualized GDP growth in Britain is expected at the level of 1.5%, which is the slowest pace of growth among G7 countries.

Interest rate hike in the UK remains a far future goal. Instead, many economists started talking about an interest rate cut by another 0.15 pc to 0.1% as the economy deteriorates. Certainly, the BoE has previously discussed an option for an interest rate increase, but now taking into account much softer macroeconomic data, we do not consider this to be relevant anymore. Any hints from the BoE regarding a further rate cut can cause a steep decline in GBP value.

The bottom line is that with such much weaker macro picture of the British economy it is impossible for the BoE to stay aside. The central bank will be forced to implement some sort of supporting measures, not just to take a role of an outside observer. These measures can be adopted much sooner than many economists expect especially in case of continued weakness of leading indicators coming out from the UK.

Outlook for the EU economy

The euro area remains the brightest star on the economic horizon, outperforming both the U.S. and the UK. After the fears of reaching another parity - now with the U.S. dollar - euro managed to gain more than 15% from the January 2017's bottom. The reason for such extraordinary performance of the European currency is rather simple: amid worsening statistics coming from two other world economic powerhouses - the U.S. and China in Q2 2017 - the euro area demonstrated solid economic growth coupled with upbeat consumer and business sentiments. Investors and traders simply repriced economic prospects of the euro area, and euro picked up steam. Moreover, the rumors around a coming QE tapering in the euro area sparked a continued growth of the European currency, since this possible move from the ECB could give a strong incentive to the euro.

The leading macroeconomic indicators in the euro area continue to demonstrate strong growth, which is quite surprising. Many economists warn that the softer data from the U.S. and China in Q2 2017 will cause an eventual economic slowdown in the EU, but for now, these fears do not have a profound impact on the euro.

But still, a possible QE tapering is a more topical issue in the currency market and remains in the spotlight of investors' attention. So, we should constantly track any changes in the ECB's rhetoric to be able to predict a future direction of the European currency.

Summary

The current EURGBP exchange rate is rather high, judging from its historical performance. Last time, when we saw this pair at the current level, was a 2008's economic crisis. But now such high exchange rate reflects fundamental differences in the performance of economies of both countries and can be potentially more sustainable than back in 2008. And already by mid-2018, we can see a parity between these two currencies.