Dover Motorsports: A 4-Year Low Isn't Cheap Enough

As bearish as I am on NASCAR as a sport, I've been intrigued on occasion by the asset-based bull case for Dover Motorsports (DVD). Dover owns Dover International Speedway in Delaware, which hosts two NASCAR Monster Energy Cup weekends a year. But it also has owns 1,000 acres outside of Nashville, Tennessee, at the former Nashville Speedway (which hasn't hosted races since 2011).

The balance sheet is close to cleaned up after a long deleveraging process, with the loan balance below $1 million as of the Q2 conference call on July 27. Dover has both races locked in through 2020, with NASCAR's TV deal (of which Dover gets a cut) running through 2024, and still is generating positive free cash flow. Against a current market cap of $71 million, there's a sum of the parts case for some value in DVD.

But even with DVD drifting to what looks like a four-year low at Friday's close of $1.95, the case just isn't strong enough fundamentally to offset fundamental and management concerns. Results for the June race, including a 6.4% decline in admission revenue, were extremely disappointing considering recent comparisons. The efforts to sell Nashville have hit yet another snag in what's been a three-year ordeal.

The TV deal ends in 2024, and a stepdown of any size would erase most, if not all, of Dover's cash flow. A sale to either International Speedway (ISCA) or Speedway Motorsports (TRK), which own 20 of 23 Monster Energy Cup tracks (Poconos and Indianapolis are private) might make some sense. But such a deal has made sense for over a decade, and Dover has both little leverage and, apparently, little interest in making such a deal.

There's probably some downside protection - but it's hard to see any real upside. And first-half results do more to hurt the bull case than to help it.

Q2 Earnings

Dover only hosts two NASCAR weekends a year, so Q1 results are pretty much immaterial. (Q1 revenue this year was $110,000.) Q2 numbers include the June weekend at the track - and though they don't look that bad, they're actually quite concerning for Dover.

Revenue increased 1.3% year-over-year, and adjusted net income rose 1.9%. But the gains came solely from Dover's share of broadcasting revenue earned from the race. Admissions revenue declined 6.4%, and event-related revenue for the race appears to have been about flat. (The 10-Q attributes a ~1% decline to lower revenue from the Firefly Music Festival held at the track.)

The admissions decline is the most concerning figure. It's actually roughly in line with recent results from ISC and Speedway, as NASCAR attendance continues a nearly decade-long decline. But here's what CEO Denis McGlynn said about last year's race on the Q2 2016 conference call:

Rain on Friday and Saturday of race weekend and very cold and windy conditions for Sunday's race kept attendance down all three days, along with the associated revenues...We feel our mid-May date this year with most kids going to school was another obstacle for us and we're happy to be returning to our June date next year.

McGlynn wasn't lying:

Photo of Dover crowd, 2016 AAA 400 Drive For Autism, source: USA Today

Weather was much improved this year. Dover got the date it wanted. It rolled out new ticket packages, per the Q2 2017 call. High-end camping packages sold out. And yet event-related revenue (which I believe includes those camping packages) was ~flat and admissions revenue fell another 6.4% against an extremely easy comparison.

The bear case for ISCA, which I'm short, and TRK, which has a solid short case of its own, is that continuing declines in admissions revenue are offsetting the contracted increases in broadcasting revenue. That's almost what happened in Dover's Q2. Operating income rose $162K year over year. But broadcasting revenue increased $615K, and that revenue should provide incremental EBIT margins of 72% (purse and sanction fees rise as well), or about $443K.

Even with the benefit of a weather- and school-impacted comparison, Dover is showing the same problems as ISC and Speedway. And the broader concern about the steady decline in attendance is that there long has been speculation that Dover might lose a race to a better-attended track. To be fair, Speedway's move of a New Hampshire race to Las Vegas probably reduces that likelihood somewhat (Las Vegas long has been the most obvious potential poacher). And this argument from NASCAR writer Jordan Bianchi on why Dover probably is safe makes some sense. But a move to one race would be a significant problem for Dover, and DVD.

Assuming Dover keeps the two races, continuing admissions declines mean basically flat free cash flow going forward - with a likely step-down in 2025 as NASCAR's new TV deal almost certainly takes a step down. (The current deal was negotiated at the peak of sports rights, with NBC and Fox both outbidding ESPN. Meanwhile, NASCAR TV ratings continue to decline.) And with the asset case eroding, ~flat FCF ahead of that stepdown isn't enough to maintain value here.

Another Step Back In Nashville

Dover first agreed to sell the Nashville property back in 2014. But after a series of extensions, the potential buyer - who had serious questions about his viability - the deal eventually fell through. Dover then turned to developer Panattoni, who agreed to buy the roughly 1,400 acre property for $27.5 million, along with the assumption of $16.3 million in county-issued and tax-backed bonds.

That agreement was announced a bit over a year ago, and required continued extensions itself. Then, in July, Dover disclosed that the deal would be changed, to the sale of 150 acres for $35K each ($5.25 million) and a three-year option to buy another 150 acres at $55K each ($8.25 million). A month later, the deal changed again, with an agreed-upon sale of "approximately" 153 acres and continuing negotiations on an option of just 88 acres, still at $55K/acre.

To be fair, it's still possible this could all work out in Dover's favor, eventually. Dover did wind up keeping nearly $2 million in deposits from the original sale, actually generating a bit of return on the property, if in an unconventional way. And Dover would still have 1,000 acres-plus to sell, plus at least $5 million, if not $10 million, in incremental cash.

But the Panattoni deal still isn't closed, and it's worth noting one of the conditions in the updated agreement: that the deal not lead to a default of the $16.3 million in county-issued bonds under Dover's responsibilities. Meanwhile, Panattoni reportedly was set to construct a distribution park on site, and it's unclear why that developer decided to so radically shrink its footprint. And at this point, there really shouldn't be a ton of confidence in the deal - which is supposed to close in late Q4, but could be extended - happening at all.

Again, this has been going on for three years now, and Dover has been trying to sell the property for even longer. It should be an attractive parcel; but whether there are issues relating to demolition costs on the existing grandstand, environmental problems, or other concerns, it may not be as attractive as Dover thought. And the inability to get a deal done casts a negative light on a management team that does double duty with Dover Downs Gaming & Entertainment (DDE) and on controlling ownership that seems to have little interest in DVD.

Valuation

There's still a reasonable-ish SOTP case for Dover:

Business: $40-$50 million based on an 8-10x FCF multiple to $4-5 million in current capacity. That might be a bit aggressive; that multiple is about where I'd peg ISCA and TRK, and DVD's single-track nature merits a discount. Dover itself is on 700 acres and there's likely some value to the land itself as well.

Cash at year-end: $6-7 million, including positive FCF from the fall race.

Nashville: ~$15 million (net of a projected $5 million in income taxes for the original sale) assuming the first 153 acres are sold.

That comes close to supporting the current market cap of $71 million, plus or minus. There is a bit of pension expense ($4 million as of the end of Q2), but the plan is frozen and interest rate hikes could remove most, if not all, of that accounting liability.

So I can still see an argument similar to that I've made in the past, where the downside (on an undiscounted basis) is probably pretty limited, and there's a hope that the company will do something, like sell itself. There's a 2.6% dividend yield in the meantime that buttress a "get paid to wait" type of strategy.

But I do think H1 results undercut that case. The 6.4% admission revenue decline is particularly concerning on the heels of the weather-impacted -12.6% drop last year. Advance sales for the fall race, per the Q2 call, are below last year's levels. Capex has come down a bit, but continuing NASCAR safety initiatives mean that spend is somewhat out of Dover's control as well. And the company actually has done a decent job on G&A and opex spend, meaning there isn't some broad cost-cutting available to the company that can wring a few more dollars out for shareholders.

And waiting for the company to do something ignores a decade-long history of the company not really doing anything. Prima facie, there's little reason for a public listing of a $71 million company that runs six events a year and rents its space for one more. But that listing seems fine enough for current management and ownership, and the continuing debacle in Nashville doesn't exactly inspire confidence in future strategic decisions. DVD long has looked like "dead money," and after the past two quarters, that appearance has only strengthened.