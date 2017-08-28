This Is Why Broadcom Traded Down On A Strong Quarter

Broadcom (AVGO) reported FY3Q17 earnings on August 24th. Overall results are strong with FY3Q17 beating consensus across key metrics, while FY4Q17 was guided to in-line with consensus. However, the stock traded down 3.7% on the first day after earnings. In my view, this is caused by a combination of high expectations and the cautious tone of the earnings call.

The Print

The print for the quarter looks solid as non-GAAP revenue came in at $4.47B vs. $4.46B consensus while EPS of $4.10 beat consensus of $4.03, driven by lower-than-consensus operating expenses. Looking at revenue by segment, nothing really stands out as Wireless and Wired both came in-line while Industry & Automotive and Enterprise Storage came in slightly above expectations. Looking at segment revenue growth, Wireless grew 12% sequentially, driven by initial shipments for the next generation of iPhones. Enterprise Storage grew 3% sequentially driven by HDD and SSD shipments. Industrial & Other grew 6% sequentially driven by higher IP sales and strong resales. Server & Storage connectivity was flat sequentially.

Non-GAAP gross margin for the quarter came in at 63.3%, 30 bps better than consensus, but well within AVGO's guidance of 63.0% plus or minus 1%. Non-GAAP gross margin showed a 20 bps sequential improvement, so things continue to move in the right direction. Non-GAAP operating margins beat consensus by 80 bps, coming in at 46.1%, which demonstrates impressive margin expansion.

FY4Q17 guidance was in-line with expectations. Non-GAAP revenue was guided to $4.8B plus or minus $75M which is in-line with consensus of $4.79B. The revenue guidance implies a 7% sequential growth driven by seasonally strong Wireless sales, partially offset by sequentially weaker Wired revenue, which are both in-line with expectations. Note that this expected sequential growth is stronger than the 6% sequential growth experienced in FY3Q17, but the street already expects this. Non-GAAP gross margin was guided to 63.0% plus or minus 1%, which is the same language used for the FY3Q17 guidance --- not very inspiring on the margin expansion front.

The Call

In the call, the CEO noted that guidance does not include the Brocade acquisition, which is on track to complete in the current quarter. This implies that if Brocade closes in FY4Q17, there could be upside to the current guidance.

However, this positive commentary was more than offset by multiple cautious statements made by the CEO.

First, the CEO noted "softness in demand arising from Chinese operators for our optical and broadband access products industry-wide." If you followed the semiconductor industry closely, you'll know that there are a lot of worries about China. For more context on China, check out my article.

Second, the CEO also noted, "product shipment to support the ramp this year of this North American smartphone maker were pushed out compared to prior years as we look to the first quarter accordingly of fiscal 2018 unlike what occurred in the last two years." Although they noted this push out in the previous quarter, affirmation of a negative is often viewed as a incremental new negative by the market.

Third, the CEO again reiterated that he does not believe that the current demand is sustainable: "we do not believe this strength to be sustainable in hard disk drive, and sure enough, we expect a sharp decline in demand for our hard disk drive products in the fourth quarter, driven by the start of an anticipated correction in the hard disk drive market."

Lastly, the CEO concluded his opening remark by noting that "strong end markets, more than just wireless, have contributed to this growth, but it would not be prudent to expect this level of growth to sustain long term."

Conclusion

Investors who did not listen to the call might be puzzled by the 3.7% sell off on Friday, the first trading day after earnings. It should be noted that AVGO is up 39% YTD through Friday (8/25), outperforming the SOX's 19% over the same time period. This is a reflection of AVGO's solid execution, as well as increasing expectations. While the FY3Q17 was strong across the board, FY4Q17 guidance was just in-line relative to sell side consensus and likely below buy side estimates. Furthermore, the tone of the call was fairly cautious with the CEO warning that the recent strengths are unlikely to be sustainable while North American smartphone shipments will likely be pushed out. Taken together, it is not surprising that there appears to be more sellers who are eager to lock in profits than incremental buyers, who may be anxious about the slowing semiconductor industry.

In my view, it will be difficult for the stock to continue its strong YTD performance without another significant increase in dividend (which may come sometimes in FY4Q17), an earlier-than-expected close to the Brocade acquisition, or data that supports the view that the semiconductor industry strengths are more sustainable than suggested by AVGO's CEO.

