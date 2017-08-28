OTC Newsletter - Interview With Thomas Niel

This is an excerpt and does not include all questions such as Top 3 funds that Thomas is following or what precise questions he uses to build a thesis.

First ‘obligatory’ question: how did you find yourself analyzing stocks and investing?

I got into investing in a roundabout way. Around the time I was 15/16, I began reading a lot of business-related books. I read Barbarians At The Gate, The Predator’s Ball, and several other books about 1980s Wall Street. From that, I got acquainted with value investing, as the financial boom of the 1980s was driven by aggressive buyers (LBO firms, “corporate raiders”) targeting undervalued companies. From that, I learned about Warren Buffett, Graham/Dodd, the whole nine yards.

Like a lot of young people, I was a bit of a dilettante, and was interested in a lot of other areas of the markets that I had neither the expertise nor the training to become proficient in: I wasted a lot of time coming up with strategies in options and commodity futures. Fortunately, at the time I didn’t have the money to open an account and lose my shirt, and by the time I did I had the maturity to realize I couldn’t just waltz my way to outsized returns.

Flash forward to my mid-20s, and I’m working as an accountant. I had been out of the loop for a while in the markets, but from time to time I would study companies, primarily those that I thought would be takeover candidates. In the past, I tried to predict takeover targets. I recall analyzing a hotel company called IHR, which I thought would eventually be bought out by a private equity firm called Thayer Capital (which focused on hotel-related investments). This prediction ended up coming to fruition.

Out of the blue, I was reading about telecom stocks; I come across an article on Seeking Alpha about Otelco, written by Nicholas Bodnar. From that article, I began reading more of his work, and in turn other contributors on the site. A few months later, I began contributing to the site, looking to rekindle my initial interest in the markets, develop my investment analysis skills, and open the door to other opportunities in the future.

How and why did you end up choosing to look at the small/micro-cap space?

In retrospect, it sounds silly, but as a teenager I used to map out a hypothetical scenario in which I would parlay several million dollars into a billion dollars via taking over companies and turning them around. Since I was “starting off” with only a few million, I looked for the smallest companies I could find using Yahoo! Finance’s industry browser. From that, I discovered many micro-cap names, including Amcon Distributing (DIT), a wholesaler of cigarettes and sundries to convenience stores, Flanigan Enterprises (BDL), operator of restaurants in Florida, and Golden Enterprises, a potato-chip manufacturer since purchased by Utz.

While that hobby of mine dissipated as I matured and focused on real life investing, I had some background in micro-caps, although it was not until recently I became involved with the micro-cap community.

What was your first book on investing that you read?

I recall reading “Hedge Hogging” by Barton Biggs as a teenager. Biggs was one of the first hedge fund managers in the 1960s, and in his book provided a series of vignettes, lessons, and insights into investing as a career. I recall reading Lowenstein’s “Buffett: The Making of An American Capitalist” around this time as well.

How would you describe your strategy and what are the most important factors in it?

While I have touched on other strategies in my recent work (real estate plays, turnarounds), my primary strategy is to find companies that are: undervalued (either sum of the parts, or discount to peers), in an industry that is consolidating (large pool of potential buyers), where there exists a catalyst that will make a sale highly likely within a short to medium time frame (primarily a shareholder activist).

While it is impossible to predict what companies are going to get bought out (and when), I think the convergence of value, takeover potential, and an activist to rock the boat provides can set up some of the most actionable ideas out there.

How do you feel about being reliant on earnings? And what would you say that margin of safety means for you?

In theory, I like a company that is selling below book, but liquidating assets to maximize shareholder value is easier said than done - look at Schmitt Industries (SMIT), a company you have covered on Seeking Alpha. They are selling at a discount to net current assets and the real estate they own in Portland, OR, but based upon the lack of new developments regarding the sale of their headquarters building (the property does not appear to be currently listed), I am skeptical they will realize value in a reasonable time frame.

I prefer to find companies undervalued in terms of earnings multiple - the companies I like to find are those that strategic buyers would see as both a great fit in term of market share expansion, as well as financially as an accretive acquisition. There are downsides to earnings - earnings are not static, DCF analysis does not account for material changes in the business model, et cetera.

To me, the margin of safety is relative to the risk/return. For example, when I consider investing in a net-net or any other type of book value play, I like situations where the discount to book is at least 50%. Fortunately, these opportunities are common in OTC stocks.

In situations where I am valuing a company in terms of earnings, I primarily look at the degree of the discount to peers - of course, a very large discount can indicate material changes in earnings are set to occur.

Who influenced your investing strategy the most?

Carl Icahn brought me to where I am today with regards to my primary strategy. I have always been intrigued by Icahn. I don’t know if it is because he’s such a character because he’s the second or third most successful investor dollar-wise (after Buffett and Soros), or because he was a major part of the history of M&A, but I ended up reading a lot about his past deals.

When you get beyond the “corporate raider” or “activist investor” persona, you realize his most successful deals where we bought into an undervalued stock in a consolidating industry, then served as the catalyst to get the company sold at a premium. An example of this was BEA Systems in the late 2000s. He bought into the stock, pushed management to pursue a sale, and got the company sold to Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) for a large premium, all within a short time frame.

Since I have neither the capital nor the clout to engage in such activities, I am always checking out the 13-D filings to find situations where I can take “sideline activist positions”. Right now, there are too many activist funds chasing too few poorly managed or undervalued companies. community banks are a great place to look right now (especially activists such as Joseph Stilwell and Phil Timyan), but this space may already be crowded.

Can you give us an example of where such strategy failed to deliver the promised value? And what have you learned from such an example?

TheStreet, Inc. (TST) is an example of where my strategy did not go as planned. Despite support from Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS), Cannell Capital failed to convince TST shareholders to vote against the re-election of two directors on the compensation committee (however if you include the broker non-votes the director did not get 50% support). Cannell went this route in lieu of a proxy fight, after failing to convince the board to include to a Cannell-designated nominee.

The stock has been essentially flat since my article in January, but the recent quarterly result could be a silver lining. TheStreet reduced costs by ~$1.5m, helping the company swing from breakeven operating income to positive quarterly EBITDA of ~$1.8m YOY.

My takeaway is that TheStreet was not a clear-cut “takeover target’. It has a B2B business that would make a perfect add-on for a larger trade publisher or purveyor of B2B information, but the B2C business is in decline and would only be attractive to buyers who are not known to grow via M&A (Agora Financial, The Motley Fool). There are some other concerns as well - upside is limited by preferred shares sold to a venture capital firm several years ago that give the preferred stock a $55m liquidation preference, and before Cannell another activist (Spear Point) failed to make headway.

In future ideas, I am looking for companies that have fewer of the caveats seen in TheStreet. There are companies where a private equity buyer may want to jump in, but I prefer situations where a strategic buyer could buy the company turnkey and not have to worry about divestitures.

What stock idea do you like the most now?

I have not written about this company (mainly due to the heavy coverage it has received on Seeking Alpha), but I am long New York & Co (NWY). NWY is a women’s clothing retailer that has been hammered along with the other retail stocks. The consensus is that shopping malls are going the way of the dodo, Amazon’s eating their lunch, and that mall-based retailers are going to all go bankrupt.

NWY is not what I would call a takeover candidate: the private equity firm that acquired it 10-15 years ago (Irving Place Capital) still owns around 40-50% of the stock, and I am doubtful another private equity firm wants to buy it from them. The interesting thing about New York and Co. is all the fat that could be cut-the company leases ~183,000 square feet of real estate in midtown Manhattan (paying as much as $60 PSF). While it is fitting a company called New York & Co. is based in New York City, this is not necessary: they could just as easily be based in a lower-cost state, and have minor design/purchasing functions in the Fashion District. Just subletting the Manhattan space and leasing elsewhere would shave millions in operating expenses. There are also cost-cutting opportunities in shuttering unprofitable stores. Due to operating leases, this cannot be done immediately but as leases expire they slowly get out of unprofitable locations.

Despite middling sales, the stock sells at a low valuation (4.5 EV/EBITDA), and has about $63m in net cash (market cap is $112m).

New York & Co. also has a lot of net operating losses (NOLs). Since Irving Place Capital has held on to their stake for more than 3 years, they are not subject to Section 382 regulations. They could just buy up the rest of NWY, and use the NOLs to shelter gains among their other portfolio companies.

Despite being a controlled company, an activist has emerged-David Kanen of the Philotimo Fund has filed a 13-D, and is pushing for the company to fulfill their fiduciary duties. His complaints may fall onto deaf ears, but the increased attention may signal to the market the intrinsic value of NWY.

How do you screen for opportunities?

For stocks listed on major exchanges, I use Finviz.com’s free screeners. I filter for microcaps, and go through the list. I filter by sector/industry, and filter by operating margins or P/B, depending on what I’m looking for at that time. If something piques my interest, I’ll read the 10-K and dig deeper.

For OTC Stocks, I mostly use LD Micro’s screener to search OTC stocks by sector. This process involves a lot of manual searching, but I find it easier to use than OTC Market’s screener. There is a P/E screener, but a lot of the time this can be out of date, and it excludes companies that are unprofitable on paper but have positive operating margins.

I also read InsiderMonkey.com’s feed of 13-D filings to find new activist targets. Sometimes it is easier to work backwards, find potential catalysts, then determine if the target is undervalued. I don’t “piggy-back” on activist campaigns sight unseen, if I can’t find the value myself I avoid.

Although the OTC Bi-Weekly service has only been up two weeks (as of this interview), I have discovered several names I previously missed. I am already digging deeper into one or two of the companies mentioned, and I am confident in the future it will serve as the de-facto directory for the “real” companies with assets/operating profits hiding in plain sight on the OTC.

What was the most obscure stock/business that you have so far come across?

American Church Mortgage (OTCPK:ACMC) is a stock I would call obscure. The company is a mortgage REIT that purchases mortgages backed by church real estate. I have written about the company on a side project of mine, The Nanocap Journal (NanocapJournal.com).

What do you think is the one idea/topic/view that you feel comes naturally to you, but seems to be less frequent in the broader financial world?

I feel that figuring out what companies have a strong likelihood of being acquired, and which will fail to find a suitor, comes naturally to me. The broader financial world, in their quest to generate alpha, will chase good money after bad, pushing for changes at companies where strategic alternatives are not the best way to juice up the stock price. Shareholder activism, as I mentioned earlier, works best in situations where a strategic buyer would be willing to pay a premium for assets they could better utilize. Much like pure special situations, it will end up being a niche aspect of the market, and not something the billion-dollar funds will be trying to execute with large-cap stocks.

Do you have any book recommendations?

I’m sure a lot of your readers are familiar with this book, but I recommend reading “Dear Chairman” by Jeff Gramm. A history of activist investing (from Ben Graham’s “paleo-activism” in the 20s to the activist investors of today), Gramm provides a mix of history and insight into how investors have served as their own catalyst to increase the value of their investments.

Jeff Gramm is also the co-manager of Bandera Partners, which has taken activist positions in a few micro-cap names, notably Tandy Leather Factory (TLF).

I met Jeff Gramm last May, at a book event he hosted in Washington, DC. I spoke with him briefly, discussed how his book served as the perfect pairing to Bruce Wasserstein’s M&A tome “Big Deal”. He’s a very down-to-earth guy, especially in a world where “if you want a friend, get a dog” is standard operating procedure.

Finally, in the spirit of the US president (i.e. tackling insanely complex questions via Twitter), how would you describe the current market in under 140 characters?



Market At Record Highs - Happy Days For Indexers. Value Investors, Not So Much! Sad!



Well, let’s hope that value will become great again!

Thanks a lot for the interview Tom, I thoroughly enjoyed the discussion and hope that the readers did as well.



