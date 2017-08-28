A Key Week Ahead For Progenics Pharmaceuticals

This will be a key week for the company and its shareholders as some clarity should happen around that compound.

This afternoon we look at a small biopharma stock that is woefully undervalued in the market. The shares came under pressure again this week as a result of a bearish article by one SA contributor which was follow by a solid, and I believe accurate rebuttal by another. Let's take a look at the potential of this company's pipeline within a complete investment analysis below.

Company Overview

Progenics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PGNX) is a Tarrytown, New York based pharmaceutical company, founded in 1986, that is focused on developing pharmaceuticals and technologies that identify, target, and treat cancer. The company currently has one product on the market, Relistor, and has a deep pipeline that has both early and late-stage product candidates. Progenics pipeline is broke down into 4 categories: PSMA targeted oncology, oncology, oncology supportive care, and partnered programs. The stock currently trades at approximately $5.50 a share and sports a market capitalization of around $400 million.

Relistor is the company's first and only commercialized product. Relistor is a small molecule mu-opioid receptor antagonist that is designed for the treatment of opioid constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain. That drug counteracts the constipating effects of opioid pain medications without affecting their efficacy as an analgesic. The product comes in two forms, a subcutaneous injection or via an oral tablet and both products have been approved in the United States. In 2011, the product was licensed to Salix Pharmaceuticals, which is now a wholly owned subsidiary of Valeant Pharmaceuticals (NYSE: VRX).

Relistor was first approved in 2008 for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in patients with advanced illness who are receiving palliative care, when response to laxative therapy has not sufficed. In 2014, the subcutaneous version of Relistor was approved for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in patients with chronic non-cancer pain. This marketing approval expanded treatment to include approximately 11 million patients. Furthermore, in July of 2016, the FDA approved Relistor tablets for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain.

Relistor did over $17 million in net sales in the second quarter of 2017. This was up from just north of $14 million of net sales in the first quarter of 2017. Progenics gets royalties in the mid to high teens depending on volume for relistor revenues. Sales got a boost in the second quarter from Valeant adding sales representatives in its GI business and this should continue to be a positive development in future quarters. Progenics can earn the first of a potential $200 million in potential sales milestones next year when relistor sales should total over $100 million in a calendar year. This will trigger a $10 million payout. Progenics can earn another $15 million when relistor hits $150 million in sales in a calendar year and $20 million when the $200 million sales level is broached.

Pipeline

PSMA Targeted Oncology (1404 -- Tc-99m Diagnostic imaging agent):

1404 is a technetium-99m labeled small molecule which binds PSMA. The product is utilized as an imaging agent to discover and diagnose localized prostate cancer, soft tissue, and bone metastases. Currently, a multi-center, open-label phase 3 trial is ongoing in order to determine the sensitivity and specificity of 1404 to accurately identify whether or not patients have clinically significant prostate cancer.

Both 1404 and PyL are radiolabeled small molecules that bind to specific receptors, enzymes and proteins in the body that are modified during the progression of a disease. Once the molecules have been administered, they circulate in the blood until they find their specified target. This is a big deal because the current imaging technologies have real limitations. For example, our current imaging tools are ineffective when it comes to identifying early stages of disease when anatomical changes have yet to occur.

PSMA Targeted Oncology (PyL - F-18 Diagnostic Imaging Agent):

PyL is a fluorinated PSMA-targeted positron emission topography imaging agent for prostate cancer. The agent was first discovered at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine. Furthermore, there is reason to be optimistic of the agent making it through the FDA finish line. In April of 2015, a proof of concept study, in the Journal of Molecular Imaging and Biology, showed that the presence of PyL was high in sites where there were putative metastatic lesions and primary tumors. In December of 2016, a phase 2/3 trial began in order to determine the diagnostic performance of PyL PET/CT imaging to detect prostate cancer in patients with recurrent and/or metastatic disease.

Oncology (Azedra):

This is main near-term catalyst for Progenics. Azedra is a radiotherapeutic product candidate in development as a treatment for malignant and/or recurrent pheochromocytoma and paraganglioma, which are rare tumors located in and outside the adrenal glands. The patients are imaged with the radiopharmaceutical to determine a therapeutic dose that is safe to organs and effective in eliminating cancer cells. The imaging step enables physicians to deliver an individualized therapeutic dose that is optimized for each patient. Azedra has been granted Breakthrough Therapy, Orphan Drug designations, and Fast Track status.

in January of 2013, Progenics acquired Molecular Insight Pharmaceuticals, which owned Azedra. In January of 2015, Progenics resumed a pivotal phase 2 trial that was started under MIP, but was ultimately stopped because MIP didn't have the capital finish out the trial. The trial was a multi-center study conducted under a Special Protocol Assessment agreement with the FDA. In March of 2017, the company announced positive top line results from that trial.

Last month, the company sat down with FDA in a in an application oriented meeting and management described the encounter as productive. At the beginning of next month, the company will be sharing additional data from the study at the 2017 International Symposium on Pheochromocytoma and Paraganglioma. Pheochromocytoma is an ultra-rare orphan disease with approximately 0.8 cases per 100,000 each year. As an ultra-rare orphan drug, the pricing will surely be in the 6 figures and most talk has centered around a $150,000 price point. The company looks to file a NDA sometime in August and may receive approval early in 2018.

Once approved, the rollout of this drug should be rapid given the small amount of facilities that treat this rare disease. It should be able to be marketed effectively by a small sales force which should keep a lid on operational costs. Peak sales should be between $150 million and $250 million based on the individuals affected by this rare affliction. Given Progenics market cap, the shares are substantially underpriced just based on the potential of this one compound.

Partnered Programs (PRO 140):

PRO 140 is humanized anti-CCR5 monoclonal antibody. The drug was created by Progenics and is now developed by CytoDyn. PRO 140 is currently in a phase 3 trial as a treatment for HIV infection.

Analyst Commentary and Balance Sheet:

As of June 30, 2017, Progenics had cash and cash equivalents of $114 million. R&D costs for Q2 increased by $3.3 million compared to Q2 2016 due to the pace of trial development, and general & administrative expenses were $6.3 million. The company has a significant cash position and has several significant milestones ahead, so they are currently well capitalized and have over two years of funding at its current burn rate.

The analyst community is quite upbeat on the prospects of Progenics. The median analyst price target currently is just under $14.00 a share on PGNX. The latest recommendation comes via Cantor Fitzgerald on August 9t.. The firm placed a buy rating on the company and set a price target of $15 a share. The analyst over at Cantor noted some reasons for his optimism:

NDA Submission for Azedra this Month. PGNX has completed a pre- submission meeting for Azedra with the FDA and an NDA submission should follow this month. The drug has been awarded Breakthrough designation and was developed under a SPA. Top line results were released earlier this year and a fuller data set is expected to be presented at the International Symposium of Pheochromocytoma and Paraganglioma on Sept. 1.

Jefferies reissued a Buy rating and its $12 price target on PGNX on July 12.

Outlook:

The shares have given up almost all of a 120% post-election rally since March. Some of this is due to the misconception of the prospects for approval of Azedra as the company did not originally present trial data as clearly as they should. However, trial results met all the SPA criteria laid out by the FDA when it granted the compound Breakthrough Therapy and Orphan Drug designations. This should lead to accelerated approval of the compound in the first quarter of 2018.

Management will get a chance to correct this perception when it presents full study data on Azedra at the International Symposium of Pheochromocytoma and Paraganglioma on September 1st of this year. Combined with submission of the NDA for Azedra sometime this month, this should boost the shares significantly. Taking the combined value of relistor, Azedra, other pipeline assets and cash on hand; Progenics could easily double from current trading levels and still sell for less than its intrinsic value. This valuation discount should be narrowed substantially as the prospects for Progenics become clearer for the market in the coming months.

