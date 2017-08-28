Tesla: Significant Insider Sale

When corporate insiders trade in their own securities, they must report their trades to the SEC by filing a Form 4, such as this one filed on August 22, which showed a sale of 44,777 shares, or ~$15.2 million, of Tesla (TSLA) stock by company director Stephen Jurvetson.

Who is Stephen Jurvetson?

Mr. Jurvetson is currently a partner of Draper Fisher Jurvetson, a venture capital firm focused on early and growth-stage investments in enterprise, consumer and disruptive technologies. Mr. Jurvetson was the founding venture capital investor in Hotmail, led the firm's investments in Tradex and Cyras, and currently sits on the boards of SpaceX, Tesla, and many other companies. He was the world's first Model S owner, the second Model X owner (following Elon Musk), and the fifth Model 3 owner. Mr. Jurvetson earned BS and MS degrees in electrical engineering and an MBA from the Stanford, before working at companies like HP, Apple, NeXT Software, and Bain & Company.

Transaction details

The following table presents the key section from the Form 4:

Readers should note the following:

The average selling price of the total sale was ~$340. Tesla's stock had traded between $332 and $370 in the two weeks before the insider sale, so the sale occurred near the bottom of the very recent trading range.

The insider exercised options to purchase the stock at an average price of ~$260. The following footnotes were included in the filing:

5. Pursuant to the issuer's Outside Director Compensation Policy, these equity awards were granted to the reporting person in connection with his service on a committee of the issuer's Board of Directors. 1/36th of the shares granted shall become vested and exercisable as of each monthly anniversary from June 12, 2015, such that all shares subject to the Option shall be fully vested and exercisable by June 12, 2018. 6. This stock option award is a triennial equity award granted pursuant to the Company's 2010 Equity Incentive Plan and Outside Director Compensation Policy. 1/36th of the shares granted shall become vested and exercisable as of each anniversary from June 18, 2015, such that all shares subject to the Option shall be fully vested and exercisable by June 18, 2018.

Readers should note that the above footnotes do not include an upcoming date by which the options would have expired if they were not exercised. This is in contrast to the following two sentences that was included in another recent large insider sale by J.B. Straubel, the company's Chief Technical Officer:

On May 8, 2017, the reporting person exercised long held stock options to purchase 119,100 shares of Tesla's common stock. These stock options were set to expire on June 11, 2017 if left unexercised.

Given the vesting schedule of Mr. Jurvetson's stock options, he may continue to exercise and sell further shares in the coming months.

The insider continued to own more than 104,000 shares, or $35+ million, of Tesla stock, excluding any unexercised stock options, as of the date of the filing.

What does this mean?

There are many reasons why corporate insiders may want to sell a portion or all of their shares, including but are not limited to, diversification goals for their overall portfolio, automatic sales that are scheduled at intervals established in advance, cash needs for an upcoming large personal asset purchase, potential investment opportunity with a better risk and return profile, or belief that the security is overvalued either temporarily or permanently.

The information included in Form 4 filings do not usually provide investors with the necessary detail to conclude whether an insider sale is significant or not. There are, however, several factors I look for when deciding if the action is meaningful:

The size of Mr. Jurvetson's sale, which in this case was more than $15 million, is important. Although Mr. Jurvetson's remaining stake in the company is large, the amount of the sale represented a significant portion of his total holding of Tesla stock.

Mr. Jurvetson does not have an extensive history of trading in the company, which can mean that he is not looking to time temporary tops and bottoms in the stock.

Mr. Jurvetson has a very extensive experience in company valuations due to the nature of his career, which means I should keep an eye on his investment decisions in Tesla and other companies.

Mr. Jurvetson's sale follows a very significant rise in the company's share price in the last eight months. Tesla's stock price has approximately doubled from ~$180 in early December 2016.

There has not been a wave of other significant insider sales in the company's stock, but this is something for me to keep an eye on in the near future.

Bottom Line

A long-time investor in Tesla last week sold a significant number of shares. Combined with the fact that a long-time institutional investor also recently sold a significant portion of its stake, which I covered in last week's article titled Tesla Ownership: Significant Developments, Mr. Jurvetson's sale can be a significant event. It is important, however, to note that the company's share price has recently risen by nearly 100%, that there is not an ongoing wave of significant insider sales, and that Mr. Jurvetson's relationship at the company as a director continues as is.

In light of these facts, as well as my estimate that the intrinsic value of the company is above its current market capitalization, I interpret this insider sale as profit taking and not a significant red flag.

