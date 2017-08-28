HP Inc.: Mixed Quarter, Tough Road Ahead

CEO tempered PC expectations in the call while Print will go up against increasingly tough comps.

HP Inc. (HPQ) reported FY3Q17 earnings on August 23rd. Although results were mixed, the market liked what they saw with the stock trading up low-single-digits after earnings. However, I do not believe the optimism is justified and remain cautious on the stock.

The Print

Revenue for the quarter came in at $13.06B, a nice 6.2% beat to consensus. Personal Systems Group growth was strong, beating consensus estimates by 8.7%, driven by both Notebooks (10.8% beat) and Desktop (6.9% beat). Workstation also beat by 8.2%, but at $530M revenue, it is only a tenth of the Notebook and one-fifths of the Desktop business.

Other better-than-expected segments include Printing, Supplies, and Consumer Hardware. Printing revenue came in at $4.70B vs consensus of $4.53B, Supplies came in at $3.12B vs consensus of $2.96B, while Consumer Hardware posted revenue of $592M vs consensus $559.2M.

The only segment that missed revenue expectations was Commercial Hardware, but the magnitude of the miss is immaterial since revenue came in at $986M vs consensus $998.2M.

The strong revenue performance, however, did not translate to better margins. Operating margin for the quarter was 7.7%, which missed consensus by 30 bps. Operating margins contracted by 170 bps y/y due to FX and higher materials costs. HPQ's strong revenue performance and disappointing margins netted out to an adjusted EPS of $0.43, which is conveniently 1 cent better than consensus.

The Call

In his prepared remarks, the CEO noted "broad-based growth across all regions", calling out especially strong growth in EMEA and APJ.

HPQ's PC performance was notably strong, with unit growth outperforming the market by 9.5% points y/y. HPQ continues to gain share and maintains it's #1 PC market share position with 22.8% share.

Management noted that they expect PC to grow sequentially in Q4, but "it will grow less quickly than what is typical seasonality". Management was asked to clarify this comment later in the call, which I don't think they did a good job of, adding only that they "don't expect that we will lose share". The messaging seems to be something along the lines of "look, we've been taking a lot of share recently, but we don't expect this share gain to continue."

On Printing, the CEO said "we continue to ignite our renaissance in Printing", noting that revenue is up 6% y/y. While it is clear that Printing business is showing signs of stabilization, "renaissance", in my view, is way too strong of a word to describe a still secular declining market.

Conclusion

While revenue growth for the quarter was impressive, one would expect stronger operating leverage. On the contrary, operating margins missed consensus by 30 bps despite having materially stronger-than-expect revenue, and reflects a large 170 bps y/y margin contraction. I also don't like the CEO's comment that they expect slowing PC growth in FY4Q17 considering that Personal Systems Group is ~60% of its total revenue. In addition, I do not believe that Print's "growth" is meaningful or sustainable since the +6.2% growth in the quarter is going up again easy comps: in FY3Q16, the Print segment declined 13.4% so the two-year stacked growth is still well in the negative territory. Furthermore, Print will be going up against increasingly difficult comps as FY4Q17 will comp against a decline of 8.2%, FY1Q18 will comp against a decline of 3.4%, while FY2Q18 and FY3Q18 will go up against positive comps.

Given the lack of operating leverage, cautious outlook on PC growth, and tougher Print comps, I remain cautious on HPQ shares.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.