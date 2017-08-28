Point Loma Resources - Spring Breakup Is Over, Time To Get Going

The market is absolutely screaming about the lack of progress made by Point Loma Resource (OTC:FMTNF). But Spring Breakup is a seasonal challenge for the more Northern oil and gas operators. Far more progress is about to be made by this startup just when the market has begun to lose interest. Plus, gas prices are about to begin their seasonal rise to correspond with that production increase. So this company is in the catbird seat and so are the investors. Profits and stock appreciation are on the horizon.

Source: Point Loma Resources Q2 2017 Earnings Press Release

Investors should not be surprised by the lack of production progress from the first to the second quarters. Management sold a share of production to raise capital. They are about to get that production back and much more. Traditionally, late spring is just a very hard time to get things done. Management, however did not sit still during this period. Instead two financing arrangements were announced and the beginning of a reactivation of a processing plant also began. There was also a small acquisition of two shut-in wells on some promising acreage.

Source: Point Loma Resources Q2 2017 Earnings Press Release

The third quarter is going to be anything but quiet. The market has driven the price down over doubts that management will produce. Startup financing arrangements and coordination of projects with the weather can be challenging. Plus, the whole industry appears to be out of favor right now due to the weak commodity pricing currently along with doubts about future commodity pricing. So this may be the time to look at a producer that has some decent assets, a strong balance sheet, and the ability to materially increase production the rest of the year. "Buy straw hats in January" applies here. This little gas producer now has interests in some cheap gas production and some interests in future oil production. The infrastructure is falling into place. So this could get very interesting.

Source: Point Loma Resources Q2 2017 Financial Statements on Sedar

This company is coming out of startup mode. Management originally brought the company public through a reverse merger to take advantage of some of the great properties for sale at distressed prices. The necessary financing has now been put into place to get some of these properties producing.

However, any startup needs periodic financing from the capital markets. This company is no exception. Given the current industry weakness, there is a going concern clause on the financials relating to possible future financing needs to realize the value of the holdings. Given the ease with which management should show material production increases in the future, those financing concerns should be easily overcome.

As shown above, the balance sheet is in pretty good shape. Long term debt is minimal and the cash needs for the rest of the year are on the balance sheet. Those future decommissioning costs are a concern usually far in the future. What needs to be first shown is the profitability of the assets before worrying about the potential weight of that future liability.

Source: Point Loma Website - Operations Section

This Alberta producer has some interesting projects along with some recent acquisitions. Operating costs should continue to decline. Though the increasing oil production and new projects may make progress hard for the average shareholder to determine. Still, a doubling of production by year-end to more than 1,000 BOED is still very reasonable. It all depends how much gets done before winter conditions slow progress. Still, fall is the time to increase gas production so that the initial high production receives favorable winter pricing. That usually materially improves the rates of return and overall profitability of the company.

Source: Point Loma Resources Aug. 8, 2017, Press Release

Management had originally sold about a 20% interest in all production to Salt Bush Energy. The sale of that interest wiped out any production increase from the first to the second quarter. It also raised some badly needed cash. The joint venture is about to more than make up for that "setback." Anytime a buyer can purchase a shut in well and all the other things purchased above at a low price, the buyer should grab the opportunity. This purchase probably will have a very fast payback. The company now has access to the proper facilities to process and transport the production. So this deal was a "no-brainer."

Management has been using stock to make acquisitions, finance cash needs, and grow. This is a similar strategy to the one used by debt free Ring Energy (REI). As a result, both companies are in a position to survive the current downturn and grow. Dilution is always far better than mandatory future debt payments using production that may or may not meet forecast amounts or prices. Both Point Loma and Ring Energy can increase production or wait out a commodity price downturn. Both right now are increasing operating activities.

Debt-heavy companies such as Denbury Resources (DNR) and Chesapeake Energy (CHK) are capital constrained to the point where they do not grow and must tread water. Both companies are hoping for a lot of help from commodity prices that may never happen. Leverage does not appear to be a winning strategy. Operations does not have the cash to grow the company out of the potential debt spiral. In fact, both companies badly need sales that are incremental to solving their debt problems. Neither has been particularly successful selling properties for sufficient prices to aid cash flow and reduce debt.

The market value of Point Loma has declined quite a bit. But this management, as noted before, is fairly experienced. This is not the first company that management has built from scratch. So the second time around should offer a measure of safety not seen with other startups. Using stock to make acquisitions and grow, even if that stock is depressed, means that the company will survive. It also means that the company will be in a position to take advantage of any commodity price recovery if and when that happens. Denbury Resources and Chesapeake Energy probably will not be around in their current organization when that time comes. Point Loma management needs time to bring their ideas to fruition. Plus this is certainly not the easiest industry environment to grow new companies. But this management appears to be up to the challenge. There are far worse speculations than this one. Denbury Resources and Chesapeake Energy are two good examples of speculations with not much chance of long-term success.

