Cliffs - Industrial Metals Are Ripping

Last week, Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) added 5.7% and came in just 18 cents shy of the $8 mark. In this article, I will update the situation and share a few very important trends with you that are influencing the company.



Source: Wikipedia

Industrial Metals Are Ripping

Last week, we saw a massive rally among many industrial metals while the SPDR Basic Materials ETF (XLB) outperformed technology stocks (QQQ) by almost 1%. It seems that traders are figuring out the hidden value in basic material stocks after being long technology for quite a while.

Below, you can see the weekly and YTD returns of a few core industrial metals and their 'main' ETFs.

Copper (JJC) -> W +3.7% -> YTD +21.3%

Aluminum (JJU) -> W +0.3% -> YTD +21.1%

Nickel (JJN) -> W +5.0% -> YTD 14.5%

Iron Ore (ITI1) -> W +0.8% -> YTD -1.0%

iPath Industrial Metals Subindex (NYSEARCA:JJM) -> W +4.1% -> YTD +18.6%

Iron ore has a much lower performance on a YTD performance. This has everything to do with the rally at the end of 2016 and the reflation unwinding in the first months of this year. Iron ore has more than doubled since bottoming in the first quarter of 2016.

Why We are Not Done Yet

My job would be too easy if I just told you the things that already happened. However, the reasons that have pushed metals higher are not done going up and are ready to provide us with another leg up over the next few weeks.

One of the reasons is higher Chinese growth. The leading manufacturing PMI accelerated to 51.1 in July after peaking in December of 2016 at 51.9. This is also the reason behind the weak YTD performance of iron ore compared to the 100% return after the Q1/2016 bottom and the fact that industrial production growth is back at 6.5% which is roughly one point above 2015 levels.

In the US we saw a similar picture. At least when it comes to growth acceleration. The leading ISM manufacturing index dropped to 56.3 after hitting 57.8 in June. However, there are two things that are important. The first one is that growth is still at above-average levels which is definitely a massive tailwind for cyclical assets like steel. The second point is that regional leading indicators are hinting at further acceleration to the upside in August. Both the ISM and the regional (average) index are shown below. Note that the Dallas Fed manufacturing index is missing in the average because it has not been published for the month of August.

All things considered, we see a very strong bull case for basic material stocks on top of a very strong secular trend as I discussed in this article.

However, we have not heard from the Trump administration when it comes to steel tariffs. Personally, I do not care about that too much because...

... We Are Already Seeing Unofficial Tariffs

Guess which asset just hit a fresh post 2014 low? It's an asset which had been on the buy list of many traders and investors but didn't perform accordingly. It's the US Dollar.

This is caused by strong economic growth. Money flows into so called 'Risk ON' assets like emerging markets and fast-growing economies that benefit from a strong US economy and rising economies. This also benefits USD denominated commodities.

Another reason why a weaker USD is benefiting Cliffs is the fact that steel dumping countries and companies face much lower revenues from the US, simply because their sales are crashing due to the weaker USD. This can be seen as an import tariff from the free market so to speak.

Just look at the comparison between hot rolled coil futures and the EUR/USD exchange rate. Note that the Euro is the biggest component of the USD index and a region with increasing pressure on the central bank to start hiking.

I could not be happier about this USD move and I strongly believe that the current correlation between mining stocks and the USD (inverse) will further benefit miners and steel in general.

What It Means For Cliffs

Cliffs' fundamental case is further strengthening. We are looking at growth acceleration in the US at above average levels while China is further improving.

Add to this the benefits of a weaker USD and further cash flow into cyclical commodities. In addition it is important that my previous article is still very valid since Chinese companies are further reducing the production of low quality steel while looking for quality iron ore.

If I had to summarize my Cliffs' (and basic materials) call in one sentence, I would say that traders are positioning themselves accordingly to macro trends and the hidden opportunities that have been ignored for too long. The graph below contains the price of NYMEX iron ore and the stock price of Cliffs Natural Resources. I added a few big macro events to give you a good picture of the mid-term trends.

The $10 mark is only a matter of time in my opinion, at least under current circumstances. Add to that the current environmental trend in China (previous article), and you get an interesting long for the long term.

What do you think? Please let me know your opinion in the comment section and feel free to ask questions or to send me a private message.