Ulta: Time To Buy The Dip

As you can see in the chart below, one of the market's biggest losers in recent months has been shares of retailer Ulta Beauty (ULTA). While the company continues to show impressive revenue and earnings growth, investors have been concerned about slowing sales comps and an inflated valuation. However, the recent post-earnings fall puts the name back at a spot where investors should really consider the name.

(Source: Yahoo! Finance)

Last week, the company announced its fiscal second quarter results. The highlight of this report was more than 20% overall revenue growth on the back of an 11.7% increase in comparable store sales, which was down from 14.4% in the year ago period. Ulta was able to increase margins on all three levels (gross, operating, net), leading to a nearly 27% surge in net income over the prior year period. Throw in a small accounting change and the impact of a lower share count from the share repurchase plan, and earnings per share increased even faster.

In addition to the increasing margins, I'm especially pleased with the progress of the company's e-commerce segment. Online sales grew by more than 72% over last year's period, allowing the company to raise its full year guidance for the segment. The growth in e-commerce sales represented 340 basis points of the company's total comparable sales growth.

In just three years, the business has gone from $25 million to $96 million in quarterly revenues, and 120 to 340 basis points of comp. sales growth. With this segment growing faster than the overall company, it will help offset some of the comp. sales growth worries as the rest of the business starts to slow based on higher base numbers.

With growth in margins continuing, it seems possible that Ulta could get to a roughly 9% net margin next year, up from the 8.15% seen in the period that ended in January 2016. As the company continues to grow overall revenues in the double digits, combined with the buyback at lower prices that we've seen in recent weeks, I think $10 per share can be eclipsed in the period ending in January 2019, which would be above current estimates. Every 10 basis points in net margins at the projected revenue level equals another 10 cents in earnings.

With shares at $207 currently, that means you are paying a little over 20 times forward earnings. I think that's quite reasonable for a company expected to grow revenues at a mid teens pace next year with even more earnings growth. At the current buyback pace, you are also looking at the outstanding share count coming down by 2-3% each year. Shares likely were overvalued when they were over $300 in recent months, but a more than $100 pullback likely provides a good entry point for this strong growth retailer.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in ULTA over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.