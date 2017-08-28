What's Bothering Amazon's Cloud Business?

We think we may have spotted a culprit.

We recently spoke with Microsoft which, we think, gave us powerful insights into what's going on at Amazon. Please keep reading.

Amazon's (NASDAQ:AMZN) cloud business, AWS (Amazon Web Services) profits slowed last quarter. The company is working on a ton of great things but AWS profits are the main contributor to overall company profits. While investors are scratching their heads about profits last quarter, we think the only real question is: what's bothering Amazon's cloud?

First Let's Look At Amazon's AWS Profit Trajectory

Growth numbers have slowed from Q3's 101% to 60% to 47% to last quarter's 27%. That's year-over-year.

This is absolutely critical because if you look at the last four quarters AWS accounted for 90% of Amazon's segment operating profits. When looking at their main divisions AWS is driving all the growth.

If something is bothering or slowing that growth rate that is incredibly important.

Everybody can focus on whatever line of business they like. When we do the work on a company, we care most about what's driving earnings. AWS in the last four quarters drove $3.6B in profits versus the total company $4B. That's huge.

That slowdown in AWS profit growth every quarter is as important as it gets for a company. It needs figuring out.

Why Are Profits Slowing?

Revenue growth is still strong. In fact the sequential slowdown in growth rate halted in Q2.

They apparently are pricing and spending more aggressively.

Here's what they said last quarter:

"So, yes, we've had numerous price decreases, and we continue to have that in the AWS business, both absolute decreases in service costs and also rolling out new services that may be cannibalizing more expensive other services that we provide. So, nothing really to note on Q2 or Q3 from that standpoint."

Here's more from Amazon and that's it:

"So I would say the biggest impact in the margin that you're seeing in Q2 is really around the 71% increase in assets acquired under capital leases. Most of that is for the AWS business. So we've really stepped up the infrastructure to match the large usage growth and also the geographic expansion. And that is showing up in tech and content. On the marketing, if you look under the marketing expenses, they are also up, and that is driven by the increases we're seeing in the sales team both in AWS and advertising. So I would point to those two as probably larger than normal impacts on Q2 operating margin."

We know Amazon isn't afraid of spending but their AWS spending and pricing are now outpacing their revenue growth - which is causing lower margins and a slower profit growth rate. It was big enough to cause a sizable downside surprise to earnings.

Even though they said they "stepped up the infrastructure to match the large usage growth" their expenses really far surpassed the revenue growth. (71% versus 42%) Something's up.

If we can understand what's causing this maybe we can understand what AWS and Amazon shares are facing ahead.

What's Bothering Amazon? Maybe Just Maybe It's Microsoft?

(Who? Never heard of them.)

If you listened to the Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) earnings call you heard sell-side analysts piling over each other to find what drove their 30% bookings growth.

Here's the pickup in bookings.

Bookings growth jumped. This is enterprise customers signing up for Microsoft products many of which give Microsoft visibility three years out. It's something meaningful.

The other line item that Microsoft is trying to position as important is their "Commercial Cloud Revenues." The company doesn't officially report results in this method but they wanted to highlight if you put all the cloud related sales together they totaled about $15B for the year. They said the annualized run rate is $18.9B but that annualizes their peak June quarter (fiscal year end).

If you stack up the last four quarters for AWS revenues you get $14.5B in sales.

That's Microsoft's $15B versus AWS' $14.5B. And Microsoft bookings just jumped. Microsoft's cloud product Azure growth is 97% versus Amazon's AWS at 42%. (Azure though is a much smaller percent of that "Commercial Cloud Revenues" total number Microsoft wants us to look at.)

So the way Microsoft wants you to look at their cloud, they are neck-and-neck with Amazon.

Would that spook Amazon? If you were Amazon and Microsoft was neck-and-neck with you would you step on the accelerator? We would.

We think that's what's going on with Amazon picking up the pace of their spend and pricing.

With that all as a backdrop, now listen to Microsoft's message on their earnings call but put your Amazon-ears on:

"Azure revenue accelerated this quarter, growing 97% year-over-year. CIOs and Business Decision Makers increasingly prefer Azure as they make decisions about their cloud strategy. They value our hybrid consistency, developer productivity, AI capabilities, and trusted approach."

Again, if you are Amazon you are like, "Uh, Uh Oh."

(Professional Techie Jargon)

You have to beef up your sales force, your advertising. This is not a small deal.

And as for Amazon.com's overall profits, they could continue to take a hit as Amazon's forced to take Microsoft much more seriously.

Remember, that's 90% of Amazon's profits depending on how you look at it.

Why Now?

One boost we think that has propelled Microsoft into the cloud spotlight besides the fact that hey, they're Microsoft, is they moved to be more open source last year. That removes the customer fear they'll get locked into a cloud lifetime at the mercy to Microsoft upgrades.

Microsoft had of course traditionally been licensed based having to buy and upgrade their software. Their product is much more open-sourced than they have traditionally run the business. That has forced businesses to pay attention to Microsoft as an option instead of Amazon. It's removed one of the biggest risk factors of going with Microsoft.

What Keeps Us On The Sidelines For Now On Microsoft

When you do the math, all of Microsoft's revenue growth is coming from cloud. The way they sliced and diced revenues to give you a Commercial Cloud number, you get 11% of total revenues last year going to 16.7% of revenues this year. That's 5% added to your overall growth rate from Commercial Cloud. Really that 5% accounts for nearly all of Microsoft's revenue growth.

Microsoft's saying "TG for cloud."

Cloud is big but Microsoft is much bigger. We want to wait a little bit to see how big Microsoft's cloud will need to be to start making a dent* in Microsoft.

Plus institutions are probably more excited about cloud than Microsoft is. When it does in fact boost earnings institutions are going to be piling in. For now they are licking their chops but it may not be as big a boost to the numbers yet, although we are speaking with Microsoft to try to understand what will get that to happen.

Conclusion

We like Amazon. We don't like shorting great companies. That said, we've been saying since March that there is serious back half earnings risk. Based on the above factors, our model shows earnings risk continuing in 2018 versus the Street as well. With Microsoft on Amazon's heels, AWS profits have risk which means Amazon's profits have risk.

As for Microsoft, let's get ready to rumble. This is going to fun. But we're not ready to step up to Microsoft yet either. Cloud isn't big enough, yet. But it's getting close.

