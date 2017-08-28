Both Sides Wrong In Real Estate Vs. Stocks Contest: Financial Advisors' Daily Digest

Kudos to Rob Marstrand on his critical look at a new research study showing that real estate’s historical advantage over stocks amounts to 2.59% per year.

Marstrand notes that the study’s authorship by serious central bank and academic researchers – reviewing a period close to 150 years spanning 16 mainly developed countries – merits attention, but perhaps its somewhat surprising results induced him to recalculate returns using what he regards as more reasonable time frames and assumptions.

Read the entire article here to see how his recalculation (including factors such as real estate ownership costs) evens the score between the two asset classes, as well as his apt conclusion that investors can find attractive investments – or overpay – in either category.

For my part, I would argue that an approach to investing that looks simplistically at rate of return (the paper Marstrand critiques is called "The Rate of Return on Everything, 1870-2015") can be misleading, indeed dangerous. I’ve not read the study myself, and I assume its authors are sophisticated analysts. But consumers of that information do not always show such sophistication. There’s a certain investor mindset that looks at an article in some popular investment-oriented periodical and carefully selects the mutual funds with the best past performance. I’ve met my share of this type of “investor” over the years.

Regular readers know that I have long advocated a principled approach to investing, whose foundational requirement is that one’s portfolio be broadly diversified. That means that investors should aspire to ownership in both equities and real estate. Even if Marstrand’s critique left real estate in its victorious position as an inherently higher returning investment (which, as we’ve said, he does not), we can readily appreciate that real estate bears unique inherent risks. Allow me to demonstrate in one word: Harvey. That is to say, what if your jewel of a property in Bellaire, Texas, happens to be filled with water and surrounded by alligators and fire ants right now? This is not to make light of the suffering of Houstonians now – just to point out the reality that real estate is pricey and concentrates risk. Houston’s last big hurricane, less big than Harvey (Allison, in 2001), ruined nearly 3,000 homes and created 30,000 exiles. New Orleans was nearly wiped out, and who knows what the next big California earthquake will do, and where.

But wise investing is more than just putting your eggs in more than one basket. Some aggressive investors, understanding that higher risk means higher return, are apt to dial up the risk to the max, leaving no money for safety. But this too, like chasing past performance, is imprudent. Life is not a game where whoever accumulates the most, wins. Those who treat it as such sooner or later come to find that life is unpredictable and someone who lacks the right safety equipment when it is needed may not get to play another round, or is sent back to the beginning to build up from scratch.

For the above reasons, we all need equity, property and liquidity, in roughly equal measure, and we can enhance each through a diligent sorting of the alternatives. So, to the question, which is better – stocks or real estate – the answer is both.

