Gold - The Only Chart I Track And You Probably Should, Too

There is one technical price chart that I commonly refer to for long-term investing. In today’s article on gold (NYSEARCA: GLD), I will discuss the monthly gold chart spanning a period of almost four decades since 1980. Tracking this chart can help the long-term investors sleep well at night.

There is this thing about long-term investing: you do not have to worry about the day-to-day fluctuations in the financial markets and simultaneously reap substantial or decent returns over a period of time given that the purchase cost is near the lower end. In simple terms, buy low and sell high.

Although it is easy to preach, very few are able to practice this successfully. Luck is also an important factor in the returns you achieve over a period of time. Favorable market conditions can help you achieve five-fold or ten-fold (or even better) returns while poor conditions could result in severe underperformance. But, we keep on trying.

On that note, I recommend going long in gold from a long-term point of view, preferably 3-5 years or more. I am going to refrain from giving an upside target right now since I am not sure of the heights that the precious metal can reach. I guess I will leave that part to the market. But, what I am more confident about is that we are closer to the bottom now and could easily be in the early stages of a fresh bull run.

As we once again flirt with levels of $1300 per ounce, analysts are beginning to give optimistic targets. Recently, BAML’s global head of commodities research Francisco Blanch gave a target of $1400/oz by early 2018 for gold.

August is proving to be a strong month for the precious metal. After breaking out of its consolidation phase, it now seems likely that the commodity will close near $1300. This would also be the highest monthly closing since September 2016. Watch the monthly gold price chart below.

I now want to draw your attention towards the long-term trend in gold. For this purpose, I have included the gold’s chart since 1980. After registering a top in January 1980, gold corrected sharply in the following couple of years and entered an extremely long consolidation range with upside capped near $500.

It was in December 2005 that the yellow metal recorded its first breakout after its multi-year hibernation. That breakout marked the beginning of a strong bull run. From $544.5 in Dec’15, gold went on to hit $1033.9 in Mar’08. Then, it corrected sharply to test the 1980-peak during the Great Recession and remove the weaker hands. It never broke the lows tested during the post-breakout period and took support from them. This is to convey that serious investors took advantage of the robust uptrend and entered near the lows. They further strengthened the uptrend and fueled it to $1900+ levels.

Because of the sharp run-up, gold has given negative returns since 2011. But, Aurum gave investors ample opportunities to buy near the lower end of the trend as it tested the upward sloping yellow trendline in December 2015 and December 2016. The support according to this decade-long uptrend now comes near $1160, which is roughly 10 percent lower than the current market price.

If an investor can digest a 10 percent decline in the investment value, they should get into gold right now given that the precious metal has given a fresh bullish breakout on the monthly chart. On any 2-5 percent correction, gold remains a strong buy. A stop-loss could be placed below $1150 on a monthly closing basis. This rally is undoubtedly sustainable and since we are closer to the lower end, the risk-reward is skewed in favor of the long-term buyer.

The long-term monthly price charts factor in everything; inflation, monetary policy, geopolitical tensions, stock performances, general market sentiment, etc. Following this trend will help an investor sleep well at night and possibly achieve good returns as well.

