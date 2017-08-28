American Woodmark: Recent Correction Is A Buying Opportunity

American Woodmark’s (AMWD) share price has corrected meaningfully after it posted lower than expected Q1 results. Higher healthcare cost, which impacted operating margins by 140 bps y-o-y, was the culprit. Last year, healthcare cost was unusually low in Q1 which impacted comparisons. Going forward, healthcare cost comparisons will become more normalized from Q2 onward, which will help the company post y-o-y increase in margin for the remaining quarters and FY2018. However, slight earnings miss due to temporary issues wasn’t the main reason for such a steep correction in stock price. The real cause of concern among investors was the company’s confirmation of rumor that it has lost a client in its direct to builder (B2B) business.

B2B business: Are the fortunes reversing?

American Woodmark’s direct to builder business growth has outperformed its end market (single family housing starts) over the last five years as the company has gained share from the competition.

Figure 1: American Woodmark’s Builder Sales growth versus single home starts*

Source: Company’s earnings call transcript, Census.gov (*Since there is ~60 days lag between a home construction starting and American Woodmark selling kitchen cabinet, single home starts in chart corresponds to period ending 60 days prior to AMWD’s quarter end.)

While American Woodmark’s significant out-performance and market share gains in B2B business indicates strength of its business model, it has also made the company an attractive target for competitors trying to pursue its business. Investors are worried if this client loss is a one-time occurrence or signals reversal of the trend.

I believe investors are overreacting and the concerns around performance of the company’s direct to builder business are misplaced. According to management, the company’s sales team was able to successfully back fill this impending loss in volume by pursuing additional direct business from existing clients and they do not expect any change in fiscal year 2018’s top line growth forecast within new construction. While it may have some margin impact, management is expecting overall company’s margin (both gross and EBIT) to still expand in the current fiscal.

From medium to long term perspective, management is planning a production facility dedicated to manufacturing cabinets in the opening price range for B2B customers. While management has not mentioned it explicitly, I believe pricing was the main reason why the company lost its client. The company’s current manufacturing platform can produce cabinets for B2B customers at opening price range. However, it is designed to be more efficient in low to mid price range (which has relatively higher SKU count than opening price range). To be extremely price efficient at high volume in opening price range, the process needs to be less complex with lower SKU count. Not only will a production platform with low SKU count help the company in efficiently manufacturing cabinets at opening price point of single family home (thus defending from any future B2B client loss), it will also help it enter multifamily market which offers a good potential for growth/ market share gains.

Currently, American Woodmark has no presence in multifamily market. Many builders which American Woodmark serves through its seven direct service centers are also present in multifamily segment in addition to single family housing market. American Woodmark can easily leverage its service platform and relationship with existing builder customers to gain share in multifamily market at minimal cost. This will help its B2B business grow at above market rate for the next several years.

Answering a question on the recent earnings call the company’s President and CEO commented Cary Dunston commented,

“Our platform today is really designed for that stock and stock plus. So it's a higher price point that you’d consider for opening price point. We can cover it and we do that today. I mean, certain mix of our business is opening price point today. But to get extremely efficient at high volume, yeah, you want to open really a different platform that's got a, I’ll say less complex with regards to the SKU count, running a higher volume lower SKU operation. And it also opens the door for us like we've communicated to potentially get another market such as multifamily. We've got a wonderful service platform out there that we can leverage. We just need a product to go out there and really go after that business and take market share.”

Investor seems to be pricing in reversal of outperformance of American Woodmark’s B2B business in the near future. I don’t think that is going to be the case.

Update on dealer business

The company’s dealer sales grew by 20% y-o-y last quarter. The main story in this business remains introduction of semi-custom cabinet which will help the company further accelerate its revenue growth in this market and improve margin mix.

American Woodmark came close to acquiring a company in the fourth quarter of last fiscal, but after due diligence management decided to give it a miss. Management has now narrowed down some acquisition targets and is also considering a Greenfield expansion, if acquisition doesn’t materializes. I expect to see some more color on the company’s next earnings call.

Easing comps in home centre business

Home centre business has been a pain point for the company for the last several quarters due to heavy discounting by its competitors Masco (MAS) and Fortune Brands (FBHS). While the home centre business remains challenging, the good news is comparisons are going to ease in this business from Q2 onward. Last fiscal year, there was a stepup in promotions by the competitors in big box channel from second quarter onwards which caused American Woodmark’s Q2 2016 sales to decline 13% in this channel. The company will be lapping this easy comparison in Q2 2017 which will help y-o-y sales and margin performance of this business.

Valuation compelling, core thesis

Despite having a stronger balance sheet and much better multi-year growth prospects, American Woodmark is trading at a lower P/E (16.1x current FY EPS estimates ) compared to its peers Masco (18.43x current fiscal EPS estimates) and Fortune brands (20.11x current FY EPS estimates). I believe the company can use its strong cash position for investments (Greenfield/Brownfield) in new production facilities (semi-customized/multifamily) which can help it post better than peer’s growth rate. I believe recent correction is a good opportunity to buy this multiyear secular growth story.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.