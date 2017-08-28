The Tech Sector Seems To Have Topped Off

If Amazon continues to break down, will it take the NASDAQ with it?

The stock and the tech sector have not been the same since.

It felt like a seminal moment at the time. It was Thursday July 27th and the tech stocks were on fire. Amazon.com was hitting a new all-time high of $1,083, while Priceline.com was cracking $2,000 per share for the first time in its history. Meanwhile, the NASDAQ was hitting a new all-time high of 6,460!

On that day, the NASDAQ did a big, intra-day reversal however, and it has not been the same ever since. It seemed like there were those “in the know” that knew Amazon was going to report horrible earnings results after the close of the market that day. Amazon did indeed come up shockingly short with their EPS report. The stock is now down over 12% since then, and it is now barely hanging in there.

Will Amazon continue take the technology sector down with it?

The so called “FAANG,” (Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Netflix, and Google) stocks had received a lot of press until that July 27th day. Up until then they were a big chunk of the gains of what had been made in the 2017 market year.

It got so bad that on June 9th of this year, both Goldman Sachs and UBS were throwing around phrases like “valuation air pocket,” “tech-bubble,” and “year 2000-like.” These phrases doused the flames for a day or two, but then the “FAANG” stocks came roaring right back.

I rebutted those inflammatory claims made by two of the big boys with an article of my own titled, “There is no Tech Bubble.” That one day “flash-crash” quickly recovered and the “FAANG” stocks picked up right where they left off. Amazon.com was right back at the head of the pack.

At the time, Amazon had earnings expectations of $11.38 per share for 2018. This would be record earnings for the company. It seemed that not only was Amazon.com becoming the “everything store,” but they also seemed invincible at the time.

I had already made 108% in Amazon with my first foray into the stock. This time around I was up over 30%. I had a five year target price of $1,800 per share. I wrote all about how I arrived at the number in an article titled: “How can an alpha seeker not own Amazon?

At the time the stock looked like it was going to blow by Apple as the largest company in the world. In addition to this, Jeff Bezos briefly became the richest man in the world on that fateful June 27th day. And then came the earnings report…

During my two decades as a professional money manager, I have learned several lessons. One of them is to never fall in love with a stock, and another one is that stocks and indexes follow earnings.

I knew when I heard the earnings report by Amazon that it was not good. I was surprised that the stock did not sell off more the next day. In fact, despite a 12% sell-off since that day, the stock had held up fairly well. But, now it continues to break down, and it is currently barely holding on to its $950 support level.

If the stock breaks that support level, it could head for $900 real fast. I am glad that I did the math a few days after the shocking earnings report and dumped my shares. I wrote a very straight forward and controversial article explaining why I dumped my large position in the stock. It was titled “Dump Amazon Now?”

For the record, I sold my shares for $995.32 per share on August 1. As usual, I got a lot of wise crack comments on my article. I also got blasted a bit on StocksTwits. I have almost 50,000 followers on the site, and there were those that were not happy with me. That is fine, truth had no agenda. I follow the numbers, not the hype.

The truth of the matter is that if stocks follow earnings and earnings expectations, and those expectations go from $11.38 per share to $8.17 per share, the stock should follow. That is a 28% drop in expectations in one fell swoop! That is not good. The stock is only off 12% so far.

I heard all of the usual excuses for the big whiff. GAAP earning don’t matter anymore! I heard this same logic in the year 2000. I was managing money back then. All earnings matter! I heard that “the company is investing in future growth, this is different from earnings.” I heard that one too back in the year 2000.

What I was hearing between the lines is this: “I love my Amazon stock and the company can do no wrong,” This is where you have to separate the emotions from the facts. Emotions, both greed and fear” are an investor’s worst enemy. Greed keeps us from selling and taking a good profit when the story begins to change.

I have no problem with a profit of 108% the first time around, and another profit of 23.7% the second time around. The Amazon story changed big time on that June 27th day, and I have since slashed my five year target price. It is a lot easier to continue to make a bear case for the stock than it is to make a bull case. Even Jim Cramer is now making a bearish case for the stock.

With all things being equal, the stock has 28% downside risk from its all-time high of $1,083. This would take the stock into the $825 area. I think that this is very possible. I have already made a nice profit once with a small positon in some puts on the shares. Now that the stock is threating to break its $850 support area, I am shopping for puts once again.

Growth investors like me, are now being faced with a problem, however. One of the premier growth stocks in the market is now under pressure and it is infecting many of the other premier growth stocks. They should not all be painted with the same brush, but they are.

With the big earnings disappointment, Amazon’s PE ratio has risen to a very bloated 242X. It’s forward PE ratio is now 116, and its forward PEG ratio is now 4.01. Now, those numbers are similar to year 2000 dot.com bubble numbers.

You can see the current numbers for yourself in the snap shot below:

Data from www.beststocksnowapp.com

The stock has dropped significantly in my proprietary overall rank. My ranking system is based on valuation and momentum. The stock has gone from a six month ago rank of #141 overall to a current reading of #2,445. That is quite a drop. I try to stay with stock in my top 300 or so.

Data from www.beststocksnowapp.com

By contrast, however Facebook (FB) has a PE ratio of 37.9X, a forward PE ratio of 25.8X, and a very reasonable forward PEG ratio of just 1.10,

Data from www.beststocksnowapp.com

Facebook continue to be a topped rank stock, and I continue to own it, but it too is clinging to its technical support level. It is being caught up in the Amazon down draft.

I recently sold my Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL). as it too is struggling to hold its support level.

The Internet Sector continue to be dragged down by these tech giants.

As for now, the tech sector seemed to have topped out along with Amazon. I think that eventually the market will start coming back to the reasonably priced tech stocks like Facebook and others, but I see quite a bit more downside risk for Amazon.

For now the eight year plus bull market remains intact. Without a corporate tax cut, my target price for the S&P 500 remains at 2,600. With a tax cut it goes up to 2,800, but there is definitely some sector and index rotation taking place at the current time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.