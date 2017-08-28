Is Ford In Trouble?

Do not be deceived by the relatively low P/E.

Auto sales in the U.S. are down for the second year in a row.

I have been following Ford (NYSE: F) for a year now. Since my first article, I have had a bearish stance because Ford has largely underperformed auto sales in the U.S. Moreover, I believe that Ford will continue to struggle, and I think that it is a good short opportunity at current prices. Since my first sell recommendation on October 31st, 2016, Ford has dropped 3.5%. Meanwhile, the S&P500 is up 18%. According to the CAPM model, Ford should have appreciated by 20.5% considering a beta of 1.16. Today should be the day where you weigh the 5% dividend against the performance of the stock and decide if you still want to expose your portfolio to Ford.

Why do I believe that Ford is in trouble?

Monthly auto sales in the U.S. continue to drop year-over-year. The demand is drying up, and there are no sights of improvement. For July 2017, the BEA reported a 15.2% drop in total auto sales compared to the same month a year ago. This drop has been the worst decline in recent years. There was a slight recovery in May because the drop was not as large as in previous months, but the bearish trend resumed in June.

For the last month, import auto sales declined by 20.7%, and domestic auto sales fell by 13.2%. Ford largely underperformed the market. Despite a decline of 13.2% in domestic auto sales last month, Ford’s auto sales fell by 19.4% over the same period.

You may argue that Ford is doing great in China. While I agree with the statement, I believe that monitoring the U.S. market is more important since Ford sold 45% of its vehicles in the U.S. in 2016.

Let us discuss truck sales. In July 2017, light truck sales in the U.S. dropped by 2%. Within this category, domestic truck sales fell by 3.4%, and import truck sales rose by 3.3%. Ford’s truck sales shrank by 7.1% largely due to drying demand for the Ford Transit.

But wait, what about the incredibly low valuations?

Yes, I agree that the P/E is 11.39, and that the forward P/E is only 6.89. However, if you consider F’s valuation metrics to the industry, it seems very expensive. We have to be very careful because a low P/E does not necessarily mean that it is cheap.

When should I exit the short position?

I would exit the short position when I see that Ford has outperformed auto sales in the U.S. for two consecutive months.

The conclusion

The macro automotive environment looks grim. Demand is weakening, and auto sales continue to decline. Alongside, Ford is underperforming the auto sales. It may be a good time to step outside or to short the stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.