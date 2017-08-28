Look Through Short-Term Risks

Key points

A looming U.S. budget showdown and other risks could spark volatility. We view any vol spikes as transitory and potential buying opportunities.

The euro hit a multi-year high after the European Central Bank (ECB) head did not comment on the currency's strength in a key speech.

This week could bring softer U.S. nonfarm payrolls data, but we believe markets will look to the hourly earnings data to gauge the inflation trend.

Heightened political and policy uncertainty is stoking equity volatility, but we would view any short-term market weakness as a buying opportunity. Why? Underlying economic trends point to a sustained low-volatility regime that we believe favors equities.

Put-call ratios for U.S. and German stocks, 2011-2017

Sources: BlackRock Investment Institute, with data from Bloomberg, August 2017.

Notes: The lines show the number of put options outstanding (open interest) divided by the number of call options on U.S. and German stocks. U.S. stocks are represented by the S&P 500 Index, and German stocks by the DAX Index. An increase in the ratio indicates that investors are moving toward instruments that gain from a fall in the value of the index.

Markets reflect increasing investor nervousness. The CBOE Volatility Index (VIX), a measure of S&P 500 Index volatility, has posted daily moves of 30% on two of the past 10 days. The ratio of open interest on put options versus call options for U.S. stocks (blue line) has risen to levels last seen in the late-2015 market sell-off, as the chart shows, signaling investors' eagerness to seek downside protection. The put-call ratio on German stocks (green line) has also risen.

Economy is key

Investors are looking toward a confluence of events over the next few weeks that could raise volatility: First, a fractious U.S. Congress needs to agree on a budget for fiscal year 2018 by the end of September and raise the so-called debt ceiling that limits government borrowing. Second, the Federal Reserve is about to embark on an unprecedented winding down of its crisis-era balance sheet. This coincides with a European Central Bank readying to scale back its asset purchases. Third is a potential flare-up of U.S.-North Korea tensions.

The worries come at a time when volatility is low across the board - both in markets and the economy. For example, the five-year rolling realized volatility on the U.S. Consumer Price Index (CPI) dropped to a record low in July. The U.S. budget showdown is now top of mind. We see a temporary Band-Aid budget and a raising of the debt ceiling. Yet a frayed relationship between the White House and Congress - and little scope for bipartisan collaboration - increases the potential for upsets such as a temporary government shutdown.

Such events have sparked volatility in the past, but had no lasting impact. Central banks will proceed cautiously in removing monetary accommodation, we believe. And our base case on North Korea is the U.S. pursuing its "peaceful pressure campaign" - using sanctions, with the help of China, to pressure North Korea to denuclearize.

Bottom line: We view any near-term uptick in volatility as short-lived and a potential buying opportunity, unless political events materially dent business and consumer confidence. Today's backdrop of sustained economic expansion favors risk taking, we believe. We prefer equities to fixed income in this environment.

Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen and ECB President Mario Draghi provided no update on the path of monetary tightening at the Jackson Hole central bank meeting, buoying risk sentiment. The euro rose against the dollar as Draghi didn't comment on the currency's strength.

Emerging market equities led global stocks up. Industrial metals and resources shares rallied on healthy global demand and optimism over China's capacity cuts. The euro rose to a 10½-month high against the British pound.

Strong data, including Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) readings from Japan and the eurozone, German Ifo business sentiment and U.S. durable goods orders, confirmed the economic expansion in major developed markets.

Global snapshot

Weekly and 12-month performance of selected assets

Equities Week YTD 12 Months Div. Yield U.S. Large Caps 0.8% 9.1% 12.5% 2.0% U.S. Small Caps 1.5% 2.3% 12.6% 1.3% Non-U.S. World 1.1% 18.6% 17.6% 3.1% Non-U.S. Developed 0.6% 16.8% 16.3% 3.2% Japan -0.6% 11.6% 12.3% 2.2% Emerging 2.5% 27.9% 23.6% 2.6% Asia ex-Japan 2.0% 30.5% 24.3% 2.4%

Bonds Week YTD 12 Months Yield U.S. Treasuries 0.1% 2.9% -1.1% 2.2% U.S. TIPS 0.1% 1.9% -0.1% 2.1% U.S. Investment Grade 0.2% 5.1% 1.9% 3.1% U.S. High Yield 0.3% 5.7% 8.4% 5.7% U.S. Municipals 0.2% 5.1% 0.8% 2.1% Non-U.S. Developed 0.6% 10.2% -2.0% 0.7% Emerging Market $ Bonds 0.5% 8.5% 4.5% 5.2%

Commodities Week YTD 12 Months Level Brent Crude Oil -0.6% -7.8% 5.5% $52.41 Gold 0.6% 12.5% -2.3% $1,291 Copper 2.8% 20.4% 44.1% $6,666

Currencies Week YTD 12 Months Level Euro/USD 1.4% 13.4% 5.7% 1.19 USD/Yen 0.2% -6.5% 8.8% 109.36 Pound/USD 0.1% 4.4% -2.3% 1.29

Source: Bloomberg. As of August 25, 2017.

Notes: Weekly data through Friday. Equity and bond performance are measured in total index returns in U.S. dollars. U.S. large caps are represented by the S&P 500 Index; U.S. small caps are represented by the Russell 2000 Index; Non-U.S. world equity by the MSCI ACWI ex U.S.; non-U.S. developed equity by the MSCI EAFE Index; Japan, Emerging and Asia ex-Japan by their respective MSCI Indexes; U.S. Treasuries by the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury Index; U.S. TIPS by the U.S. Treasury Inflation Notes Total Return Index; U.S. investment grade by the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Corporate Index; U.S. high yield by the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Corporate High Yield 2% Issuer Capped Index; U.S. municipals by the Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond Index; non-U.S. developed bonds by the Bloomberg Barclays Global Aggregate ex USD; and emerging market $ bonds by the JP Morgan EMBI Global Diversified Index. Brent crude oil prices are in U.S. dollars per barrel, gold prices are in U.S. dollar per troy ounce and copper prices are in U.S. dollar per metric ton. The Euro/USD level is represented by U.S. dollar per euro, USD/JPY by yen per U.S. dollar and Pound/USD by U.S. dollar per pound. Index performance is shown for illustrative purposes only. It is not possible to invest directly in an index. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

Asset class views

Views from a U.S. dollar perspective over a three-month horizon

