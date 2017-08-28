Fed Independence Eclipses American Greatness

(Source: Bloomberg)

The normalization process faced two hurdles as Jackson Hole came into view. The first hurdle involves the timing and sequential procedure of interest rate increases and balance sheet reduction. The second is more exogenous for the Fed, since it depends upon the President's nomination for the upcoming Fed chair vacancy. The latest straw polls show that Janet Yellen is not expected to be re-nominated; and that Gary Cohn is the favorite to succeed her. The Fed's exit strategy may thus be disrupted by a change of the chair. Any perceived politicization of the Fed could undermine its credibility and hence ability to execute the normalization.

The last report observed the developing consensus within the Fed, that accepts balance sheet reduction should take precedence over interest rate increases. This consensus became official policy at the latest FOMC meeting, as it was announced that balance sheet reduction would occur "relatively soon" whist interest rates were left unchanged. "Relatively soon" was interpreted as meaning starting in September. Jackson Hole was an opportunity to see if this apparent consensus is for real or just a poorly worded line in the minutes.

The release of the last FOMC minutes reflected the difficulty faced by the Fed in achieving a consensus. The stumbling block was the lack of inflation, with some members seeing the glass as half-full whilst others seeing it as half-empty. Once again, the Fed warned about the level of equity prices, this time in writing. The Fed does not wish to crash equity markets, but it does want to use their lofty valuations as a justification for appearing to act prudently. The behavior of equity markets will in the final analysis be the score used to judge the Fed's performance, so it has pro-actively embrace this challenge in-order to influence the outcome and her perceptions of its skills.

Dissenting FOMC member Neel Kashkari has subtly adjusted his rhetoric in order not to dissent when the balance sheet finally begins to be cut back. According to his logic, the Fed's expanded balance sheet is no longer stimulating economic growth. By extension therefore he should have no objection to seeing it scaled back since it is redundant. In an attempt to procrastinate further, in order to slow the pace of normalization, he also seized upon the current stalemate over the debt-ceiling as a factor influencing the process of balance sheet reduction. Clearly he is not strongly averse to balance sheet reduction, but he is definitely a grumbling acceptor of it.

Kashkari also showed himself to be a convert to the new balance sheet reduction first, rate increase distant second approach with his framing of the low inflation environment as the reason to hold back on further interest rate hikes. Kashkari has thus flip-flopped into line with his colleagues. An expanded balance sheet is redundant for growth reasons, yet low inflation calls for low interest rates. Such a story should be easy for markets to digest going forwards without a major Taper Tantrum.

Fed Vice Chair Stanley Fischer's objective is to frame the change in Fed policy, from rate increase to balance sheet reduction, in a strategic context that can be sold to and bought into by market observers without triggering a Taper Tantrum. He has elected to do this by rationalizing the great current economic debate of our time; which seeks to understand why inflation remains low whilst capacity constraints appear to have been reached in the real economy. His address is descriptive and prescriptive without providing any real explanation or reasoning behind the phenomenon. In his analysis, political and economic uncertainty, combined with low U.S. productivity, has contributed to slow economic growth in the U.S. and around the world. He suggests that a combined dose of fiscal stimulus and legislation should be applied to the U.S. economy, in order to stimulate economic activity in a way that boosts productivity.

Fischer's prognosis strongly resonates with what were called the "Four Arrows of Trumponomics" in a previous report. These were identified as:

· regulation,

· tax,

· trade and

· energy policy.

One can therefore see a strong spirit of collaboration between the Trump administration and the Fed. If Janet Yellen stays as Chair this will continue. If Gary Cohn replaces her, presumably it will get even stronger. Under Stanley Fischer it could also be strong. On the subject of replacing Yellen however, Fischer issued a coded warning. Ostensibly opining on the Trump rollback of regulations as part of the "Four Arrows", Fischer warned that there is a risk of undermining all of the good work done to prevent a repeat of the financial crisis in President Trump's overzealous approach to regulatory repeal. The implied warning is that if Trump replaces Yellen with one of his own followers, this risk will become a reality. It may also be Fischer's attempt to do a deal with Trump over the next Fed Chair appointment. The Fed therefore seems ready to trade Yellen's reappointment for further accommodation of a regulatory rollback. Fischer presumably would not be averse to himself standing in as Yellen's replacement either! Both Fischer and Yellen should be careful to remain independent and not to try compromise with Trump, whose presidency is increasingly controversial and challenged.

Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren's job appears to be to cover the base in order to avoid the Taper Tantrum as the Fed's balance sheet is shrunk, which was a risk identified by the FOMC's concern over equity prices in the last minutes. The rhetoric and language he chooses to achieve this task are neither subtle nor equivocal, so as not to avoid his message being misunderstood or discounted negatively by markets. Plainly speaking, he recently told the Wall Street Journal and hence the capital markets that: "I[Rosengren] think it's very unlikely that we would have a taper tantrum," and "I think the market is pretty-prepared for a very, very gradual change in our balance sheet."

Minnesota Fed President Neel Kashkari approaches the Fed's balance sheet shrinkage from the opposite perspective from that of Rosengren, but his impact upon market perception is the same. Speaking immediately after the release of the latest employment situation report, which surprised with its strength, Kashkari commented that he sees nothing that shifts him from his Dovish perspective and relaxed attitude to gradually shrinking the Fed's balance sheet and raising interest rates. He also spelled out the underlying fallacy of the current tight-labor market equals nascent inflation thesis. Kashkari chose to target the employers who complain of skills shortages, whilst refusing to attract skilled employees with higher wages, as the key signal that debunks the wage-push inflation myth which he refers to as a "ghost story". His story was illustrated by the contemporaneous release of the latest CPI numbers which showed no pressure in the system.

Kashkari's commentary is important in that it signals and adheres to the line of consensus forming created earlier by Stanley Fischer. Kashkari should not be viewed as going of point, but should actually be viewed as speaking on cue after the subject matter was formally introduced by Fischer. Kashkari is therefore a part of the consensual solution rather than the Dovish irritant that he is portrayed to be.

Attempting to fully converge interest rate and balance sheet expectations, New York Fed President Bill Dudley signaled that balance sheet reduction will begin along with potentially one more interest rate increase this year. The Fed has therefore front-loaded all the potential policy execution scenario options in advance, in order to frame market expectations and to so see what it can get away with later in the year. Thus far, the market has been relatively sanguine despite the seasonal thin liquidity and political headline noise involving domestic politics and the nuclear stand-off with North Korea. The Fed's gradual behavior is the least of the markets' fears right now.

The converging Dovish and Hawkish consensus was further strengthened by commentary from Dove turned Hawk Chicago Fed President Charles Evans. He believes that it is "reasonable" to start shrinking the Fed's balance sheet soon, but is still cautious about raising interest rates further in the absence of inflation.

The Dovish convergence theme was maintained by non-voting St Louis Fed President James Bullard who reaffirmed his commitment to the "one rate increase and done" scenario for this year; that is consistent with the current inflation environment in the face of a shrinking Fed balance sheet.

Fed Governor Lael Brainard unequivocally reinforced the Dovish convergence picture, with her verbal commitment to scrutinize the incoming inflation data in detail before agreeing to further interest rate increases.

The position of the new Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic has also recently been defined. His latest comments show that he is widely supportive of what he terms a "wait and see" approach to the rate increase process, that is conditional upon incoming inflation data.

Like Bostic Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan retains a gradual attitude towards further rate increases in light of the weak inflation data. Kaplan is also unperturbed by the potential of a sharp equity market sell-off as the Fed proceeds to normalize; thus once again demonstrating the Fed's embrace of the Taper Tantrum.

The position of the Hawks at the Fed, in relation to the convergence of views, was neatly summarized by Kansas City Fed President Esther George. Ostensibly she is part of the converged consensus, with a couple of qualifiers. Firstly she made it clear that QE is an "experiment"; and that this will only be concluded when the Fed's balance sheet has shrunk to and interest rates have risen back to normal. For now, she is willing to participate in the gradual process of unwinding QE. She sees room for another rate increase this year if the data allows.

On the issue of whether QE should be used as an accepted monetary policy instrument, rather than an emergency weapon of final choice, George rhetorically noted that there are some "who say you should put it back in the box and throw away the key." Evidently, she is potentially one of this "some"; and is reserving judgement on the efficacy of QE until it has been successfully exited. Since this exit process will be gradual, out of necessity of avoiding a Taper Tantrum that undermines the whole process, her final word is a long way off. In relation to the gradual exit process, she signaled that it will initially involve the maturing and roll-off of balance sheet assets, rather than outright sales. The continuation of this roll-off procedure hints at a protracted process and a totally passive stance by the Fed going forward. It is difficult to envisage the FOMC raising interest rates aggressively during this roll-off period, unless the inflation data accelerates. Such an acceleration in inflation would naturally trigger a rise in bond yields in any case. The Fed would then face the dilemma of appearing to fall behind the curve; and would then become reliant upon the headwind of rising interest rates to narrow the gap between its actions and the yield curve.

Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester is less persuaded to join the convergence of opinion than George. As she says: "I am not there yet. I still think we need to start bringing back some of the accommodation." Mester still contests that the FOMC should be anticipating inflation rather than accepting disinflation.

Going into Jackson Hole, based on the Fed commentary to date, it was clear that the FOMC's minutes about balance sheet reduction before interest rate increase was an overly optimistic summarization of the consensus under formation. Stanley Fischer appeared to have got the consensus forming process focused on the critical point of the policy response to growth with no inflation. Jackson Hole itself would therefore be an opportunity to see where the gaps existed for the public record.

The markets have thus far chosen to focus on the Fed's minuted concern on equity valuations. The blasé Fed commentary on an equity correction and its relative importance further emboldened the equity sellers. If the Fed has in fact embraced the Taper Tantrum then the equity sellers are doing exactly what the Fed needs them to do. The volume of outflows has been significant, but the effect of these flows on prices much less so. Buy-the-dip tacticians will be taking note.

On the eve of the Jackson Hole gathering, commentary by Esther George and Robert Kaplan showed how wide the gap between the Doves and Hawks remained. There was common ground between the two on the need for balance sheet reduction. There was however still divergence over the matter of further interest rate increases, with George still promoting further increases whilst Kaplan remained more circumspect. Loretta Mester also still remained an outlier. Her Jackson Hole comments suggest that she favors a pre-emptive move to raise interest rates despite the lack of inflation. Framing her comments in relation to the FOMC minutes reference to equity markets, she opined that she does not find valuations stretched. Her reference to equity valuations should however be put into the context of her not wishing to precipitate a crash through pre-emptive interest rate hikes.

The main attraction of Jackson Hole was supposed to be Janet Yellen's speech. It had been billed as potentially her last and was thus anticipated to be the cornerstone of her legacy. As it transpired her speech was "eclipsed" earlier in the day by Gary Cohn, when he pushed back strongly against President Trump's handling of the growing fracture in the American polity. He thus appeared to be either ruling himself out of the running or showing that he would be an independent Fed Chair if appointed. Cohn's had also been "eclipsed" by Lloyd Blankfein earlier in the week, who similarly pushed back against President Trump. Blankfein's eclipse of Gary Cohn was in full constellational alignment with the news-flash that reported Cohn as the favorite to replace Yellen. The unavoidable conclusion therefore was that the Goldman negative house view on the current state of the White House overshadows all. Yellen's speech from the penumbra of all these Masters of the Universe was in some measure an anti-climax after Goldman "eclipsed" her.

When Yellen spoke, she similarly pushed back against the White House; but this time in relation to the President's zeal for rolling back the post-Crisis regulatory environment. She thus intends to be a Fed Chair who is remembered in posterity as, resisting President Trump but, above all maintaining the Fed's independence and integrity. If it transpires that she is not reappointed it should therefore be viewed as a bad day for Fed independence, unless however her replacement is also a resister to the pace and scale of financial regulation rollback.

Mario Draghi then spoke forcefully in support of Janet Yellen. The combined voice of the two central bankers was not only a push-back against President Trump's regulatory agenda, but also a strong defense of globalization versus the president's "America First" agenda. It is thus possible to discern strong evidence of global cooperation across the central banks at a time when populist politics is pushing policy makers the opposite way.

President Trump will have taken note of the resistance to his agenda from within his own team and also from the Fed and the ECB. The resistance is not totally obstructive however; and comes with an implied commitment by the Fed (or at least Stanley Fischer) to accommodate further fiscal stimulus if it comes wrapped up in structural economic reform and incremental adjustments to financial regulations. There is therefore some clear common ground and aligned interest that could lead to cooperation and collaboration on all sides without the need for the president to become animated. Unfortunately however if the president reads the headlines as a challenge to his omniscience, he could fail to see the room for this cooperation and collaboration. With his blood already raised, by the recent showdown on the potential government shutdown, his view may be obscured further. His defiance or compliance are eagerly anticipated.

Odds on Stanley Fischer to replace Yellen should also be shortened, based on the way out of the impasse for President Trump that he has outlined! In the past Fischer has proselytized the benefits of Fed independence to great effect, so he is interchangeable with the other two short-listers. His ability to inspire and then build a consensus, on how to respond to the new normal of low inflation at apparent full employment, defines the leadership and vision that are the key performance indicators for a new Fed Chair if ever there were some.

