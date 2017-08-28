Lies, Oncor, And Warren Buffett

In early July, Warren Buffett offered to buy Oncor. As everyone knows, that didn't work out for Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B).

He didn't "win," and that's a good thing, but no one has explained why it's so beautiful. Instead, we're hearing lies.

I'll get to the beauty in a moment. First, I want to clearly point out that many talks about how this deal is seen as a failure.

Buffett’s $9 billion bid to acquire Oncor Electric Delivery Co. started to unravel last week after Paul Singer’s Elliott Management Corp. outmaneuvered the Oracle of Omaha by acquiring a small parcel of unsecured debt. That opened a window for Sempra Energy to swoop in and strike a deal to acquire the Texas utility.

And then this...

Berkshire’s loss of two big opportunities this year “calls into question the effectiveness of their gentleman’s agreement acquisition strategy,” said Cathy Seifert, an equity analyst at CFRA Research who has a hold rating on Berkshire.

But did Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Energy really fail? On the surface, it's entirely true that they won't be buying but did Buffett fail? It's false; Buffett didn't fail Berkshire Hathaway investors. Instead, he increased the strength of the company in a meaningful way.

I'll explain this win in just a minute.

Brief Anatomy of the Berkshire Hathaway and Oncor Deal

I want to make sure it's clear why Oncor have been awesome:

3,000 highly qualified workers

About $4 billion in annual revenues

15,000 miles of transmission lines in the largest grid in Texas

$1.8 billion in EBITDA

That could have a been a sweet addition to Berkshire Hathaway Energy which already includes all the following:

4.7 million customers

33,000 miles of transmission

32,000 MW of generation capacity.

The division contributes 10% of total Berkshire earnings. And, Greg Abel is a highly competent manager in this space. It would have been an excellent bolt on acquisition, juicing assets, revenues and overall growth.

There's a very important point here. I am openly admitting and embracing two ideas. Empirically, one, it's pretty clear that it could have been great to get Oncor and two, Berkshire wanted it. Read between the lines here. There was an emotion at work here that investors face every day: GREED.

And yet, what happened?

Buffett failed? Hardly.

Berkshire Hathaway investors laugh at many of these ideas. In fact, it's a lie to say that Warren Buffett and Berkshire Hathaway failed. Instead, we need to see this as another win in a long streak of wins.

Let Me Count The Ways

First, Warren Buffett, and his team, including Greg Abel, still has a keen eye for opportunities. It wasn't as if Buffett missed the deal entirely. There wasn't a failure but instead success in seeing that Oncor could be a great deal. Alive and aware.

Second, Buffett wasn't "outmaneuvered" but instead simply walked away from the deal. If he can't play the game his own way, he won't play. It's hard to say exactly how many millions (or billions) that Buffett saved by not getting into a bidding war, but he did save investors money by not going head-to-head, auction style.

Third, if Buffett did engage in an auction style bidding war, wouldn't that signal weakness and failure because he doesn't play in auctions? That perception would undermine Buffett's reputation. Indeed, in the investment world, perception becomes reality impacting credit ratings and the capital markets. Trust, respect and integrity are more important to me than landing a good deal.

Fourth, the failure could be another piece of the capital allocation tapestry that is unfolding at Berkshire Hathaway. Consider this:

...the drought has bigger implications for Berkshire, whose last mega deal was its 2015 agreement to the buy Precision Castparts Corp. for more than $35 billion. The company doesn’t pay a dividend and rarely buys back its own stock, so failing to consummate a few major transactions adds to the cash that keeps piling up from dozens of subsidiaries including BNSF Railway and insurer Geico. At the end of June, Berkshire had just shy of $100 billion.

Because this deal didn't go through, on terms that Buffett wanted, it's entirely true that the cash is sitting on the books. And, it keeps growing.

There is a small chance that this could be another small catalyst on the road to a dividend. In other words, while it's true that the cash could have been used for growth via Oncor, it might also be given over to shareholders. Not likely in the immediate future, but I reckon this is causing Buffett to focus even more on capital allocation outside of the business itself and into shareholder plans. I'm merely saying, this is a nudge toward a dividend if that's something you care about as a Berkshire share holder.

Fifth, and most important of all, Warren Buffett walked away in total alignment with his principles. I've already discussed reputation, trust and integrity. But, he also defeated greed, yet again. He maintained his reputation. He acted in accordance to his inner scorecard:

Lookit. Would you rather be the world’s greatest lover, but have everyone think you’re the world’s worst lover? Or would you rather be the world’s worst lover but have everyone think you’re the world’s greatest lover? Now, that’s an interesting question. “Here’s another one. If the world couldn’t see your results, would you rather be thought of as the world’s greatest investor but in reality have the world’s worst record? Or be thought of as the world’s worst investor when you were actually the best? [Source: The Snowball: Warren Buffett and the Business of Life]

The Big Lie Turned Upside Down and Inside Out

In large part, Warren Buffett doesn't give a damn that he lost the Oncor deal. He knows that he did the right thing according to the rules of investing that matter to him.

If you agree with his results, you at least marginally agree with his scorecard by the way. And if you agree with his scorecard, you agree that the very best thing was to walk away.

It's a lie to say "Warren lost!" from this point of view which I believe most Berkshire Hathaway investors understand.

Conclusion

Warren Buffett didn't get Oncor. But, that doesn't mean he's out of touch, lost the game, or failed. It's a lie to say Buffett was outmaneuvered. He didn't get the deal; that is not a failure. Instead, I seek to invest in the most simple way possible. Berkshire Hathaway investors won yet again because Warren Buffett didn't compromise on core principles. That same reputation, that same approach, those same principles have generated some of the greatest investment gains the world has ever known.

