Movado Earnings Preview

Movado Group (MOV) is set to report second quarter earnings before the bell on Tuesday, 8/29. Given Fossil's (FOSL) rather horrid second quarter report earlier this month, we think MOV also had a pretty tough time selling watches this quarter. Valuation is starting to look compelling, though, and we believe that a steep post-earnings sell-off in MOV stock could be a buying opportunity.

MOV data by YCharts

Watches are a tough business right now. While demand will almost certainly always be there for luxury watches, it is currently falling as some traditional luxury watch buyers are now opting for high-end smartwatches, like the Apple (AAPL) Watch. So sales are shrinking and gross margins are getting sliced due to sales deleverage and increased promotional activity.

It really isn't a good business to be in at the current point in time. That is why FOSL and MOV stock are both down big year-to-date against a market which is up.

FOSL data by YCharts

And it's not like MOV is going to miraculously break that trend this quarter. If you look over the past several quarters, we can see that if FOSL isn't selling watches, MOV isn't selling watches either.

FOSL watch sales dropped a whopping 10% in the August 2016 quarter. MOV's net sales fell 12% in the roughly overlapping period. Things got better next quarter. FOSL reported only a 2% decline in Watch sales, while MOV reported a net sales drop of just 3.1%. The next quarter, FOSL actually saw its Watch sales increase, while MOV continued to report negative net sales growth. But then both companies fell off a cliff in the April 2017 quarter. FOSL said watch sales fell 9%, while MOV's net sales declined by 13%.

It is bad news for MOV, then, that FOSL just reported a really, really ugly August 2017 quarter wherein Watch sales fell 9%. It is likely MOV had similar trouble over the past several months, and we expect the numbers for this quarter to be pretty ugly.

But any dramatic post-earnings sell-off may be a buying opportunity. FOSL seems to have found a bottom as insiders have come in and bought this most recent dip. FOSL stock is rebounding as a result. It is likely then, considering MOV's depressed valuation (6.2x trailing EBITDA), that MOV stock will find a bottom if it proceeds to sell-off dramatically following the Q2 report.

MOV EV to EBITDA (TTM) data by YCharts

Consequently, we are on the sidelines for now, but will potentially look to buy the dip on this name if ugly earnings send the stock materially lower.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in MOV over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.