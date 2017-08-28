Lithium Miners News For The Month Of August 2017

Lithium company news - Lithium producers report strong earnings, and several Australian near term spodumene projects are racing towards production in 2018.

Lithium market news - CEO says - "We are facing the total disconnect between the coming demand for lithium and the available supply."

Welcome to the August 2017 edition of the lithium miner news.



Lithium spot and contract price news

During August, 99.5% lithium carbonate China spot prices were up 3.17%, and are up 17.13% over the past year. Of note Chinese lithium cobalt oxide spot prices were up 1.87% for the month, and 27% over the past year.

China Lithium spot price chart 2015 to 2017



Source: Lithium Americas August 2017 presentation



Lithium US$ price chart as of April 2017 - noting prices have moved up around 10% since then.



Source: Galaxy Resources May 2017 presentation

The graph above shows April 2017 lithium carbonate contract prices at US$14-15,500/t, and lithium hydroxide at US$16,300/t. LCE prices have risen 11.32% in the past 6 months.



Lithium demand versus supply outlook

On August 7, Reuters wrote, "Lithium processors prepare to meet demand in era of electric car. Demand for battery-grade lithium compounds is expected to skyrocket in the next decades in tandem with soaring demand for electric cars. Battery makers and other end-users such as car manufacturers will need to sign multi-year deals that encourage large producers to invest more, and faster, industry sources say. The production and use of electric cars is projected by Morgan Stanley analysts to rise to 2.9 percent of 99 million new vehicles in 2020 and to 9.4 percent of 102 million new vehicles in 2025, from 1.1 percent of 86.5 million this year. By 2050, 81 percent of 132 million new auto sales will be electric, Morgan Stanley says."

On August 17, Benzinga reported analyst firm Oppenheimer saying: "We estimate annual demand for lithium will grow by 153K MT LCE in 2016-2021, with about 90K MT coming from BEVs and hybrids, 25K MT from e-buses, and the balance mostly from consumer products."

By comparison Orocobre quotes on their website that LCE demand will rise by 50,000 tonnes pa each year to 2020. That is very close to my model forecasts.

Lithium demand forecast



Source: Dr. David Deak, CTO of Lithium Americas

Next lithium projects

Source: Lithium Americas August 2017 presentation

Lithium battery and market news

On August 1, Kirill Klip, International Lithium CEO, wrote a great blog "Lithium race at IMF: "Electric cars can replace motor vehicles in the next 10 To 25 years." A key quote in his article for lithium investors is:



Please note that in IMF's view for the electric cars my forecast of 36 million tonnes of LCE (Lithium Carbonate) to be produced by 2040 is very conservative and must be tripled in order to accommodate this transition to a fully electric fleet of new cars. According to The Economist, in the case of all new cars being electric by 2040, this fleet will count 1.8 Billion electric cars. We are talking here about over 100 million tonnes of LCE being produced by 2040 in order to make it happen. The starting point today is 200,000 tonnes of LCE produced in 2016. We are facing the total disconnect between the coming demand for lithium and the available supply.



Note: The 36mt LCE is based on building a 600m EV fleet. Both the 36 and the 100 million tonnes of LCE refer to a cumulative total. My model forecasts LCE needs at about 4.5mt pa once we are at 100m EVs being built pa (say 2040). Whichever way you look at it lithium demand is set to skyrocket. Remember LCE demand in 2016 was only 209,000 tonnes pa, based on Deutsche Bank research.



On August 7, Bloomberg wrote, "Electric car boom drives rush to mining's $90 billion hub. A scramble by the lithium market’s biggest players to tie up supply of the high-tech metal is gathering pace in the 170-year-old heartland of Australia’s $90 billion mining industry. Western Australia has four operations in production and three more major projects being advanced to begin output. Simon Moores, managing director of Benchmark Mineral, said "it’s a land grab like in the petroleum industry when BP, Shell and others rounded on the Middle East in the 1960s and 1970s.”

Lithium miner news



Albemarle (NYSE:ALB)

On August 7 Albemarle announced Q2, 2017 earnings.

Second quarter 2017 highlights included:

Second quarter net sales were $737.3 million, an increase of 10% over the prior year.

Second quarter earnings were $103.3 million, or $0.92 per diluted share.

Second quarter adjusted EBITDA was $218.9 million, an increase of 15% over the prior year; adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations of $1.13, an increase of 22% over the prior year.

Completed the $250 million accelerated share repurchase program, retiring approximately 2.3 million shares during the first half of 2017.

On August 17, Benzinga reported, "Oppenheimer initiated coverage of Albemarle Corporation at outperform, with a $133 price target, which suggests about 17-percent upside from current levels. They expect Albemarle to benefit from its No. 1 position in the lithium market, as the transportation industry moves toward BEV/PHEVs on its way to autonomous vehicles along with the affordability of grid-tied stationary engine storage. The company accounts for over 35 percent of the industry supply."

Investors can read a recent article "Albemarle:The Lithium Juggernaut" by The Lithium Spot on Seeking Alpha.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

On August 23, Seeking Alpha/PRNewswire reported, "SQM reports earnings for the second quarter of 2017."

Highlights included:

SQM reported net income for the six months ended June 30, 2017 of US$204.4 million.

Earnings per ADR totaled US$0.78 for the first half of 2017, higher than the US$0.54 reported for the first half of 2016.

Revenues for the first half of 2017 were US$1,023.9 million, 16.2% higher than revenues for the first half of 2016.

FMC Corp. (NYSE:FMC)

On August 1, FMC announced Q2 results.



Highlights included:



Consolidated revenue of $657 million, up 7 percent versus Q2 '16.

Consolidated GAAP earnings of $0.56 per diluted share, up 14 percent versus Q2 '16.

Consolidated adjusted earnings per diluted share of $0.48, up 4 percent versus Q2 '16.

Agricultural Solutions segment earnings of $96 million, down 5 percent versus Q2 '16.

Lithium segment earnings of $24 million, up 47 percent versus Q2 '16.

Narrowing guidance range for 2017 adjusted earnings per diluted share to $2.30 to $2.50 .

FMC's previously announced transactions with DuPont on track to close November 1, 2017.

Investors should also be aware that FMC have long discussed the idea of selling of their lithium business, perhaps to do a spin off or an IPO.

(Chengdu) Tianqi Lithium Industries Inc. [SHE:002466]

No news for the month.

Jiangxi Ganfeng Lithium [SHE:002460], Mineral Resources [ASX:MIN], Neometals (OTC:RRSSF), [ASX:NMT], International Lithium Corp [TSXV:ILC] (OTCPK:ILHMF)

On August 16, Neometals announced, "Mount Marion lithium project - Financial update." Included was "EBITDA A$14M during the second half of FY17 and forecasts approximately A$72M for the first half of FY18." Shows a rapid ramp up in FY18 for Mount Marion.



You can view a video on GL/MIN/NMT Mt Marion mine here, and read my recent article on International Lithium here.

Orocobre [ASX:ORE], [TSX:ORL], (OTCPK:OROCF)

On August 11, 4-traders reported, "UBS Group AG and its related bodies corporate became a substantial holder." A very positive sign for the company's future prospects.



You can read the Orocobre July 2017 investors presentation here or a recent aerial video of Orocobre's operations at Salar de Olaroz here. You can read more on my latest article on Orocobre here. Cannacord in their June analysts report, have a price target of AUD 5.80. 4-traders has analyst consensus target at AUD 4.21.



Galaxy Resources (ASX:GXY) (OTCPK:GALXF)

On August 8, Diggers and Dealers reported: "Car makers cut out China in race to secure lithium, says Galaxy. Galaxy Resources chief financial officer Alan Rule says the lithium miner has been in direct contact with major US and European car manufacturers looking to lock in a secure supply of lithium for batteries that will power their electric vehicle models in the years ahead."



On August 10, Galaxy Resources reported, "James Bay drilling - Continued high grade mineralisation. The entire program is expected to be completed by the end of this month." You can also read an August Bell Potter report here. They have a valuation price target for Galaxy of AUD 3.35, representing 83% upside.

Investors can read more on my latest article on Galaxy Resources here, a recent InvestorIntel article here, a recent Capital Network video here, and the July 2017 company presentation here. Cannacord in their June analysts report, have a price target of AUD 3.35. 4-traders has analyst consensus target at AUD 2.82.



Upcoming catalysts include:

2017 - Mt Cattlin and James Bay drill results. Any 2018 off-take announcements for Mt Cattlin.

H2 2017 - Project financing evaluation and discussions for Sal de Vida (SDV). Off-take discussions for SDV. Early stage development work at SDV has now commenced.

Alliance Mineral Assets Limited (("AMAL")) [SP:AMS] / Tawana Resources (subsidiary Lithco) [ASX:TAW]

On August 2, Tawana Resources announced, "that extensional step-out drilling at the Bald Hill project, Western Australia has yielded several significant lithium and tantalum discoveries. The discoveries are likely to add significantly to the current Resource base."



On August 15, Tawana Resources announced: "Lithium mine set for 2018 production as new plant construction begins. The mine has a maiden indicated and inferred mineral resource estimate of 12.8 million tonnes at 1.18 per cent lithium oxide."

On August 16 Tawana Resources shared a newspaper report, "Lithium mine work begins | Kalgoorlie Miner." Of interest was - "The project, with an initial life of 3.6 years producing 155,000 tonnes of spodumene concentrate and 260,000 pounds of tantalum pent-oxide a year, is backed by a $US880/t offtake deal with Hong Kong-listed Burwill Holdings. Resource definition drilling at Bald Hill, which is considered under-explored, could extend the life of the project out to 10 years."

Investors can read the Tawana August presentation here. Tawana/Alliance have a binding 5 year off-take agreement, and plan to start shipping their spodumene in Q1, 2018.

Altura Mining [ASX:AJM] (OTC:ALTAF)

On August 9, Altura Mining announced, "Funding and project update." It can be summarized by two words - "rapid construction."

On August 10, 4-traders reported, "Altura Mining Ltd (ASX:AJM) has received US$33mln as the first tranche of a US$110mln debt facility to allow completion of construction of its Pilgangoora Lithium Project in Western Australia."



You can read my latest article on Altura Mining here, or read Beer and Co May research report here, or the latest company presentation here. Cannacord have a price target for Altura of AUD 0.25.

Upcoming catalysts include:

H2 2017 - Construction of the mine is ongoing.



Q1/Q2 2018 - Production is forecast to commence.

Pilbara Minerals [ASX:PLS] (OTC:PILBF)

No news for the month. Mine construction is ongoing. CEO Ken Brinsden gave a video interview on August 15 which you can view here. Of interest was Ken's phrase "insatiable (lithium) demand from China."



Current analysts target for PLS is AUD 0.81, representing over 100% upside. The stock is currently ridiculously cheap for a near term lithium producer heading towards 100,000 tonnes LCE production pa once Stage 2 is fully ramped (perhaps by 2020). By then the stock price should be about 4x higher than today, based on my model.



You can read more on my very recent article on Pilbara Minerals here, and their May 2017 company presentation here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

April 2018 - Commence lithium production.

Kidman Resources [ASX:KDR]

No news this month. Recent news has included the 50/50 JV with SQM for the Mt Holland Lithium project, and a proposal for a refinery located in WA.

You can view the July 2017 company presentation here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

H2 2017 - DFS release expected.

? 2018/2019 - Commence lithium production.

Lithium Americas [TSX:LAC] (OTCQX:LACDF)

No significant news this month. Stage 1 Cauchari-Olaroz mine development is ongoing.



You can read more on my latest article on Lithium Americas here, and their August company presentation here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

H2, 2017 - PFS for Lithium Nevada. Further drilling, pond testing & engineering at Cauchari-Olaroz.



2018 - Cauchari-Olaroz plant construction.

2019 - Stage 1 Cauchari-Olaroz lithium production of 25ktpa.

NB: LAC previously sold 50% of the Cauchari-Olaroz project to SQM.

Nemaska Lithium [TSX:NMX] (OTCQX:NMKEF)

On August 18, Nemaska released "a positive recount of its summer activities at the Whabouchi mine and the Shawinigan plant, and announces changes to organizational structure." Highlights included "Successful production of concentrate at Whabouchi", "a new delivery of lithium hydroxide from the Shawinigan plant", "the construction of the commercial project is on track according to the schedule", and "the abolition, effective today, of the position of Vice President, Operations occupied by Mr. François Godin."



You can read more on my latest article on Nemaska Lithium here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

H2 2017 - Updated Feasibility Study.

2017/2018 - Off-take agreements and project financing announcements. Mine and plant construction.

Critical Elements [TSXV:CRE] (OTCQX:CRECF)

On August 18, 4-traders reported, "Critical Elements Corporation: - Wide Spodumene intercepts at Lemare lithium project."

Followers of mine that invested in Critical Elements back in July 2016 after I wrote "Critical Elements - A Lithium Miner With An Exceptional Buying Opportunity", at CAD 0.56 would be sitting on a 202% gain.



Upcoming catalysts include:

July/August 2017 - Feasibility Study (FS) results. Helm AG has agreed (subject to a positive FS) to take 100% off-take, and with an option to take a 25% equity stake in Critical Elements.

Q1, 2020 - Stage 1 production (50ktpa technical grade spodumene + 175ktpa chemical grade spodumene) is expected to begin.

Q1, 2022 - Stage 2 production (the 175ktpa chemical grade spodumeme will be converted to 24ktpa lithium carbonate) is expected to begin.

Lithium X [TSXV:LIX] (ROCEF) (OTCQB:LIXXF),

No news for the month.



You can read my latest article on Lithium X here, and an investor presentation here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

H2 2017 - PFS for Sal de Los Angeles, and construction of further pilot pond facilities at Sal de Los Angeles.

Q4 2017 - Upgraded mineral resource and reserve statement. FS for Sal de Los Angeles (concentrate). Full scale production facility construction to begin.

Q1 2018 - FS for Sal de Los Angeles (lithium carbonate facility)

Q2 2019 - Sal de Los Angeles - Full scale lithium production to begin at 15,000 tpa.

Bacanora Minerals [TSXV:BCN] (OTC:BCRMF)

On August 24, Bacanora Minerals released, "Sonora lithium project update." Of significance was that "the Feasibility Study (('FS')) for a 35,000 tpa lithium carbonate (Li2CO3) operation is scheduled for completion in late 2017. Hanwa Co., LTD. ('Hanwa'), the Company's strategic partner, continues to facilitate discussions in Japan with regards to securing long-term project debt funding to contribute to the construction capital. The Feasibility Study to develop a strategy of producing downstream, higher value lithium products for the European battery and automotive sectors at the Zinnwald Lithium Project in Germany continues."



Upcoming catalysts include:

Q4, 2017 - Complete their Feasibility Study.

2019 - Plan to commence production ramping to 17,500 tpa, and in stage 2 35,000 tpa.

European Metals [ASX:EMH], [AIM:EMH], (OTCPK:MNTCF)

On August 16 European Metals announced: "Drill results and appointment of DFS study." Drill results were in line with earlier successful drilling.



Upcoming catalysts include:

H2, 2017 - Further drilling results. Resource upgrade. Off-take discussions.

April 2018 - Bankable Feasibility Study to be released.

Mid 2018 - Construction to begin.

Early 2019 - Production to commence.

Investors can read my June 2017 article on European Metals here.

Neo Lithium [TSXV:NLC] (OTC:NTTHF)

No news for the month.



Investors can read the June 2017 company presentation here, and my latest article on Neo Lithium here, or some company videos here.



Upcoming catalysts include:

2017 - Further drill results.

H2, 2017 or 2018 - Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA).

Pure Energy Minerals [TSXV:PE] (OTCQB:PEMIF)

Some news I missed on July 12 Pure Energy announced, "the start of a geophysical exploration program at its Terra Cotta Project (TCP or “the Project”) located on the Pocitos Salar in Salta Province, Argentina."



AVZ Minerals (ASX:AVZ)

On August 22, AVZ announced, "High-grade lithium mineralisation now drill confirmed over a strike length of 4km within three pegmatites at the Kitotolo Sector, Manono Project, DRC." An incredible resource and the reason the stock has been flying up lately.



You can view the August company presentation here.

Highlights include:

"Lithium mineralisation in pegmatites extending along strike for more than 13 kilometres.

Two largest pegmatites are individually larger than the famous Greenbushes Pegmatite in Western Australia.

Exploration target 400Mt to 800Mt of 1% to 1.5% Li2O (with additional tin and tantalum credits)."

Nano One Materials [TSXV:NNO] (OTCPK:NNOMF)

On August 2 Nano One announced that they have "filed a patent related to yield improvements in its process for the manufacture of lithium metal oxide cathode materials for use in advanced lithium ion batteries."



Promising lithium juniors

Other promising juniors include Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. [Amsterdam:AMG] (OTCPK:AMVMF), Advantage Lithium (OTCQB:AVLIF) [TSXV:AAL], AIS Resources [TSXV:AIS.H], American Lithium Corp. [TSX-V: LI] (OTCQB:LIACF), Argentina Lithium and Energy Corp. [TSXV: LIT] (OTCQB: OTCQB:PNXLF), Argosy Minerals [ASX:AGY], Dajin Resources [TSXV:DJI], Enigri (private), Eramet (EN Paris:ERA), Force Commodities [ASX:4CE], Latin Resources Ltd [ASX: LRS], Lithium Australia [ASX:LIT], LSC Lithium [TSXV:LSC], MetalsTech [ASX:MTC], MGX Minerals [CSE:XMG] (OTC:MGXMF), Millennial Lithium Corp [TSXV:ML], NRG Metals Inc. [TSXV:NGZ] (OTCQB: NRGMF), Piedmont Lithium (WCP), Sayona Mining [ASX:SYA], Standard Lithium [TSXV:SLL] (OTC:STLHF), and Wealth Minerals [TSXV:WML] (OTCQB:WMLLF).

Global X Lithium ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) - Price = US$32.98

The LIT fund rose strongly for the month of August. The current PE is 31.21.

LIT chart - 2011 to August 2017

(Source: Nasdaq)

Investors may also like to read my latest article "Top 5 Lithium Miners To Buy." Or if you have an interest to know my latest top lithium and cobalt stock picks you can subscribe to my Trend Investing subscription service starting at US$40 per month.

Conclusion

Lithium prices were up again in August 2017, and are up 17.13% for the past year.

My highlight for August was new comer AVZ with their report of "high-grade lithium mineralisation now drill confirmed over a strike length of 4km within three pegmatites at the Kitotolo Sector, Manono Project, DRC." They could well be the next super-sized lithium spodumene project like Greenbushes.



As usual all comments are welcome.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NYSE:ALB, ASX:ORE, ASX:GXY, ASX:PLS, TSX:LAC, TSXV:LIX, ASX:AJM, TSXV:CRE, ASX:EMH, TSXV:ILC, ASX:SYA, AND TSXV:NLC., ASX:AVZ..

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information in this article is general in nature and should not be relied upon as personal financial advice.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.