The Weak Dollar Is Hiding Hunter Douglas' Improving Performance

The weak US Dollar is hurting the EUR-denominated share price, but does not indicate Hunter Douglas' business is slowing down.

This article was first published at European Small-Cap Ideas, a Premium service by The Investment Doctor.

Introduction

One of the favorite companies of European Small-Cap Ideas, Hunter Douglas (OTCPK:HDUGF) has been quite volatile lately as it gave up its previous gains. In this article, I will update my investment thesis as the sudden weakness of the US Dollar caught me by surprise and obviously has a large impact on Hunter Douglas’ share price (as the company trades in Euros).

Source: finanzen.net

As mentioned before, the company’s OTC listing is pretty illiquid, so I would strongly recommend you to trade in Hunter Douglas using the facilities of the Euronext Amsterdam stock exchange. Hunter Douglas is listed with HDG as its ticker symbol, and the average daily volume in Amsterdam is approximately 5,700 shares. You can re-read my previous coverage on Hunter Douglas here and here.

Reviewing the company’s recent financial update

Hunter Douglas reported a revenue of $809M in the second quarter of this year, which is an increase of almost 14% compared to the same quarter last year (thanks to organic and non-organic growth). As the cost of sales increased by 17%, the gross profit increase was less outspoken than the revenue increase; and the total gross profit margin dropped to 42.6%, coming from 44.3% in the same quarter last year.

Source: financial results

Hunter Douglas also spent more money on marketing and G&A expenses, but fortunately, it was still able to report a 9% EBITDA increase to $110M whilst the net income was approximately $64.8M (after deducting the 4.5M net income attributable to minority interests). This represented a 1% worse result than last year as the EPS was just $1.86 (compared to $1.88 in Q2 2016).

This could be a purely seasonal effect after a very strong first quarter, which resulted in a 10% EBITDA increase over the entire first semester, whilst the net income also increased by almost 20% to $99.5M or $2.86 per share.

Let’s use the company’s H1 results as a starting point for a fair comparison between 2017 (so far) and 2016.

The operating cash flow in the first half of the year was approximately $138.5M which already is a small improvement compared to the $137.8M in H1 last year, but it’s important to note the cash flows were impacted by the unrealized results on the investment portfolio which contributed $5.3M last year but cost $5.7M in the first half of this year. So on an adjusted basis, the H1 operating cash flow in H1 2016 would have been approximately $132.5M, whilst this year’s operating cash flow would be approximately $144M, approximately 9% higher (with a clear acceleration in Q2, which generated $89M of the $144M OpCF).

Source: financial results

But as I warned before, 2017 will be quite capital intensive for Hunter Douglas as the company will aggressively invest in the business it acquired last year from Newell Rubbermaid (NWL). According to the HDG management, Newell had been ‘under-investing’ in the business for quite a while, and Hunter Douglas’ first mission is to correct this situation. That’s why Hunter will invest approximately $110M in capital expenditures, of which $60M has already been spent. As this is almost twice as much as the capex in H1 2016, the adjusted free cash flow is indeed just $84M compared to the $100M it generated in H1 last year.

That’s a pity, but let’s not forget that A) the capex level will decrease to $50M in the second half of the year whilst B) I expect the move to ‘catch up’ to last only 1-2 years, and I would expect the capex levels to drop again from 2019 on, putting Hunter Douglas on track for $200M+ in free cash flow. There very clearly is money to be made from blinds and whilst the company’s interim-reports are pretty sober, at least its annual reports contain pictures of the company’s products.

Source: annual report

The growth rate appeared to slow down, whilst the strong Euro isn’t helping either

It’s clear that whilst the revenue increases at the anticipated rate, the operating expenses are increasing at an even faster pace which results in pressure on the operating margins. The next table shows you the margins in Q2 2017 compared to those in Q2 2016.

After an initial move from approximately 64 EUR to 80 EUR (readers of European Small-Cap Ideas were warned to take some profits in the high-70’s), Hunter Douglas’ share price has now dropped back, almost to the level before the run-up started.

The main culprit is the weak US Dollar. Even though Hunter Douglas has a listing on Euronext Amsterdam and trades in Euro’s, it reports its financial results in US Dollars. So an EPS of $2.86 represented an EPS of 2.72 EUR using an EUR/USD exchange rate of 1.05. However, as the current EUR/USD rate is approximately 1.18 (at the time of writing), the EPS drops by more than 10% to just 2.42 EUR/share in Euro-terms.

Combine the weak Dollar with the financial results which are perhaps slightly below expectations, and you’ll understand why Hunter Douglas gave up approximately 10% of its share price in the past few weeks.

Investment thesis

Whilst the H1 free cash flow is substantially lower than last year, this seems to be a temporary effect due to the higher than average capital expenditures which will very likely trend back down towards $75-85M per year again from 2019 on. Throw in the fact Hunter Douglas also saw its net interest expenses double to $7M in the first half of the year, and it’s clear the sale of the investment portfolio will be important to reduce the total interest expenses as well, further boosting the free cash flow results.

And of course, as the acquisition of Hillary’s only closed in the third quarter, the new subsidiary will only be able to contribute to the bottom line from the current semester on. We aren’t expecting much from Hillary’s in the second half of 2017 (as the additional income and cash flows will very likely be compensated by a higher interest expense and one-time restructuring expenses), but 2018 could be a really good year for Hunter Douglas as all new divisions will be contributing to the bottom line.

For now, we remember the 9% increase in operating cash flow in H1, which helped a lot to fund the large capex investments and the (temporary) investments in its working capital position. I expect the free cash flow results in H2 to be better than in H1 on the back of a lower capex and improved operating cash flows.

Consider joining European Small-Cap Ideas to gain exclusive access to actionable research on appealing Europe-focused investment opportunities, and to the real-time chat function to discuss ideas with similar-minded investors!

Disclosure: I am/we are long HDUGF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.