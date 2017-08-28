Reacquainting With Cisco

Investment thesis

The change in the business model of Cisco Systems (CSCO) to a subscription-based one meant that its top-line revenue number would be uninspiring in the near term as an increasing proportion of sales get parked under deferred revenue in the balance sheet. Hence, investors should not be unduly concerned about the stagnation in the revenue reported in the income statement as long as the deferred revenue continues to grow steadily. With free cash flow growing solidly and the net total long-term debt becoming increasingly negative (holding more cash than it owes), Cisco is a fundamentally stronger company than the declining revenue is suggesting. Investors need to dig deeper to understand the company instead of relying on the headline figures.

What has changed in its business strategy?

What long-time Cisco investors who have not been acquainted with its business strategy shift need to know is that the company has been moving to a subscription model. I have first written regarding the deferred revenue phenomenon on Seeking Alpha in my coverage of IHS Markit. The implication of this is that during the transition, the revenue number in the income statement, which typically gets the top attention by the media and the investor community, would be under pressure. An increasing percentage of the revenue that should have been reported in the income statement becomes "deferred." Deferred revenue will only be recognized as revenue on the income statement as the product or service is delivered over time. Essentially, the company has already secured the sales for the product or service which it has been contractually obligated to deliver over time. The fruits of its labor would be kept in the refrigerator for consumption subsequently.

Our strong momentum continued in Q4 with 50% growth to $5 billion in deferred product revenue related to software and subscriptions which has doubled from two years ago. For the first time, over $1 billion or 11% of our product revenue came from recurring offers which grew 40% year-over-year. Overall 31% of our total revenue was recurring and revenue from subscriptions now represents 51% of our software revenue. - Charles Robbins, CEO, Cisco Systems, Inc. (Q4 2017 Earnings Conference Call, August 16, 2017)

Revenue has been stagnating, should I be alarmed?

Looking back to 2014, Cisco's revenue change has fluctuated between slightly positive and slightly negative. That might alarm some investors who have not looked at the company fundamentals for the last couple of years. The share price has almost doubled from the lows in 2012, but the revenue has been stagnating? Well, there is no need to be unduly concerned. As mentioned in the previous section, Cisco is transitioning to a subscription-based model. What is important to track now is the pace of deferred revenue growth in relation to the revenue as recorded on the income statement. Instead of recording a large part of the sales amount from a product or service up front in the income statement, an increasing proportion of those sales would now be found in the balance sheet as deferred revenue.

In the period covered in the chart below, while the revenue growth was almost unchanged, the deferred revenue has grown 84.4%. In another accompanying chart, you can see strong quarter-on-quarter deferred revenue growth as well. As the name suggests, deferred revenue is revenue that would be recognized subsequently. When the deferred revenue is growing steadily, it simply means that the revenue to be recorded in the income statement in subsequent years would be increasingly supported by the sales amount already in the pocket. Take it like an order book for construction companies or EPC firms but better. For these businesses, they still have to expend much resources and effort to fulfill projects on the order book. For Cisco, it is a matter of switching a button, figuratively, to activate the access to its software which is already built.

CSCO Revenue (TTM) data by YCharts

Cisco's Deferred Revenue by Quarter (Generated using Indigo Tools)

Implications of a subscription model

An unintended consequence of this subscription model is that Cisco would become a company with more predictable revenue projections. That could mean that Cisco would find it harder and harder to beat consensus estimates. Already, we are seeing the effect. In FY2014, Cisco has surprised on the quarterly revenue by $160-260 million. That has narrowed to just $20-60 million in the recent four quarters. Nevertheless, this is a happy problem to have as analysts and market participants would eventually adjust their expectations to the new paradigm.

Another beauty of the subscription model is that customers are locked in to a service for a longer period. This meant that lesser sales and marketing effort is required to secure new customers or repurchases. Thus, the corresponding sales and marketing expenses should come down, and apparently, this is reflected in the income statement since 2015. Together with the declines in other expenses, the total expenses have reduced by around 5% in the past three years. That has helped the operating margin to improve 28% over the same period. An important and comforting point to note is that the research and development expense has fallen only slightly as compared to the overall expenses reduction. This gives long-term investors the assurance that the company has not achieved higher profitability at the expense of long-term success.

Fundamentally stronger company

While the networking and telecommunications juggernaut is executing its transformation, the company continues to build up its cash hoard. In the latest quarter results, Cisco reported total cash, cash equivalents and investments of $70.5 billion. This is more than double the amount 10 years ago. While only $3 billion of that is available in the US, management is confident of raising the cash required for the corporate actions it has planned - strategic M&A, dividend, and share buybacks. That means Cisco is not beholden to President Donald Trump who has proposed a tax holiday for companies to repatriate cash held overseas back to the U.S. If that happens, it would be a positive catalyst, but the company is not going to just sit back and wait for that to happen in its corporate planning.

We have $3 billion of cash domestically. We've been able to - we've been accessing commercial paper, we increased that a little bit this past quarter and we've been able to access and get access to capital to take out debt if we need to as we go forward because again, we are continuing to ensure we have the flexibility we need, whether it's for strategic M&A or to continue with obviously our dividend and share repurchase. So, we don't see any issues with that going forward and we'll continue to be as efficient as possible as managing our cash and any debt we need to take out. - Kelly Kramer, EVP & CFO, Cisco Systems, Inc. (Q4 2017 Earnings Conference Call, August 16, 2017)

Cisco's free cash flow has been growing steadily since 2010, reaching almost $13 billion on a trailing-12-month basis. That strong free cash flow has helped its net total long-term debt to become $37 billion in the negative. A negative net debt means that the company has more cash than it owes, signifying financial strength and stability. The management has not guided for any major capital expenditure in the past earnings calls. As such, we are not going to see much changes to the free cash flow, and Cisco will continue to improve on its cash position.

What's more impressive about the rising cash pile is the fact that it is happening all the while Cisco continues to reward investors through higher dividend payouts. On a trailing-12-months basis, total dividends paid have reached $5.51 billion. At the same time, the management has in place an ongoing share repurchase program. In the past 12 months, this has reached $3.6 billion. Hence, in total, despite the dividends paid and the stock buybacks taking around $9 billion in cash, Cisco still managed to grow its cash position year after year.

Conclusion

To sum it up, the chart below comparing the share price and the EV-to-EBITDA ratio movements does it well. The divergence became increasingly more apparent since 2012. Enterprise value (EV) is calculated as the market capitalization plus debt, minority interest and preferred shares, minus total cash and cash equivalents. The share price of Cisco has been climbing way faster than the EV/EBITDA ratio, but it is not that the rise in the EBITDA has outpaced the share price. Rather, the EV has been deflated by the decline in debt, coupled with the rise in cash. This meant that an investor looking at the share price trend of Cisco and comparing that with its revenue growth might be turned off into making an investment. However, digging deeper into the balance sheet and the cash flow statements of Cisco as well as being updated on its business strategy, an investor would realize a fundamentally stronger company.

CSCO data by YCharts

Note from author: Thank you for reading. My articles revolve around a subject or angle that I feel might have been overlooked. If you would like more of such articles and wish to be informed as soon as they are published, please click on the "Follow" button below the title near the top of this page and check the "Get email alerts." If you have additional insights on the topic or contrasting views, please kindly share them in the comments section for further discussion.