Universal Forest Products: A Good Price And A Questionable First Half

The sell-off looks like a bit too much - but with execution concerns and the continuing US-Canada lumber dispute, I'm not quite ready to jump in.

At the same time, valuation has come in quite a bit, leaving UFPI reasonably cheap and at a discount to peers.

UFPI's Q2 profit was disappointing by management's own admission, and to my eye is the third straight questionable quarter from the company.

I've written after each of the last two quarters that I was looking for Universal Forest Products (UFPI) to hit $80 before getting interested, and lo and behold, that's what happened:

Source: finviz.com

The problem is how UFPI got there. A big Q2 miss followed Q4 and Q1 reports that both struck me as relatively unimpressive. Last year's acquisition of idX looks like a big miss, despite management's insistence that the business will hit its targets next year, and organic profit growth has been disappointing.

On the other hand, an early-quarter spike in lumber prices was one driver of gross margin weakness. It could be that investors are anticipating another spike driven by a potential Canadian lawsuit in an multi-decade US-Canada dispute over softwood lumber. UFPI's execution may have been imperfect in Q2, but unit growth continues, the housing cycle in the US still seems reasonably strong, and UFPI is starting to look rather cheap.

I certainly like UFPI better near $80 than I did near $100 - but I'm not quite ready to jump in. The valuation is attractive - but I'd like to see execution improve in the back half. If an escalation of the softwood debate hits UFPI, I'd take the opportunity. But even at a lower price, I'm not yet convinced.

Earnings Not As Good As They Looked

The good news is that for the second straight quarter, UFPI posted record sales. Revenue rose 23% year over year. The bad news is that earnings barely budged: EPS was flat at $1.64, and pre-tax income actually declined, albeit slightly.

Much of the top line improvement came from acquisitions and the higher lumber prices in the beginning of the quarter, which benefit variable-price sales. Unit sales rose 16%, with pricing contributing 7% to growth. 12 points of the unit growth, however, was acquired, leaving 4% organic unit growth after 5% in the first quarter. Both figures look a bit below plan for a company whose long-term goal is to grow 4-6 points faster than GDP - but neither suggests some sort of shortfall in demand or erosion of market share.

Indeed, sales looked solid enough across the board. Retail sales look disappointing, with unit sales up 8% but flat on an organic basis, with a 5 point benefit from pricing. 'Big box' sales to retailers like Home Depot (HD) and Lowe's (LOW) did increase a bit more than the 13% consolidated figure - but there, too, organic growth seems likely to have been light.

Industrial sales rose 8% on an organic unit basis, with a 47% reported result driven mostly by acquisitions. UFPI is having some success in that space, both by adding new customers and expanding with existing customers. And the construction business drove unit growth of 9%, with a pricing boost of 8% leading to a 17% reported increase. Manufactured housing units - a recent strong spot for both the industry and UFPI - increased 9%, with revenue in that space up a solid 24%. Residential (+14%) and commercial (+10%) sales were strong as well. All told, it's a good, if not spectacular, result, with retail the weakest category and the strength in industrial the best news.

The problem in the quarter, as CEO Matt Missad admitted in the Q2 earnings release, was margins. Gross margin declined 130 bps year over year in Q2 - a big move considering the drop was from 15.1% to 13.8%. Higher pricing amplified the decline, but per the 10-Q, gross profit dollars rose 12.7% against the 16% unit growth, implying compression even on a unit basis.

The culprit for the most part seems to be the early-quarter spike in lumber prices. UFPI, as Missad explained on the Q2 call (reiterating past comments), is far less affected by the level of lumber prices than by their trend. Higher prices, all else equal, appear to be modestly beneficial. But quick moves in either direction leave the company vulnerable to accumulating inventory at higher prices and then selling value-added products into a weaker market.

That appears to have been the case in Q2. Gross margin in all three end markets fell year over year. Retail and industrial gross profit dollars in fact declined on an absolute basis, according to the 10-Q. Construction dollars increased, but gross margin in that business still compressed 90 bps.

Meanwhile, SG&A spiked, rising 21% year over year. That's despite a year-over-year decline in bonus expense. UFPI still leveraged SG&A by 10 bps, but that quite clearly was both too little to offset gross margin weakness and too little given the impact of pricing on the quarter.

All told, the first half looks a bit like a missed opportunity. Lumber trends haven't necessarily been helpful. But UFPI has posted back-to-back record quarters, and YTD EPS has increased just 3.1%. Pre-tax income is up just 1.1%. Coming after a Q4 that I found similarly unimpressive, and with lumber prices again spiking, it's not hard to think that UFPI has become cheaper for a reason.

A Minor Detour For UFPI?

All that said, there's still a reasonably strong case that the sell-off in UFPI - which is down about 24% from late February levels, ahead of the Q4 report - is overdone. There's really nothing UFPI can do about lumber prices, and the volatility in those prices continues to be exactly what the company doesn't want:

Source: NASDAQ.com

Unit growth remains positive and UFPI is taking share in Industrial. Recent acquisitions (including two executed in March) should offer some cost savings going forward. idX, last year's biggest acquisition, is off to a disappointing start since its purchase in November. But it won't be lapped until Q4 and Missad said original targets of $25-$28 million in EBITDA simply had been pushed out a year. With UFPI available for about 16x P/E and a bit over 8x on an EV/EBITDA basis, that incremental growth alone might be enough to support the current valuation, with continued organic increases getting UFPI back up toward the triple digits.

I'm tempted by that case, to be sure. The softwood lumber dispute appears to have again spiked prices of late, but that 35-year-long argument will be settled at some point (at least for the time being). It's not as if UFPI's growth is stalling out, or turning negative, and market share seems to be reasonably healthy.

But there's also some question as to the health of the US housing cycle, particularly after disappointing July housing start numbers. Neither that nor the July spike in lumber prices bodes well for UFPI's Q3. Missad's insistence that idX is simply a year behind schedule seems hugely optimistic, given that ~50% of that company's sales come from retail, per the Q3 call. Fundamentally, a disappointment in a $66 million acquisition isn't fatal to the investment case for a $1.7 billion company. But given that UFPI still is intent on continuing M&A, the miss there has a bit more relevance than it might otherwise. UFPI is reasonably cheap, particularly on a peer basis (even though those peers are somewhat imperfect). But execution over the past few quarters raises enough concern to suggest that discount might make some sense.

Valuation

Again, before Q2 I thought $80 was a good price for UFPI from a margin of safety standpoint. And I don't necessarily think it's a bad price now. UFPI on a trailing basis trades at about 8.4x EBITDA on an enterprise basis, with pro forma figures likely suggesting something closer to 8.0x. Louisiana-Pacific (LPX) is at ~6x on the same basis, but it's benefited from the same first-half, likely short-term, volatility that has impacted UFPI's results. Builders FirstSource (BLDR) is in the high-8x range, with a much more leveraged balance sheet (4.8x net vs sub-1x for UFPI) and first-half EBITDA growth of a solid, but unspectacular, 5.9%.

There's still a case for UFPI to post a stronger second half from a profit standpoint and see its multiple move up toward 9x EBITDA and high teens on a P/E basis, both of which suggest a move toward $90 or higher. And it seems a bit excessive for the stock to have reached a 16-month low despite a reasonably strong housing market and reasonably solid unit growth performance.

But Q3 looks like it, too, could be shaky given external factors, and I'm not sure there's necessarily a need to jump in ahead of the quarter. While UFPI is cheaper on an EV/EBITDA basis, there are other cyclical plays at lower multiples to earnings and cash flow than UFPI's mid-teen numbers (16.2x P/E on a trailing basis), without the lumber market impacts.

UFPI is worth watching closely, and toward $70, where the 2018 P/E multiple gets toward the low double-digits, I'd probably be interested. Of course, I said the same thing about $80 three and a half months ago - so that also assumes that UFPI's execution improves.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.