Avnet: Jump In Now

Shares of Avnet Inc (AVT) are down about 11% over the past twelve months, and in my view now is an excellent entry price for investors with a long term focus. I’ll go through my reasoning below by focusing on the financial history, and by trying to forecast future price based on my dividend growth model. I’ll conclude with an appeal to authority and to a review of the relative merits of the stock. In my view, investors would do well over the next few years to buy this company while it’s still trading at a 40% discount to the overall market.

Financial Snapshot

A quick review of the financials at Avnet indicates that both revenue and net income have generally risen over the years, albeit with some volatility. Revenue has grown at a CAGR of 2.5% and net income is up at a CAGR of about 3.1%, suggesting that the company has been increasingly efficient over the years, by being capable of throwing more and more dollars to the bottom line. At the same time, earnings per share have grown at a CAGR of just under 5% on the back of a share buyback program. In short, everything about the five year income statement seems to check out for me.

In regard to the capital structure, I’m somewhat concerned about the level of debt present, particularly because the interest expense is about 6.16% of the long term debt. I would like to see this figure come down over the next few years. That said, the debt here is not a deal breaker for me for a few reasons. First, the company has a sizeable cash hoard representing about 48% of the total long term debt outstanding, suggesting that the company is capable of paying off a significant portion of debt if required. Second, a large share of the debt (~50% of it) is due in five years or later. All of this suggests that, although the debt is a drag on net income, it does not represent an existential threat here.

Finally, management seems quite shareholder friendly, as evidenced by the fact that they have returned about $1.4 billion to shareholders over the past five years. In my view, this is of critical importance because a friendly management is a necessary precondition for a positive investment experience. In the absence of friendly management, it’s virtually impossible for shareholders to win. In this case, though, management has bought back about $1 billion of shares over the past five years and has increased the dividends per share as a result at a CAGR of about 5%.

Modelling The Dividend

Although the history here has been quite positive, investors are more interested in the future than the past for obvious reasons. For that reason, I need to spend some time trying to forecast what will likely happen here over the coming years. Whenever I perform a forecast, I engage in a ceteris paribus assumption, meaning that I hold all variables constant but the one I consider to be the most relevant. In this case, the dividend is the most relevant variable for investors.

As I stated earlier, the dividend per share has grown at a CAGR of about 5% over the past five years. Given the low payout ratio (17%), and the large cash hoard, I see no reason to suggest that this growth rate will slow. Holding all else constant, I infer a total return over the next four years of about 30% here (or a CAGR just under 7%). In addition, fully 29% of that implied return comes from dividends, which are themselves somewhat insulated from the caprice of the stock market. This is therefore a very acceptable rate of return in my view.

Appeal To Authority

In my view, it makes sense for investors to try as much as possible to ride the coattails of more talented investors. We need to form our own views, of course, but we would be very unwise to ignore the actions of people who can buy and sell hundreds of thousands of shares at a time. With that in mind, I would also point out that a host of money managers have very recently added to their positions in the company. For example, Hotchkiss and Wiley have just increased their position in the company 14% to hold 1,578,984 shares. In addition, Joel Greenblatt has just purchased the company for the first time and now holds just under 650,000 shares. Finally, Richard Pzena just added to that firm’s holdings and now holds just over 7.5 million shares. In addition, positions were either initiated or added by Martin Whitman, David Dreman, and Charles Brandes.

Technical Snapshot

As per our ChartMasterPro Daily Trade Model, the trend for AVT turned bullish on August 25 when the shares closed above $37.00. The shares bounced off the $36.00 support level and broke above a downtrend line on the daily charts which began on July 18. From here, we see the shares rising to $42.00 over the next three months.

Today, we will buy AVT call options, which will provide us with approximately 12x leverage on our long trade. Our initial stop loss exit signal will be a daily close below $36.50.

For investors in the shares, we recommend you hold for three months or $42.00, whichever comes first. For longer-term investors (years not months), we believe AVT is a solid addition to any dividend growth portfolio.

Conclusion

As I’ve said repeatedly, investors are typically doomed to access the future cash flows of a given company via the public markets. This can be either a blessing or a curse. It’s a blessing when the market is relatively pessimistic about a given company because you can access the shares at a discount to their intrinsic value. In my view, that is the situation we find ourselves in with Avnet. In addition to trading at a 40% discount to the overall market, the company is trading inexpensively relative to its own history. In my view, this is all too much of an opportunity to pass up and investors would be wise to buy at these levels.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in AVT over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We trade options. Sometimes our trades last a few days, sometimes a few weeks, sometimes a few months. Please review our trade history listed in our Seeking Alpha BlogPost to get a feel for our trading style.