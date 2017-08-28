AT&T: You Simply Can't Lose

We have just learned that the AT&T and Time Warner merger was approved by Mexican authorities, right after Brazil killed our call that the deal would close in Q3.

We have just learned that the AT&T (NYSE:T) and Time Warner (TWX) merger was approved by Mexican authorities. While the news is welcomed it comes on the heels of our call that the deal would close by the end of Q3 was killed by Brazilian regulators. Brazil's antitrust agency 'CADE,' the Administrative Council for Economic Defense, believes the merger poses a high risk to competition. This is not the first time Brazil has expressed concerns. Back in the spring Anatel wanted changes in the terms as AT&T has an indirect controlling stake of Brazil's Sky, and so the merger could severely hamper competition. Now it seems CADE is on board with these same objections. As such, as far as Brazil is concerned, the merger terms will be rejected unless the companies agree to changes which we believe will include some asset sales. Now CADE has until Nov. 22 to issue a final ruling, though that deadline can be extended by 90 days under Brazilian law. While we see this merger as now delayed, it is still a done deal. But we aren't in this name because of the merger.

Sure, the merger is a major step in AT&T's path to innovation. We have discussed this numerous times over the years. The purchase of DirecTV was a game changer, but that also isn't why we own it. No, the reason we own this name is that AT&T pays its nice and slowly growing dividend. While the company has quite simply fundamentally changed in the last five years, we are in it for the payout. We invested because it was a boring 'toll-road' type company that simply pays its dividend and share prices rarely move. The newfound movement in shares over the last two years is simple gravy.

We also have to ask, what if somehow there was no merger? For the rest of 2017, assuming no merger with Time Warner, the company will still see slow but reliable growth. Considering year-to-date performance, we are likely to see flat revenue growth with adjusted earnings growth in the mid-single digits. As for cash flows, the company is aiming for $18 billion for the year. So, it is not a banner year, but after the stock has fallen from $44 to $38, this is baked in. And at the present $38 mark, 23 see a long-term entry point opportunity for this dividend machine.

While this article is about AT&T, the material presented hereafter applicable to many similar stocks, and contains very clear information on why we buy and hold a name like AT&T. Let us be clear. Time is on our side. We all know that, supposedly. What we mean is that time allows our money to grow and sets us up to be on the best path to a successful retirement. While everyone reading will say "yeah I know that," isn't it peculiar that we constantly see people trading? Or what is more laughable, when investors consider a stock they held for a year or as two a long-term investment. The truth is that boring old stocks (even with the recent innovation jolt) like AT&T have what it takes to generate serious wealth if you just give it time. We have been in the name since fall 2005. Forget the merger. It is a get rich slowly name and the dividend history we have collected since this purchase in late September 2005 is shown below in table 1.

Table 1. Dividend History of AT&T Over the Last 12 Years.

Ex-Dividend Date Payment Date Amount ($) 10/5/2005 11/1/2005 0.3225 1/6/2006 2/1/2006 0.3325 4/6/2006 5/1/2006 0.3325 7/6/2006 8/1/2006 0.3325 10/5/2006 11/1/2006 0.3325 1/8/2007 2/1/2007 0.355 4/5/2007 5/1/2007 0.355 7/6/2007 8/1/2007 0.355 10/5/2007 11/1/2007 0.355 1/8/2008 2/1/2008 0.4 4/8/2008 5/1/2008 0.4 7/8/2008 8/1/2008 0.4 10/8/2008 11/3/2008 0.4 1/7/2009 2/2/2009 0.41 4/7/2009 5/1/2009 0.41 7/8/2009 8/3/2009 0.41 10/7/2009 11/2/2009 0.41 1/6/2010 2/1/2010 0.42 4/7/2010 5/3/2010 0.42 7/7/2010 8/2/2010 0.42 10/6/2010 11/1/2010 0.42 1/6/2011 2/1/2011 0.43 4/6/2011 5/2/2011 0.43 7/6/2011 8/1/2011 0.43 10/5/2011 11/1/2011 0.43 1/6/2012 2/1/2012 0.44 4/5/2012 5/1/2012 0.44 7/6/2012 8/1/2012 0.44 10/5/2012 11/1/2012 0.44 1/8/2013 2/1/2013 0.45 4/8/2013 5/1/2013 0.45 7/8/2013 8/1/2013 0.45 10/8/2013 11/1/2013 0.45 1/8/2014 2/3/2014 0.46 4/8/2014 5/1/2014 0.46 7/8/2014 8/1/2014 0.46 10/8/2014 11/3/2014 0.46 1/7/2015 2/2/2015 0.47 4/8/2015 5/1/2015 0.47 7/8/2015 8/3/2015 0.47 10/7/2015 11/2/2015 0.47 1/6/2016 2/1/2016 0.48 4/6/2016 5/2/2016 0.48 7/6/2016 8/1/2016 0.48 10/5/2016 11/1/2016 0.48 1/6/2017 2/1/2017 0.49 4/6/2017 2/1/2017 0.49 7/6/2017 8/1/2017 0.49

Source: Nasdaq.com

As you can see, this stock has paid us handsomely over the last 12 years. While we have added shares in rips, sold on some dips, and generally traded around a core position which we have added to over the years, we want to demonstrate the power of the dividend here. We purchased at $23.75. We plan to hold for 30 to 50 years. That is not an unreasonable assumption given expanding life expectancies. In this piece, we will discuss a few different scenarios with our purchase, excluding any and all future purchases as it muddies the math.

First, let us look at the dividend payout history. Since owning the stock at that price point (again, excluding all other add-ons trades etc), we have been paid $20.38 in dividends. Let us now assume that dividend growth simply stops. Let us assume it stays locked at $0.49 forever. That would mean every three months we will bank $0.49 per share over the next 18 to 38 years. Now, if we continue to hold and the dividend remains $0.49 indefinitely, then in 7 quarterly dividend payments from now, or just by summer 2019, we will have recouped this entire initial investment through dividends. Every single penny and then some. Thus, for the rest of our time in the stock we get 'free money.' We can't lose. Everything is gravy on that initial investment, even if the stock went to zero, we lose nothing (other than a lot of time).

Of course, what we are saying isn't reality. Share prices are going to move and so is the dividend. Further, while waiting for retirement, we recommend that the dividends be put to use, and not just collected as cash. This can be done either through using the cash to purchase shares in other companies, or through reinvesting the dividends. As you saw above dividends are key to solid returns and time is on your side.

This takes us to the power of compound interest. To illustrate the power of compounding, rather than use historical data, we will look forward. We will assume a young investor, age 20 years old, hit $25,000 on a lotto ticket and wanted to invest the entire thing into a retirement account (SMART MOVE). Let us assume the entire $25,000 goes into AT&T. At the present $37.75 per share, the stock, based on the $0.49 dividend, yields 5.19%. Let us assume that for the next 50 years, shares remain at present levels and the dividend remains $0.49 forever. Let us assume the investor never sells or buys another share over this time. Again, the stock currently pays $1.96 a year in dividends when the initial $25,000 is invested. Unlike simply collecting dividends every quarter compounding interest is much more powerful.

A=P(1+r/n)^nt

So what does each of factors in this formula stand for? Well,

P = principal amount (the initial amount invested, in this case $25,000)

r = annual rate of interest, or the yield (as a decimal; in this case 0.0519)

n = number of times the interest is compounded per year (in this case 4)

t = number of years the amount is invested (50 years)

A = amount of money accumulated after n years, including interest.

If we plug this information into the formula, and our hypothetical investor holds for 50 years, until he is 70 and both the price and yield do not move, this investor's $25,000 investment will grow to $329,371. Pretty strong growth for doing absolutely nothing but reinvesting the dividends. What's more, we know that over a 50-year period, the stock is most certainly going to appreciate in all likelihood and the dividend is going to increase. What is this investor decided he was not going to touch the money until age 80. People are living much longer these days so this is not unheard of. Remember when we said time was on your side in the opening? Waiting an extra ten years, that $25,000 turns into $551,613.

Of course, this exercise did not factor in any growth in the dividend or in the stock. There is a great calculator located here that allows you to factor in dividend growth and stock growth rate. Using all of the same parameters above, we plugged in that we expect the stock to grow at just 1% annually, and the dividend to grow at 1% annually. This is extremely modest. Under these assumptions, the $25,000 investment would grow to $513,249 after 50 years. What if this investor waits 60 years before doing anything? The initial $25,000 investment becomes $939,941.06. Now, what is interesting is that given the fluctuations in yield when shares increase modestly, unless share growth hits 3%, you get hit. Keeping with the 60 year theme, assuming the stock stays flat and the dividend grows 1%, the $25,000 investment becomes $1,542,581.

Friends, that is the power of compounding. While it takes forever, it is easy. While we watch day in and day out news items move the stock, the one constant is time. Of course, our simple exercises did not account for constantly adding to holdings, dollar cost averaging, or even better, buying more on strong dips, but if this happens, the power of your compounding will be even further magnified. It is simple math. We bought the name for the dividend. You should too.

