Streampunk: Disney Goes Digital

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) is home of princesses and superheroes, rogue smugglers and race cars, but has also, within the last decade, become the juggernaut of American media. With a market cap of $151B, the House of Mouse has become a must hold in most portfolios. Yet as Rapunzel has discovered, it can be lonely at the top of the tower.



Disney has faced pressure on a number of different fronts during the last couple of years. It's acquisition of Marvel has seen the growth of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (the MCU), bringing characters that had been largely second tier such as the Avengers into explosive growth, even as Fox and Sony, who each hold key parts of the Marvel Franchise (the X-Men in the case of Fox, Spiderman for Sony), have had at best modest success with arguably stronger characters.



As the recent Spiderman: Homecoming amply demonstrated, while the credits may have promoted the Sony name, Disney's fingerprints were all over the story itself, and no doubt behind the scenes, lawyers are working even now to determine just how much Disney is willing to pay for the teenage webslinger - and more, are also looking to see if they can wrest control over the X-Men franchise from Twentieth Century Fox.



This is emblematic of Disney's long term media strategy moving forward. With Disney's acquisition of Pixar in 2006, the company began a migration away from princesses (it's mainstay through the 1990s) into animated features that were more idiosyncratic but also that gave the company new intellectual property to build on (and corresponding merchandising opportunities). Yet it was the 2009 acquisition of Marvel that ignited Disney's stock position, culminating in the stock price reaching an all time high of 118.9 in July of 2015. When George Lucas announced his decision to retire in 2012, he contacted Bob Iger, CEO of Disney, and the two worked out a purchase deal for the Star Wars franchise worth $4.05B, in a mix of stock and cash.



These two acquisitions let Disney create a rotation of properties that served the company well for several years, and with the Marvel properties in particular, gave Disney the means to breach the coveted male 18-25 market which had eluded it in the past, even as the non-Disney Marvel properties have frequently misfired (X-Men without Brian Singer at the helm have generally fared poorly, and the Spiderman films until Homecoming were beginning to feel predictable). As to the Fantastic Four, the less said the better.



Yet, since 2015, Disney's stock has been stuck in a rollercoaster ride that has been volatile but always seems to come back to the starting gate. Several factors have played a part here. First viewership numbers for its children's television properties (the Disney Channel and ABC Family) have each fallen roughly 25% since January 2017, even with a rebranding of the latter to Freeform the year before. Attendance at its theme parks have fallen slightly (about 1% at the Magic Kingdom in Florida) in 2017 with greater losses in the non-US parks, though revenues continued to rise due to pricing increases. While the latter effect is more than likely attributable to greater geopolitical tensions (which have generally correlated positively with its theme park business), the significant drop in television ratings represents a systemic shift in the way that media is now being consumed.



Squirrel Girl represents the new face of Free Form - more superheroes, fewer princesses.

On August 8, 2017, Disney announced that it would be phasing out all of its programming on Netflix effective 2019. The reason for this was not surprising: Netflix, and other streaming services, have been siphoning younger viewers especially away from the cable networks for a few years now. Much of Disney's broadcast revenue came primarily from licensing fees that they charged cable companies for broadcasting Disney-originated content. Even as early as 2014, many within the company were aware that this shift was happening, but Disney was in a position where they did not want to alienate their cable customers (and lose those fees) by creating a competitive streaming service.



Yet the move away from expensive cable bills (cutting the cable) and to streaming media has impacted the cable providers far faster than they had estimated. Cable companies use a packaging model in which popular services such as Disney's movies and or ESPN (another Disney division) in effect subsidize a plethora of television channels that get minimal viewership, but that pay fees to the cable companies to let them broadcast. Streaming, on the other hand, allowed viewers to watch what they wanted, when they wanted, without having to carry the overhead of 500 channels that had minimal viewership.



Streaming is also a model that favors the wireless telcos over the fixed emplacements of the cable companies such as Comcast. This also will likely favor pure IT social media companies such as Google, Facebook, Apple, or Amazon, who are all looking at ways to bypass the cellular tower based wifi infrastructure of the telcos in favor of everything from meshes of routers to solar-powered gliders to broadcast Internet.



Disney is in effect cutting the cable, but to do so, it also needs to get into the Internet broadcast business, or watch as early movers such as NetFlix eat away at their profit margins. It should be noted that Netflix has known for some time that Disney would likely end up doing this; Netflix's move into originating new content was driven largely because they recognized that they needed to have content sufficiently original to stand up on their own (and perhaps to also develop their own franchise properties).



This is also a major realignment for Disney, one that will likely impact it negatively in the short term (over the next couple of years) while proving positive for the company longer term. ABC Television (acquired by Disney back in 1996) has also been seeing its overall viewership declining, and with this announcement, it is very likely that Freeform will end up becoming Disney's flagship presence on the web, while ABC remains focused primarily on the television market as a shell of itself by 2020.

This has also set up a dramatic shift in the studio production landscape. Within days of Disney's announcement about Netflix, the streaming company scored a coup by signing Shonda Rhimes, the showrunner for "Gray's Anatomy" and "Scandal", from ABC, to develop properties exclusively for Netflix. This battle for talent, already rare, is changing the balance of power as the production houses are able to get stronger concessions from the traditional media distributors. This in turn is driving up the cost for talent (not just actors, but producers, directors and technical production staff as well) as new media players like Netflix and Amazon look to establish themselves.

Disney is also faced with the diminishing value of many franchises. Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales sank at the box office, almost certainly marking the end of that franchise (and likely Johnny Depp's acting career). The Star Wars franchise will likely continue to have legs (or at least rolly balls) for the foreseeable future, but as a franchise, Star Wars is towards the end of its profitable life even if the subsequent movies are much better than the Anakin Skywalker trilogy. Disney has also mined the most profitable characters (the Avengers on the big screen, the Defenders and Agents of SHIELD on the smaller screen) from their Marvel holdings, with many of these now in second or third installments of series. Given that, absent the acquisition of the X-Men Sony properties, they will see fewer breakaway hits from that direction.





This does not mean that Disney won't still see the occasional blockbuster. This is Disney after all, which even in a bad year will have at least one film that ultimately goes on to generate $1B in revenue (their internal definition of a franchise). Properties such as Toy Story IV, Big Hero Six II, and The Incredibles II from Pixar will likely do well, but as the preponderance of suffixes indicate, none of these are original offerings. This aging out of franchises will strengthen their holdings for a streaming service, but there's little on the horizon to suggest that they have new potential franchises in the works.



Factors to watch for: Disney has occasionally had brilliant ideas that stumbled on execution, though seldom catastrophically. The move to establish their own streaming service is dependent upon building up streaming infrastructure a move already underway both with their own DisneyLife service in the UK and the recent $2B acquisition of BAMTech, where they had previously been a minority shareholder. The Netflix announcement has, in turn, accelerated the the timeline of the scheduled roll-out. The primary challenge now will be in working out how best to manage channels - whether a channel for each major franchise or a broader Netflix-like approach where all properties are available through the same portal. The second approach, for now, may prove the most feasible, as it continues to give the impression of bulk of offerings.



The one exception to this, almost certainly, will be ESPN. The sports company, purchased back in the 1980s, has long been run almost as a separate company, and has had its own streaming infrastructure in place since about 2012. Even should Disney commit whole-heartedly to a streaming oriented approach, it is likely that ESPN will remain distinct from that effort.

DIS data by YCharts

DIS data by YCharts

The volatility of DIS starting in late 2015 follows a generally positive trend since its nadir in 2009 (largely coincident with market patterns - entertainment stocks in general tend to follow the broader market). It is likely that such comparative volatility will continue (or even intensify) as the big Marvel team extravaganzas play out and Sequel-itis takes hold (and as comic book based movies in general oversaturate the market). Similarly, Disney has two remaining primary movies in the current Star Wars arc along with spin-offs such as Rogue 1, but it's likely that Star Wars as a force will be largely spent by 2023.

This argues that a strong signal for a Disney buy would be a negotiated settlement on the remaining Marvel properties, primarily from Sony. Absent that, fundamentals suggests that Disney may see a low to the stock of around 80 by late 2019 or early 2020 before revenues from streaming begin to seriously kick in, with the next high being around Christmas 2018 at 105. The low will also likely represent a long term floor for the stock.

For those reasons, Disney is likely to remain a good stock to hold, with an eye towards the 2019 time frame where buying on the dips would be recommended. By 2020, Disney should have mostly made the transition to a streaming company, probably at the leading edge of other studios with less comprehensive portfolios, and as such should be evaluated based upon conditions then. Of course by then, perhaps Disney will have released something like Ada: Clockwork Princess, the story of a Steampunk Countess, (no, not a real project at this stage) taking even its Princess line to a galaxy far, far away and opening up yet another franchise opportunity.

Kurt Cagle is the author of The Cagle Report, a look at future trends in the Fourth Industrial Era, and on LinkedIn.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.