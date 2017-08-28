Kinross Gold Corporation: One Gold Miner With Excellent Prospects

Investors did not favor the precious metal miners in the first half of the decade. Gold found a bottom, at least temporarily, at $1075 in late 2015. Since then, gold has steadily appreciated, and it currently trades at $1300. Many gold stocks have struggled as a result of relatively low gold prices. Over the last twelve months, the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSE: GDX) is down 14.5%. However, on a YTD basis, the ETF is up 12%. Other gold miners are also negative on a YTD basis such as Gold Resources Corp (NYSE: GORO), AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE: AU), GoldCorp (NYSE: GG), and Yamana Corp (NYSE: AUY). Nonetheless, I believe that there is one gold miner that will outperform its peers, and it deserves your absolute attention.

The macro environment

Gold has been regarded as a safe-haven traditionally. I feel that the political unrest is unprecedented right now both domestically in the U.S. and internationally, and it may be one of the reasons why investors are bidding gold prices up. Also, the bull market is almost nine years old. While I still believe that we are in a bull market, it could be that investors are beginning to consider safer investment vehicles.

Interestingly, the World Bank projects gold prices to steadily decline until 2030 where the entity believes that gold will trade at $1,000 per ounce. On the other hand, I believe that gold prices will continue to climb for the next year. I am a believer of fundamental analysis and technical analysis, and I think that the last five years of declining gold prices represents a correction over time and price after gold prices surged eight times from 2001 to 2010.

The miner that deserves your attention

Kinross (NYSE: KGC) is a hidden gem that deserves your absolute attention. According to its latest quarterly earnings report, the company posted a net income of $54.9 million for 2Q17 compared to a net loss of $9.8 million for the same period a year ago. The improvement came mostly in part of decreasing costs of goods sold. In this quarter, the company produced 700,000 gold equivalent ounces, but it only sold 689,362. Production jumped by 3.7%, but the amount of gold equivalent ounces remained unchanged. I love when companies post net income without depleting their inventories as this miner did.

According to the company, “the production cost of sales per gold equivalent ounce decreased to $660, the lowest it has been since 2011, compared to $731 in 2Q16.”

Here is another aspect why KGC. As of June 30th, 2017, the company had $1.7 billion in long-term debt. Senior notes with coupons of 5.125% to 6.875% amount $1.2 billion, and $500 million comes from a loan facility with a variable interest rate tied to the LIBOR. Due to a strong financial position, on July 6th, 2017, KGC refinanced its variable rate loan by issuing $500 million of 4.5% senior notes due in 2027. It is evident that investors trust the repaying ability of the company by taking notes with lower coupons than the notes due in 2024. In brief, KGC will save money on interest payment.

In conclusion

Contrary to what the World Bank believes, I think that gold prices will surge due to the unprecedented political unrest. To leverage a long exposure to gold, I think that investing in KGC is a plausible option because the company’s financials are excellent, the company is producing less than what it is selling, and investors trust it enough to take relatively low coupon notes. It would be a good time for you to delve more into the company and see if it meets your investment goals and risks.

Disclosure: I am beginning a long position for my long-term growth portfolio this week.

