Tesla's Self-Driving Effort: No Cause For Alarm

Introduction

Some observers have recently expressed alarm about Tesla’s (TSLA) self-driving software development effort. This alarm stems primarily from an article published by The Wall Street Journal, as well as a new hardware update for Tesla’s cars. In this article, I argue that neither the article nor the update are cause for alarm.

The Wall Street Journal article

On Thursday, The Wall Street Journal published an article on Tesla’s Autopilot and self-driving development programs. This article has been interpreted by some as damaging for Tesla.

Here’s what the article says. Before the release of the original Autopilot for Hardware 1 cars, some engineers believed Autopilot was unsafe and even quit over this concern. A NHTSA investigation into the safety of Autopilot found that it reduced crashes by 40%. NHTSA’s report vindicated management and showed that the detracting engineers’ concerns were misplaced.

Now, with the release of Hardware 2, which enables Enhanced Autopilot and which management says is sufficient for full self-driving, this time again some engineers doubt the viability of the project. The Wall Street Journal reports that the Hardware 2 announcement “shook up some engineers because they believed that the product that was released wasn’t designed to be self-driving."

This sentence leaves out some crucial information: engineers from which team? Which product: the hardware or the software? If the hardware, was the concern over the computing hardware (which can be replaced) or the sensors (which can't)? Did these engineers change their view in the weeks following the announcement?

I’ll assume the worst: That what The Wall Street Journal was told by its sources is that, to this day, some Tesla engineers don’t think Hardware 2's suite of sensors is sufficient for self-driving. This is indeed somewhat concerning, but no more concerning than the fact that some Tesla engineers thought the original Autopilot system was unsafe.

If history repeats itself, these engineers will turn out to be mistaken. They may not be, but the fact that there is some disagreement among Tesla engineers is nothing new and not in itself a cause for alarm.

Tesla demonstrates Hardware 2. Source: Tesla.

The hardware update

Tesla is updating the sensor and computing hardware of its cars, which it does roughly every year, although not on any fixed schedule. The internal codename of the hardware update is “Hardware 2.5,” although the update itself seems to be relatively modest.

The update has been seized upon some observers as proof that Hardware 2.0 is insufficient for full self-driving. However, this conclusion does not follow from what has occurred. If I claim my kitchen is capable of baking pies, the fact that I upgrade my kitchen does not imply my earlier claim was false.

There are ultimately two alternatives: 1) Tesla’s sensor and computing hardware never changes or 2) Tesla’s sensor and computing hardware changes. It’s clear that (2) is the much better option for Tesla and its customers. Moreover, given the exponential improvement of sensor and computing hardware and the rapid release cadence of hardware suppliers like NVIDIA (NVDA), it should not be surprising if the hardware is updated roughly every year.

Finally, at the time of the Hardware 2 announcement, CEO Elon Musk stated that Tesla would upgrade the computing hardware in customers’ cars at no cost if necessary. Musk said the cars were designed to make such upgrades easy. Following the Hardware 2.5 update, this message was reiterated.

Photo credit: Steve Jurvetson.

Conclusion: no cause for alarm

Since self-driving software is still under development, ultimately we don’t know for sure what kind of sensor and computing hardware is necessary. There is irreducible uncertainty. The best that any company can do is deploy hardware that they are confident is sufficient, even if they aren’t absolutely certain. Absolute certainty is impossible.

This is an underlying risk with Tesla’s self-driving development program and with any self-driving development program. It shouldn’t be ignored or dismissed, but it also isn’t a cause for alarm. Going for hardware overkill and being precautionary doesn’t resolve the fundamental risk because that approach comes with its own risks.

If a company designs a self-driving hardware suite that is loaded with hardware that later proves to be unnecessary, it risks being beaten to launch by companies with a leaner hardware suite that can be deployed sooner. As a result, it could miss its window of opportunity to gain a foothold in the market. Being precautionary about self-driving, if it means delaying the deployment of hardware or software that works and improves safety, risks leaving a company to fall behind a more aggressive competitor. It also means that people could die or get injured unnecessarily during the delay.

The fact that there is some internal disagreement over Tesla's engineering decisions in regard to self-driving is not a new phenomenon for the company since the same thing happened with the original Autopilot system, and it's not incredibly surprising. My view is that it does not materially affect the investment case for Tesla.



The hardware update, especially, should not be misinterpreted as an admission that Hardware 2.0 is inadequate. Tesla's claim about Hardware 2.0 has always been that it is sufficient for full self-driving at a superhuman level of safety. The claim has never been that Hardware 2.0 is incapable of being improved.