Frontier Communications: Did Earnings Move Relative To Revenue As Expected In Q2?

Model appears, in this first test, to have predicted the costs reasonably well, following historical trends rather than breaking with them for non-recurring items.

2Q data provides first test of model to determine whether these historical trends will remain in place or be changing after the CTF acquisition.

The model was premised on a relationship of costs as they have historically related to revenue, both before and after the CTF acquisition.

"One swallow does not a summer make." - Aristotle

Background

On June 28th, 2017, I published an article, "Frontier Communications - Part 2: Why I'm Still Buying The Preferred Shares" (found here). In this article, I published a model of future and predicted Frontier Communications' (NYSE:FTR) financial results going forward, based upon longer-term historical trends for revenue and for the relationship of "fixed costs" to revenue, going back four years. The details of the model itself are described in the Part 1 of that series (found here).

The second-quarter earnings report from Frontier Communications provided the first test of the ability of the model to correctly predict costs and resultant earnings from revenue. A comparison of the degree to which the predictions made are similar to the actual earnings report is provided in Appendix 1. For this evaluation, two non-recurring items were excluded from this evaluation as the model is not designed to predict non-recurring items nor could it be expected to be. It is worth noting that beyond non-recurring time and in spite of some puts and takes in the modeled results versus actual results that the all-important free cash flow matched well ($200MM predicted by the model versus $200MM reported).

It is worth noting that the revenue estimated for the 2Q was actually less by $29MM than what was actually delivered. In creating a model, I was trying to ensure that the Frontier would be able to generate enough cash to meet all of its obligations and to repay debt at a rate sufficient to enable it to "stay ahead of the creditor posse" and avoid need for restructuring. As such, the alpha error of underestimating revenue is far better than the beta error of overestimating revenue. On the one hand, an underestimation of revenue will result in underestimating the future cash available; if that lower cash level is still able to sustain the company, then more cash will be even better. An overestimation of cash can be catastrophic, as this may result in the investor being overconfident based upon too rosy a scenario and invest into a worse situation. It was my intent to err on the side of estimating too little cash delivered.

The purpose of this article is to evaluate, if revenue had been predicted exactly, whether the costs would have matched reasonably to those reported. In this way, the author can determine the degree to which the model published earlier will have the predictive power for which it was designed or whether additional upgrades are needed. However, there are broader implications for the basis of the model being correct, as will be discussed below.

Model Comparison with Revenue Adjusted

In the spreadsheet shown below, the actual results from the 2Q earnings report are compared to the results modeled in the June 28th article. Two non-recurring items were removed from the reported results and the revenue for the model is changed to match the actual revenue reported. In this way, a direct comparison of the costs modeled by element versus reported can be compared to determine how well it matched. Cost items will be compared by groups along with some key cash flow items:

a. Cash Costs of Operations (Network Access, Network Related and SG&A Expenses): The behavior of this group of costs, relative to revenue, is the engine that will run all of the remaining financials (for good or ill), so it is critical to get this right. As you can see, the individual errors of the model versus actual ranged from 1-4%, which is reasonable conformance. What is most important is that for the sum total of these costs that the model was high by $1MM out of $1,416MM or 0.1%. This has implications which will be discussed below.

b. Depreciation and Amortization: The model was high by 5%, but this measure is complicated by the large goodwill write-off, which would have knocked down the calculated value, given fewer intangible assets at quarter-end. Updating assets will help to correct this; in addition, however, I will modify this measure by splitting the depreciation and amortization calculations as the amortization appears to run at a higher rate and will run down the intangibles more quickly. This does not impact short-term results by much, but as the calculation goes farther out, this begins to create a larger error for the model relative to expected actual results. This will be adjusted in the next version of the model.

c. Other: Even if this is a small cost expense category, the model understated these costs by 23%. I believed that any error would be in the opposite direction. In the next iteration of the model, I will increase the modeled contribution in this category to $52MM from 46MM.

d. Interest Expense - Model was 2.7% too low. The model anticipated net reduction in debt. I will reset the debt levels and recalculate the apparent interest rate in the next iteration of the model.

e. Net Operating Income: Excluding non-recurring items, modeled Net Operating Income was within about 1% of actual, so even with the puts and takes described above, errors largely canceled out to provide a reasonable estimate of Net Operating Income, a key input into the cash flow calculations.

f. Cash Flow from Operations: In addition to the Depreciation and Amortization as described above, Compensation and Pension was modeled to provide higher cash flow. The error was large, but the overall contribution from this element is small. Working capital also was higher than modeled, but as discussed in the original article, working capital will bounce around quarter to quarter, but will ultimately cycle back around to target levels, which I use in the model.

g. Capital Expenditures (capex): Capex was estimated by the model to be about $13MM high, about a 5% error. Capex is a decision by management not strictly linked to revenue. I plan to continue to use 12% of revenue as the target capex spending going forward as I expect that actual levels will bounce around that target.

h. Free Cash Flow: This is a key, perhaps the key, number to know for Frontier, as it is out of FCF that debt will be repaid. In order to anticipate future financial conditions, modeled FCF must conform to future actuals within a reasonable (+/- 10%) to be useful. For the 2Q, the model (adjusted for actual revenue) predicted FCF of $204MM versus $200MM actual, within 2% of actual. Even with some upgrades to be made, given learnings from this quarter's report, this represents good correlation.

Critics of this approach could well say that just one earnings report does not prove the value of the model; for myself, I would have to say that this argument has some merit. "One swallow does not a summer make," as Aristotle reminded us so long ago. However, what critics cannot say after this single test is that there are problems with the model that moots the value of it. The performance of the model will provide no basis on which to throw it out (e.g., due to a 25+% error in the FCF result) and this first test of it would have been a good chance.

Perhaps even more important than getting the numbers close is the implication of the model calculating "cash costs", as highlighted below.

Implications of Relationship of Cost to Revenue

Two Seeking Alpha contributors, Darren McCammon and gkfisher, have both provoked me to identify and argue the bear case. I infer that they believe that I can develop a broader view of Frontier if I look at this situation from an entirely different perspective. They have a point. I believe that they also intend to provoke self-reflection to identify the flaw or flaws in my arguments or models, which may be an especially important activity since I appear to hold a distinctly minority view.

So I have attempted this and, in doing so, I believe that I have identified at least one key source of difference between the bear case and mine which is highlighted by comparing the model to actual results.

In reading commentary from those negative on Frontier Communications' future, it appears to me that those negative on Frontier have a certain financial model in their heads. It is not an unreasonable one and, in fact, it would be the one I would use if I started from scratch. It is different from my approach, not surprisingly, but the differences are not obvious at first glance; therefore, it may account for some of the widely divergent views even as the approaches appear similar.

In the "bear" model embraced by those negative on the name, the revenue is declining rapidly into a high, fixed level of cost, catching margins and earnings potential between a hammer of declining revenue and an anvil of that high "fixed cost". It might be best illustrated in this graph, plotting revenue and "cash operating costs" (Network Access Charges, Network Related Charges and SG&A) as discussed above:

In this chart, actual revenue reported since the second quarter is declining into the high fixed cost as established in the first-quarter post-CTF acquisition (2Q'16). The impact of this is hard to see in the above graph, so I have extrapolated these results for a couple more years to more clearly show the impact, as shown here:

Now the reader can see clearly what would happen if revenue continues to decline into a fixed, high floor of hard fixed costs. Revenue appears to be "augering into" high fixed cost. Add in the interest expense (about $380MM) and the pre-tax cash earnings are turning negative in the 3Q'18. If this relationship were to hold, it would be very bad news indeed for those holding Frontier equities, explaining why so many believe that this will drive FTR into bankruptcy sooner versus later.

The data underlying this chart is provided here:

As you can see in the "Delta" column, the difference between revenue and cash costs are being compressed rapidly, to the point that Frontier will not be able to service interest expenses in the September 2018 quarter. There may be some cost reductions coming and there may be $150MM less in annual preferred dividend payments, but that will not buy Frontier very much time, given these very rapid declines, and will overwhelm this temporary respite of about $100MM in additional cash per quarter.

Fortunately for owners of FTR and FTRPR, this is not what is actually occurring.

In the section above, we discussed that the model calculated the actual "cash operations costs" very closely. All three of these costs are calculated in the model as a percentage of revenue; as such, they represent variabilized costs relative to revenue and are moving with revenue to help maintain the margin between revenue and "cash operating costs". In other words, the "fixed" costs of Frontier are not fixed; rather, they are 100% variabilized and move with revenue. This has a significant impact upon how fast margin and cash flow will disappear, even with slowly and steadily declining revenue.

So the comparable chart for the last five quarters of earnings reports is found here:

And since it is hard to see much from this chart to distinguish it from the last one, the comparable extrapolation out a couple of years is included here:

Unlike the perceived case above, the revenue is not "augering into" the fixed cost as the fixed cost is not fixed but variabilized. This represents a fundamentally different situation as highlighted in the attached table, comparable to that provided above:

As you can see in the actual data already reported, highlighted in the "boxed" cells, the ratio of revenue to "cash operating costs" has remained remarkably constant, varying by not more than units in the third decimal place, even as the revenue has declined 13% over the past five quarters, from 2Q'16 to 2Q'17.

Using the average of 0.613 and extrapolating costs from a revenue declining at 1% per quarter (based upon the assessment from the last article focused on revenue projecting 1% per quarter declines found here) reveals a margin of revenues, net of cash operating costs, declining at a vastly slower pace than I believe is the consensus view, based upon the above-mentioned compression between revenue and "hard" fixed cost.

This makes the catastrophic declines of earnings and cash flow much less likely and much less extreme what I believe is commonly expected or understood. Based upon historical precedent for both revenue declines and relationship of revenue and fixed cost, margins decline very slowly, essentially at the rate of revenue declines. In turn, this pushes out margin declines and resultant cash flow far out into the future, if ever. Add back in the impact of the upcoming $350MM cost reduction, delivering about $57MM in after-tax cash, as well as the elimination of the preferred dividend in 3Q'18, netting $152MM per year, or $38/quarter of cash, and cash flow per quarter will be higher four years out (in the dreaded 2021 time frame) than it is today.

I do not believe that this is a model that is being used for calculations by those negative on the name. Continuous capability for the next four years to pay down $200MM in debt each quarter is not in the calculus of the bears. Also not in the calculus of the bears is the combination of the trends showing moderating revenue decreases, as discussed in my last article on Frontier, with the first demonstration of "variabilized" operating cash costs for Frontier. This combination of trends make it hard to justify quantitatively how Frontier will lose the capacity to service interest and repay debt.

As I always say, anything can happen. However, unless one sees a significant change in trend, both in revenue trends as well as in "fixed cost" structure, it becomes increasingly difficult to see how Frontier will need to go into bankruptcy "soon". Indeed, it becomes difficult to see how Frontier will not be sustainable out to the horizon, which my previous model showed in earlier articles. As we upgrade that model, it will be with more positive premises, based upon new information gleaned from the latest earnings report.

What is The Owl Doing about FTRPR?

On August 3rd, 2017, I lost more money in a single day with a single security than any other time during my 44-year career in investing. There is no doubt that downward pressure on market pricing of both FTR and FTRPR has been intense.

So what do I do?

On August 14th, I made the largest purchase of a single security on a single day in my 44-year investing career, buying FTRPR and increasing by 35% my already sizable position. Two days later, I added another 5% to that total. A spreadsheet detailing my purchases are provided in Appendix 2 below.

About 37% of the new purchases were intended to replace shares sold to provide losses to cover short-term gains on other securities. Recognizing that FTRPR was and would remain "underwater" for some period of time, I "overbought" my position, going above my intended position limit, with the intent of taking tax losses in mid-summer, avoiding wash sale rules. This enabled me to maintain above a minimum exposure to FTRPR, which I felt desirable while others will view that as daft.

Some critics might say, "But Owl, don't you think that is a bit cheesy to sell off your high basis shares and keep your low basis shares to push the basis to an artificially low level?". In fact, if I were to do that, the critics would be absolutely correct. Therefore, analogous to "wash sale" accounting, I have left the net losses in the basis of the remaining shares still held (for the purposes of reporting my basis in SA). Again, this is detailed in the spreadsheet in Appendix 2.

Currently, the basis for the shares still owned is $35.47, including the recent purchases. If you net out the losses described above with the dividends already received, this moves the basis up (as losses exceed dividends to this point) to $38.93. Subtract the $11.125 from the current basis to calculate a basis of FTRPR at the time of conversion to $27.80; after conversion, this will result in FTR shares with a basis of $20.85/share.

On that $20.85 per share, I will be receiving, for each $1 of investment (using as a premise $750MM in FCF and 12% capex/revenue, summing to approximately $16.80/share together):

$0.115/share dividends, or 11.5% dividend yield, on $2.40/share, plus

$0.240/share of payments to reduce debt, plus

$0.48/share of capital investments on my behalf to improve performance of Frontier's services, and

benefiting for each $1 of investment with $0.84/share of cash paid or investments in debt reduction or equipment upgrades on my behalf.

Calculating those same values on shares I bought in mid-August (averaging about $24.05/share, including costs), I end up with a basis of $12.92/share FTRPR at conversion, translating into a basis for FTR shares of $9.69. Comparable numbers per $1 invested on my recent, incremental investments are $0.25, $0.52 and $0.96, totaling $1.73 returned to me or invested on my behalf each year per $1 of investment.

Most importantly, let's consider what this looks like for $1 invested in FTRPR at the time of my first article at the maximum price of $79/share. After seven dividend payments of $2.78125, that brings the basis down to $59.53/FTRPR share and to $44.65/FTR share. This looks like a disaster. However, if you premise $750MM in FCF and $1B in capex (coming out of the model), equaling to $16.80/FTR share, there will exist $0.376/share of dividends, debt repayment and capex for each $1 of investment at the original value at which I recommended this security.

Typically, income investments will provide typically 25% of that number, even from the very high prices available last December. Calculating this by adding capex to free cash flow and dividing by market cap for common income investments, one finds the following numbers (obtained from Statistics and Cash Flow reports for these equities on Yahoo Finance):

XOM $0.091, AEP - $0.097, VZ - $0.118, MCD - $0.005 and CAT - $0.022, and

8-10% for a number of high yield preferred shares.

By the way, Caterpillar's revenue has declined by 17%/annum over the past two years (faster than the 13% decline for FTR over the past four quarters) and McDonald's is down about 5.5% for each of the past two years. Both of these revenue declines are greater than the historical 4% revenue declines for Frontier on comparable assets, but where are the high record short interest and plummeting stock prices?

Appendix 1 - The Modeled 2Q from June 28, 2017, Article as Published

Appendix 2 - Current Basis for FTRPR

Disclosure: I am/we are long FTRPR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.